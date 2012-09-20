Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me

Steve Foley Cadillac - Northbrook / Illinois

Silver Bentley Northbrook at 100 Skokie BLVD in Northbrook IL. 60062 is proud to present this 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 with 18,870 miles. We are the Northshore's premiere luxury auto retailer and an authorized Bentley dealer. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In just a matter of seconds, this Bentley Continental GT V8 turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Bentley Continental GT V8. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Bentley Continental GT V8, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this Bentley Continental GT V8 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Bentley Continental GT V8 . Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Bentley Continental GT V8 is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. More information about the 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8: The Continental is one of the fastest and most lavish prestige-luxury coupes available. With more comfort and luxury than the Aston Martin DB9 and Maserati GranTurismo yet a more exclusive look and feel than the BMW M6 or Mercedes0Benz CL63 AMG, the Continental GT models are good choices for those who want to stand out, yet be cosseted in the way that few luxury cars allow. While the Continental's form is distinctive in both coupe and sedan forms, this is a car that really shines inside, with excellent front seats, an array of luxury features that's up to snuff with any German technology flagship and the far more exclusive, individualized appointments of a high-prestige coupe--and a seemingly endless list of possible materials like hand-stitched seats, special embroidery, grain-matched real wood veneers, and custom colors. Inside or out, it's unlikely you'll see two exactly the same. For those looking for top-down thrills in a prestige-luxury presentation, the Continental GTC provides all the features, performance and exclusive pedigree of the coupe but with a power-folding, multi-layered soft top that seals out the elements when the sun's not out. Furthermore, the Continental, in in all of its variants, features surprising normal drivability characteristics--unlike some supercars or ultra-luxury models that may be cramped, lack visibility, be difficult to drive in traffic and park. This model sets itself apart with hand-crafter interior materials, coupe and sedan body styles available, quiet, tight cabin, Relaxed yet very strong powertrains, more fuel-efficient V8 model, and smooth ride yet responsive handling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBGT3ZA7DC085333

Stock: P11921

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020