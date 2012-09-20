Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me

54 listings
Continental GTC Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC

    29,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $77,995

    $9,310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 in Silver
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8

    19,175 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $80,989

    $7,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 in Black
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8

    14,337 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $84,850

    $3,901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC in Black
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC

    19,218 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,950

    $2,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC

    14,137 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $92,980

    $1,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC in Purple
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC

    3,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $105,990

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 in Silver
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8

    18,870 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $97,499

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 in Gray
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8

    27,732 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $79,800

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC

    5,129 miles

    $104,899

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 in Gray
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8

    18,395 miles

    $99,900

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 in Silver
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8

    17,839 miles

    $87,900

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GTC in Dark Green
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GTC

    27,636 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $78,984

    $2,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GTC in Black
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GTC

    26,659 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $79,800

    $11,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S in Black
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S

    14,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $103,000

    $5,506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S in Black
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S

    22,245 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $97,700

    $6,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S

    21,140 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $99,950

    $693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S in Gray
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S

    15,172 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $109,950

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GTC in Gray
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GTC

    40,165 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $69,995

    $2,530 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 54 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Continental GTC

Read recent reviews for the Bentley Continental GTC
Overall Consumer Rating
43 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 2
    (33%)
Our Bentley GTC was a LEMON!
lee1970,09/20/2012
Got a brand new 2012 Bentley GTC in April 2012. It was a lemon. Lots of problems. Broke down twice. Terrible car. The car was sold to me with defective tires too. They had to replace them. It was in and out of the shop all the time. The dealer (Bentley Naples) was a nightmare to deal with as well. Filed Florida Lemon Law. Vehicle was bought back by Bentley as a "manufacturer buy-back". Got full refund. Would never buy a Bentley again or recommend this vehicle to anyone. They tried to make me a sign a non-disclosure document to prevent me making this public. I refused. They told me that is common practice. I asked why. They said to protect the brand name.
Report abuse
