Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$105,984Great Deal | $13,201 below market
2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed24,664 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Warren Henry INFINITI - North Miami / Florida
2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed Clean CARFAX. Glacier White Clean CARFAX. AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged FULLY INSPECTED, Beluga w/Leather Seat Trim, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix, Carbon Fiber Fascia Panel, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats.Reviews:* The Bentley Continental GT Speed has been subtly enhanced to create a more beautiful, more powerful, and faster two-door coupe than Bentley has ever put on the market. This luxurious vehicle can top its speed at 206mph if the driver has a place to do so, and getting started at 60mph takes a mere four seconds. The W12-engine with eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission has had its turbocharger tweaked in order to offer a 13 percent increase in fuel efficiency, and with AWD standard, the Speed can be experienced on any terrain. Walking its exterior, slight changes can be seen such as lowered suspension by 10mm and a matrix grille and air intakes that have been darkened to a tinted chrome finish. The large inner headlight accents the creases and lines of the coupe as they head down toward the large, elliptical exhaust pipes in the rear. Speed alloy wheels of 21-inches are a stunning silver that can be easily optioned to a dark tint. Once inside this ride, the Speed generates many decisions for the driver as comfort is the easy part with leather wrapping the wheel, gearlever, seats, armrest, and every other soft surface. However, the choice of interior colors is endless. Hide colors are offered in 17 options with specific choices for the upholstery, hand-stitching, carpet, and even the seatbelts. Duo-tone seats are now a no-cost option. Technology has not been ignored either in this designer Bentley. The touch screen infotainment system is state-of-the-art with a 30GB hard drive, 15 GB of music storage, and map data (all the latest upgrades and advances, of course). Music can be played via the storage, an iPod or mp3 player, the six-CD changer, or through an SD card, all out the bold sounds of the Balanced Mode Radiator speakers with separate tweeter and midrange speakers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFJ7ZAXFC043945
Stock: MFC043945P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $98,999Great Deal | $9,065 below market
2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S16,016 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
2015 Onyx Bentley Continental GT Odometer is 7396 miles below market average! NON SMOKER, FINANCING AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, POWER LIFT GATE, MP3-USB, PARK ASSIST, AWD, SATELLITE RADIO, LOW MILES, BACKUP CAMERA, Beluga Leather. Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA5FC041951
Stock: 12988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $114,900Great Deal | $10,176 below market
2015 Bentley Continental GT V813,977 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA0FC047171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$108,900Good Deal | $9,048 below market
2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed5,829 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marshall Goldman Motor Sales - Cleveland / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFJ7ZA8FC045600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $111,800Fair Deal | $1,490 below market
2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed21,567 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Manhattan Motorcars is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed only has 21,567mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Bentley includes: DEEP PILE OVERMATS TO FRONT AND REAR // SEAT VENTILATION // CARBON FIBER FASCIA PANELS, CENTER CONSOLE // OVERMAT CONTRAST BINDING *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFJ7ZA2FC045804
Stock: PO3079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $87,494Good Deal | $2,663 below market
2015 Bentley Continental GT V839,615 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Tan Leather ***Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching*** ***Boot Carpet Contrast Binding, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Neck Warmer, Overmat Contrast Binding, Power convertible roof, Power driver seat, Rear-View Camera, Ski Hatch, Wood Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Wood Veneer Inserts to Front Door Rear Quarter Panels*** Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA6FC047935
Stock: 20267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- $114,999Fair Deal
2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed7,817 milesDelivery available*
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
As Lee Iacocca once said: "if you can find a nicer 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed, buy it"!But, of course you can't! This is the one with the lowest miles you'll ever see, the best condition, no accidents or damage, and with the Bentley Certified Warranty! Original sticker price was $234,255!Of course, you could keep checking for others online that either don't have a Bentley factory certified warranty or some off brand dealer tells you they will put a Mickey Mouse warranty on your prized Bentley.6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedBeluga w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Contrast Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Traction control.Reviews: * The Bentley Continental GT Speed has been subtly enhanced to create a more beautiful, more powerful, and faster two-door coupe than Bentley has ever put on the market. This luxurious vehicle can top its speed at 206mph if the driver has a place to do so, and getting started at 60mph takes a mere four seconds. The W12-engine with eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission has had its turbocharger tweaked in order to offer a 13 percent increase in fuel efficiency, and with AWD standard, the Speed can be experienced on any terrain. Walking its exterior, slight changes can be seen such as lowered suspension by 10mm and a matrix grille and air intakes that have been darkened to a tinted chrome finish. The large inner headlight accents the creases and lines of the coupe as they head down toward the large, elliptical exhaust pipes in the rear. Speed alloy wheels of 21-inches are a stunning silver that can be easily optioned to a dark tint. Once inside this ride, the Speed generates many decisions for the driver as comfort is the easy part with leather wrapping the wheel, gearlever, seats, armrest, and every other soft surface. However, the choice of interior colors is endless. Hide colors are offered in 17 options with specific choices for the upholstery, hand-stitching, carpet, and even the seatbelts. Duo-tone seats are now a no-cost option. Technology has not been ignored either in this designer Bentley. The touch screen infotainment system is state-of-the-art with a 30GB hard drive, 15 GB of music storage, and map data (all the latest upgrades and advances, of course). Music can be played via the storage, an iPod or mp3 player, the six-CD changer, or through an SD card, all out the bold sounds of the Balanced Mode Radiator speakers with separate tweeter and midrange speakers. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryPlease email jesse@driveoptions.com for details or call (800) 563-3109. Please note that this car is located in Cleveland, Ohio and is intended to be sold through a licensed dealership and not directly to a retail consumer. Dealerships can purchase these cars directly from Drive Options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFJ7ZA9FC044049
Stock: B080162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- Price Drop$124,713
2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed18,721 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with only 18,721 Miles! This vehicle is equipped with Contrast Stitching, Beluga Exterior w/ Hotspur interior, Contrast Hand Stitched Steering Wheel, and Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear. Call us to schedule a test drive at 440-716-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFJ7ZA9FC044357
Stock: S1670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- Price Drop$121,999
2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S9,856 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
*****NAVIGATION****BLUETOOTH****MASSAGE SEATS *ORIGINAL MSRP $246,890**EXCLUSIVE EXTERIOR COLOR CANDY RED $5,715**21INCH SIX SPOKE WHEEL $3,365**CONTRAST STITCHING THROUGHOUT THE CABIN $1,980**EXCLUSIVE MADORNA TRIM $1,360**VENEER DOOR AND REAR QUARTER INSERTS $1,250**VENTILATED FRONT SEATS WITH MASSAGE $1,070**EXQUISITE IN COLOR COMBINATION SIMPLY ONE OF A KIND**PLEASE CALL 7045357100 TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY**FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS**SUPER LOW RATES**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA2FC045097
Stock: CP15239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $93,787
2015 Bentley Continental GT V825,515 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
AWD GT COUPE - ONLY 25k MILES - BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - HEATING & COOLING MASSAGE SEATS - HEATING STEERING WHEEL - PARKING SENSORS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - SIDE AIRBAGS - LED HID XENON LIGHTS - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ONE OWNER - ALL BOOKS EXTRA KEYS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA............ ***PLEASE CALL US OR TEXT US FOR A FREE CARFAX REPORT AT 770 777 2030*** EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES UPON REQUEST - PRICES FOR EXTENDED WARRANTIES BUMPER TO BUMPER STARTING AT AS LOW AS $750.00 - PRICES VARY WITH VEHICLE MAKE MANUFACTURERAGEMILESOPTIONSFEATURES - PLEASE ASK YOUR SALESMAN FOR MORE INFORMATION*** - Price excludes tax tag title dealer /doc fee of $489.00 and Warranty Rights Act fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA5FC043345
Stock: c043345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $112,000Good Deal | $3,002 below market
2015 Bentley Continental GT V813,035 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Collection by Coast to Coast - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA5FC047568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $93,000Fair Deal | $2,416 below market
2015 Bentley Continental GT V833,986 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons Clarksville Chevy Buick GMC - Clarksville / Maryland
2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 British Racing Grn 4 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, HVAC memory, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Seatbelt memory, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA4FC045794
Stock: 000P2080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- Price Drop$104,888
2015 Bentley Continental GT Base20,757 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2015 Bentley Continental GT NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., Black Leather. Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA6FC049622
Stock: 20793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $109,987
2015 Bentley Continental GT Base9,850 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Majeski Motors - Sterling / Illinois
MULLINER PACKAGE 1 Owner Now ONLY $109987 Only 10,100 miles 233,000+ brand new window sticker!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA9FC047752
Stock: GM8298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2019
- New Listing$104,900Good Deal | $6,672 below market
2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S23,891 milesDelivery available*
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Recent Arrival! Certified. Certification Program Details: The Benefits of Buying Pre-Owned A Pre-Owned Bentley bestows not just a sense of history on its driver, but also an enthusiasm for the journey to come. But this is down to more than Bentley’s glorious heritage. It is about the design, performance and craftsmanship of every car. And it is about the very real benefits of buying from a Bentley dealer, including a full warranty and the skills of the Bentley-trained technicians who inspect each and every Pre-Owned car. The Pre-Owned Inspection Every car must pass a rigorous inspection before being certified for sale as a Pre-Owned Bentley. Its service history and provenance must be established and certified, which involves checking the car’s specification against the original build records from Crewe. Only factory-trained technicians are permitted to inspect cars at this level because only they are qualified to award a Certificate of Authenticity. The Bentley Warranty The Bentley Pre-Owned warranty is valid for a minimum of 12 months. There are no mileage restrictions and you are free to extend the period of cover at your discretion. The warranty has been designed to provide cover for your car that is as close to that offered in a new car warranty as possible. Roadside Assistance* Our Roadside Assistance package includes benefits such as roadside recovery and home assistance to garaging and storage, travel and accommodation costs (where applicable), car hire and car repatriation. For precise details on the contents of the package in your country, go to our Roadside Assistance information or contact your Bentley Dealer. *Depending on market. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to your Bentley DealerThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA2FC045732
Stock: C3667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $108,999Fair Deal
2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S25,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Convertible and an optional extended warranty is available.This is a well cared for 2-OWNER vehicle, on top of that this Convertible was driven only 5,000 miles/year, currently at 25,000 miles.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine.Expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.The navigation system can route you around traffic help you find your way home, no matter how lost you get whereas parking is much easier and safer with the factory installed parking aid sensors. It's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go, additionally the ride potential of this active suspension is truly spectacular. The air suspension systems can be driven over a variety of terrains while maintaining a smoother ride and better handling whereas the convertible soft top offers easy operation and inexpensive maintenance compared to a hardtop convertible.The convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle, furthermore having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter before you jump in with a remote engine start is a great feature. The HID headlights allow you to see farther thanks to a a wider, more intense beam, moreover the satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting. The installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety, not to mention you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player.The premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks while the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry is an added convenience option at the same time the installed... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA7FC045404
Stock: 045404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $99,950
2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S29,321 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Original MSRP $213K!! 2015 Bentley continental GT S V8 AWD Coupe hard top 4.0L Turbocharged COUPE 4.0L V8 F DOHC 32V GASOLINE ALL WHEEL DRIVE 8 Cylinder Engine ABS Brakes All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel Hallmark platinum with Saddle leather interior , clean title clean car fax only 29k, low miles , Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, 4 passenger seating, 2 front bucket seats and second row split bench seat. Adaptive cruise control $2785 pkg, Sport exhaust $2530 pkg, contrast stitching ($1940 pkg), Dark tint front and rear Lamps($1770), Ventilates front seats with massage($1050 pkg), Embroidered Bent;ey emblems($655 pkg), contrast hand stiched steering wheel ($205 High Value Options Include: Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Entertainment System, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Heated Front Seat(s), HID headlights Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear A/C, Rear Bucket Seats, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor, Woodgrain Interior Trim, A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Side Air Bag Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers Knee Air Bag, Leather Steering Wheel, Mirror Memory, MP3 Player, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Door Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Rear Floor Mats Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Spoiler, Remote Engine Start, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction Control, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFH7ZA2FC045846
Stock: 045846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $128,841
2015 Bentley Continental GT Base10,879 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- THIS ULTRA-LUXURIOUS TOURER IS LIKE NEW IN EVERY WAY - SUPER LOW CERTIFIED MILES - FULL PEDIGREE DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST - PRIVATE SHOWINGS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA1FC043384
Stock: R665B-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020