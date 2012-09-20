Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me
- 29,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$77,995$9,310 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
Continental GT trim. ONLY 29,938 Miles! JUST REPRICED FROM $85,691. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Captains Chairs, Turbo Charged. AND MORE!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDLeather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control, Alarm. EXPERTS CONCLUDECarAndDriver.com explains All share a handcrafted interior that's artistic in its detailing.. A GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $85,691. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes WHO WE AREUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA2DC079597
Stock: R23943A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 19,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$80,989$7,762 Below Market
McCluskey Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Call McCluskey Chevrolet at 513-741-1111 to schedule your Free 48 Hour Test Drive.Silver Tempest Metallic 2013 Bentley Continental GTC GT V8 Convertible4.0L V8 Twin TurbochargedClean CARFAX.Odometer is 1413 miles below market average!McCluskey's Fully-Certified 172 Point Inspection, Super low miles...won't last long!, LEATHER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE / AWD, CUSTOM WHEELS, Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA6DC083248
Stock: A18163TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 14,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$84,850$3,901 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Black 2013 Bentley Continental GTC GT V8 Convertible AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Disc CD Changer, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Contrast Stitching, Convenience Package, Convertible roof lining, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Upgraded Veneer, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Boot Opening and Closing, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Single-Tone Hide-Trimmed Heated 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valet Parking Key, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 21" x 9.5" 6 Twin-Spoke Polished Alloy.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11398 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA9DC084992
Stock: WD4992T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 19,218 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$89,950$2,510 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Bentley Continental GT has a strong Gas/Ethanol W12 6.0L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Volumetric ultrasonic alarm, Twin stainless steel oval tail pipes, Twin oval stainless steel tailpipes. These Packages Will Make Your Bentley Continental GT 2dr Conv the Envy of Onlookers Twilight sensor control tunnel detection for lighting, Traction control system, Tire pressure monitoring system, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Speed sensitive pwr steering, Ski hatch, Remote controlled garage door opener, Rear window defogger, Rear spoiler, Rear bucket seats w/center armrest, trunk pass through, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Pwr windows, Pwr trunk opening closing, Pwr tilt steering wheel w/cruise control, Pwr latching driver passenger doors. Feel Confident About Your Choice According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA5DC079979
Stock: 4884D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-04-2019
- 14,137 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$92,980$1,924 Below Market
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
With a outstanding price of over 60% off its original MSRP this meticulously maintained, one-owner clean Carfax Bentley comes highly optioned with Bentley's most luxurious options which include but is not limited to the highly appraised Mulliner Driving Specification which adds the most fashionable features around the car. The car also includes contrast stitching and a chestnut veneer to make things even more lavish. Furthermore you will find many other options that make this car the king of comfort and style. This car offers an authentic Bentley experience, second to none! -3 Keys and Original Books Optional Features: Mulliner Driving Specification ($9735) Contrast Stitching ($1865) Chestnut Veneer ($1630) Wood and Hide, 3 Spoke Steering Wheel ($1170) Rear View Camera ($1160) Veneered Door and Rear Quarter Inserts ($1110) Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille ($1030) Neck Warmer ($980) Seat Ventilation and Massage Function ($840) Exterior Hood in Dark Brown ($780) Space Saving Spare Wheel ($630) CD Changer ($630) Lambswool Rugs ($560) Console Veneered Case ($560) Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpet ($535) Valet Key ($270)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA1DC084675
Stock: 10124R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 3,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$105,990
Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Bentley Beverly Hills is proud to present this 2013 Bentley Continental GTC - Vehicle options include: - - - - Bentley Beverly Hills is an O’Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O’Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised. AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Linen w/Leather Bucket Seats, 20 x 9.5 Painted Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 18997 miles below market average! Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 79 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.Bentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O’Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O’Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.Reviews:* World-class interior craftsmanship; powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA9DC079371
Stock: 6893UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 18,870 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$97,499
Steve Foley Cadillac - Northbrook / Illinois
Silver Bentley Northbrook at 100 Skokie BLVD in Northbrook IL. 60062 is proud to present this 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 with 18,870 miles. We are the Northshore's premiere luxury auto retailer and an authorized Bentley dealer. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In just a matter of seconds, this Bentley Continental GT V8 turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Bentley Continental GT V8. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Bentley Continental GT V8, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this Bentley Continental GT V8 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Bentley Continental GT V8 . Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Bentley Continental GT V8 is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. More information about the 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8: The Continental is one of the fastest and most lavish prestige-luxury coupes available. With more comfort and luxury than the Aston Martin DB9 and Maserati GranTurismo yet a more exclusive look and feel than the BMW M6 or Mercedes0Benz CL63 AMG, the Continental GT models are good choices for those who want to stand out, yet be cosseted in the way that few luxury cars allow. While the Continental's form is distinctive in both coupe and sedan forms, this is a car that really shines inside, with excellent front seats, an array of luxury features that's up to snuff with any German technology flagship and the far more exclusive, individualized appointments of a high-prestige coupe--and a seemingly endless list of possible materials like hand-stitched seats, special embroidery, grain-matched real wood veneers, and custom colors. Inside or out, it's unlikely you'll see two exactly the same. For those looking for top-down thrills in a prestige-luxury presentation, the Continental GTC provides all the features, performance and exclusive pedigree of the coupe but with a power-folding, multi-layered soft top that seals out the elements when the sun's not out. Furthermore, the Continental, in in all of its variants, features surprising normal drivability characteristics--unlike some supercars or ultra-luxury models that may be cramped, lack visibility, be difficult to drive in traffic and park. This model sets itself apart with hand-crafter interior materials, coupe and sedan body styles available, quiet, tight cabin, Relaxed yet very strong powertrains, more fuel-efficient V8 model, and smooth ride yet responsive handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA7DC085333
Stock: P11921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 27,732 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$79,800
Sanfer Sports Cars Inc - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA4DC081949
Stock: 22102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,129 miles
$104,899
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 6827 miles below market average! Certified. Certification Program Details: The Benefits of Buying Pre-Owned A Pre-Owned Bentley bestows not just a sense of history on its driver, but also an enthusiasm for the journey to come. But this is down to more than Bentley’s glorious heritage. It is about the design, performance and craftsmanship of every car. And it is about the very real benefits of buying from a Bentley dealer, including a full warranty and the skills of the Bentley-trained technicians who inspect each and every Pre-Owned car. The Pre-Owned Inspection Every car must pass a rigorous inspection before being certified for sale as a Pre-Owned Bentley. Its service history and provenance must be established and certified, which involves checking the car’s specification against the original build records from Crewe. Only factory-trained technicians are permitted to inspect cars at this level because only they are qualified to award a Certificate of Authenticity. The Bentley Warranty The Bentley Pre-Owned warranty is valid for a minimum of 12 months. There are no mileage restrictions and you are free to extend the period of cover at your discretion. The warranty has been designed to provide cover for your car that is as close to that offered in a new car warranty as possible. Roadside Assistance* Our Roadside Assistance package includes benefits such as roadside recovery and home assistance to garaging and storage, travel and accommodation costs (where applicable), car hire and car repatriation. For precise details on the contents of the package in your country, go to our Roadside Assistance information or contact your Bentley Dealer. *Depending on market. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to your Bentley DealerThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZAXDC078326
Stock: C3666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 18,395 miles
$99,900
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA5DC081894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,839 miles
$87,900
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA9DC085463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$78,984$2,856 Below Market
Warren Henry INFINITI - North Miami / Florida
2012 Bentley Continental GTC Clean CARFAX. Midnight Emerald Metallic Clean CARFAX. AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Saffron w/Leather Bucket Seats.Reviews:* World-class interior craftsmanship; powerful engine; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA0CC078186
Stock: MCC078186P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 26,659 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$79,800$11,147 Below Market
Ultimo Motors - Warrenville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA3CC075217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$103,000$5,506 Below Market
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2014 Bentley Continental GTC GT V8 Convertible AWD***Navigation System***Breitling Clock***Park Distance Control***Rear View Camera***Heated Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel***Keyless Entry & Ignition***Bulls Eye Air Vents***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Contrast Stitching***Neck Warmer***Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Massage Feature***Embroidered Bentley Emblems To Seat Facings***Full Power Front Seats***Power Boot***Power Cloth Convertible Top***Illuminated Entry***Storage Case To Center Console***Soft Close Doors***Bi-Xenon Projector Headlamps***LED Signature Running Lamps***Headlamp Cleaning***Dark Tint Front & Rear Lamps***Twilight Sensor Control***Rain Sensing Wipers***Red Painted Calipers***Brake Pad Indicator***Ultrasonic Alarm***20" Open Spoke Wheels w/ Red Wheel Centre Badges***4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Engine***Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic w/Quickshift Transmission***Beluga Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Fully Serviced!!! Fully Loaded!!! Original MSRP OF $230,660!!! Excellent Condition!!! Only 14,778 Miles!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA4EC040465
Stock: P2864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 22,245 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$97,700$6,095 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Beluga Beluga; Leather Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Cerritos's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with 22,244mi. This Bentley includes: BELUGA *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S convertible. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Bentley Continental GT V8 S . With less than 22,244mi on this Bentley Continental GT V8 S, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. More information about the 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S: The Bentley Continental is part personal luxury coupe, part performance-oriented grand-tourer--and the specific combination of those traits depends largely on whether one opts for GT models or the edgier GT Speed. Bentleys are built to specification, with a long list of factory options, upgrades and trims, in addition to a bespoke program that lets buyers entirely customize the look, the only limit, is imagination, taste and budget. Regardless of materials or trims, the level of detail and craftsmanship is well above that of most other luxury cars. Strengths of this model include reasonable gas mileage (V8 models), all-weather traction, pleasant top-down in optional convertible, hand-crafted look of interior trims, Supercar-quick, and no compromises to comfort All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA9EC040803
Stock: EC040803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 21,140 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$99,950$693 Below Market
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2014 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 S CONVERTIBLE 4.0L V8 F DOHC 32V GASOLINE ALL WHEEL DRIVE 4.0L Turbocharged 8 Cylinder Engine ABS Brakes All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel Grey with black leather interior with black power convertible top , clean title, clean car fax, only 21K, Low miles, Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, 1' Factory premium Alloy wheels, tires have plenty of tread left, High Value Options Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, CD Changer, Climate Control, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Seat-Massage, Tire Pressure Monitor A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry, Knee Air Bag, Leather Steering Wheel, MP3 Player Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Defrost Rear Floor Mats, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA9EC095235
Stock: 095235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$109,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is very proud to offer this wonderful-looking 2014 Bentley Continental GTC Hallmark Metallic GT V8 S Convertible with the following features:Linen w/Leather Bucket Seats, 21" x 9.5" 7-Spoke Elegant Painted Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheel, Beluga Gloss Exterior Mirrors, Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panel, Compass, Contrast Stitching, Dark Tint Front & Rear Lamps, Drilled Alloy Sport Foot-Pedals, Duo-Tone Hide-Trimmed 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facings, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Jewel Fuel Filler Cap, Knurled Sports Gear Lever, Low tire pressure warning, Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheels, Navigation System, Overmat Contrast Binding, Power Boot Opening and Closing, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Sport Exhaust, Traction control. 2014 Bentley Continental GTC CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA1EC040682
Stock: EC040682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 40,165 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$69,995$2,530 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Bluetooth *, Cold Weather Package*, Premium Package*, Memory Package*, Technology Package*, Wood Trim Package*, Continental GTC W12, 2D Convertible, 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged, ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Quickshift, Granite Metallic, Beluga w/Leather Bucket Seats. Granite Metallic 2012 Bentley Continental GTC W12 AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.Reviews: * World-class interior craftsmanship; powerful engine; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA7CC075303
Stock: SR-C15303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2019
