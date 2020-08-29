Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me
- 6,341 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$129,990$17,322 Below Market
Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Sales Price Includes All Applicable Rebates/Incentives , Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Portland w/Leather Seat Trim, Active Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control System, Boot Carpet Contrast Binding, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix, Color Specification, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Carpet Overmats, Drilled Alloy Sport Foot Pedals, Dual Tone Hide Trimmed 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrests, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching, Jewel Fuel & Oil Filler Caps, Knurled Sports Gear Lever, Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Wheel, Navigation System, Neck Warmer, Overmat Contrast Binding, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Security system, Sports Dual Tone Hide Trimmed 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers, Wheels: 21 x 9.5 6 Twin Spoke Propeller Polished, Wind Deflector Behind Seats.AWD Extreme Silver Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA9GC055798
Stock: GC055798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 7,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$122,987$18,470 Below Market
BMW of Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
KEY FEATURES INCLUDEFull Leather Seating, BMW Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Apple iPhone / iPod Integration, Heated Driver Seat (3 Levels), BMW Premium Audio, Sirius Satellite Radio, Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free calling, Light Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Ventilation, Dynamic Stability Control (including Brake Fade Compensation), Seat Memory, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Integration, Turbocharged, Remote Engine Start, Remote Trunk Release. *Serviced here at BMW of SouthpointVEHICLE REVIEWSKBB.com explains "Regardless of model, spending time in the stylish, finely finished and superbly isolated interior of any Continental GT can make even the most mundane errand-running mission a memorable experience.".PRICED TO MOVEWas $127,995. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $231,800*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerOUR OFFERINGSBMW of Southpoint has been awarded the BMW Center of Excellence award several times. We have a large selection of BMWs and we serve the Triangle: Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and the Triad: Greensboro and beyond. Our client advisors are passionate about BMW and truly understand that a BMW is not just a car; it's the Ultimate Driving Machine. Experience the BMW of Southpoint Promise today.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA8GC057319
Stock: AT1182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 10,474 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$107,000$3,176 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
** CARFAX AND AUTOCHECK CERTFIED SUPER LOW MILES / A MUST SEE** original sticker price was $241K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker:https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1683592-2016-bentley-continental-gt **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA8GC054550
Stock: B4550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$137,999$7,802 Below Market
Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Beluga exterior paint and Beluga interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Embroidered Bentley Emblems- Heated Steering Wheel- Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function- Neck Warmer- 21 Ten Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - PolishedRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 8372 miles below market average! Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* 79 Point Inspection* Roadside AssistanceBentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA4GC059020
Stock: 6841UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 17,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$108,900$5,971 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Glacier White 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged *INCLUDES WARRANTY*, *ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *NAVIGATION / GPS*, *MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *PREMIUM AUDIO*, *HEATED SEATS*, Continental GT V8 S, Glacier White, Linen w/Leather Seat Trim, Contrast Stitching, Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching, Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel, Rear-View Camera, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Sports Dual Tone Hide Trimmed 3 Spoke Steering Wheel.Recent Arrival!Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFH7ZA8GC056979
Stock: L19369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 10,958 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$122,500$4,964 Below Market
Gold Coast Maserati Alfa Romeo - Great Neck / New York
Bentley Continental GT W12 AWDGold Coast Maserati is proud to present this gorgeous Bentley Continental GT. Finished in Black Sapphire over Fireglow hides, the Bentley has been driven very few easy miles by its previous owners. It has been meticulously maintained by authorized Bentley dealers and is in superb condition throughout.This Continental GT has been specified with:- Black Sapphire Main Paint ($5,715)- Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels ($5,605)- Contrast Stitching ($1,980)- Ventilated Front Seats with Massage ($1,070)- Sports 3-Spoke Steering Wheel ($670)- Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear ($425)- $234,490 MSRPBentley's acclaimed Continental GT represents the finest in English Grand Touring motorcars. It is motivated by a wonderful twin-turbo 12-cylinder engine that routes its power through a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. The Continental GT's body is a work of art, where crisp and muscular lines meet classic details and exceptionally rich paint. Lovely hand-stitched hides and breathtaking wood veneers grace the beautifully appointed cabin, while high-tech amenities ensure your drive will always be a pleasure. This is the pinnacle of luxury.If you are in the market for a Bentley Continental GT, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA5GC051718
Stock: GP0608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 12,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$129,888$5,717 Below Market
Maserati Of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Maserati of Newport Beach is excited to offer this 2016 Bentley GT V8 S Convertible with just 12,084 miles! This is the S "Sport Edition" with Enhanced Body Accents, Revised Sport Tuned Suspension, Black Out of Chrome - NOT to be confused with just the standard V8's. Finished in Anthracite Grey over Beluga Black and Hotspur, 22" Custom Hybrid-Forged VOSSEN Wheels, Mulliner Driving Specification, Deviated Stitching, Piano Black Veneer, NAIM for Bentley Premium Sound System, Piano Black Veneer, Passport Laser Detector Custom Installed w/Beluga Black leather and Hotspur Stitching Surround, Massage Seats, Air Scarf, Deep Pile Overmats w/Hotspur Binding, and more! This Bentley is absolutely PRISTINE in every respect! Has been fully inspected and detailed to perfection. Please contact Christian Beyer at (949) 734-7342 Mon thru Sat 9am to 6pm PST with any questions, or to schedule an appointment to see the car in person. The car is gorgeous inside and out! We look forward to showing you this incredible Bentley. Thank you, CB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA9GC055403
Stock: 055403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 24,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$112,998$8,024 Below Market
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Absolutely Gorgeous!! Pristine Condition!! Original MSRP 260K!! AWD, Navigation, 21 Propeller Wheels ($5,785) Adaptive Cruise Control ($2,840) Neck Warmer ($1,080) Ventilated Front Seats with Message ($1,070) And Much More,See Manufacturers Window Sticker Available Free Of Charge On Our Website For A Complete List Of Options And Upgrades!! Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZAXGC054837
Stock: 13641D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 11,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$134,988$4,757 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2016 Bentley Continental GTC W12 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Black exterior paint and Beluga interior. Other manufacturer options include: Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Beluga Leather, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Beluga Leather, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* 79 Point InspectionO'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA6GC050784
Stock: 1532UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 9,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$137,888$2,003 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is very proud to offer this superb 2016 Bentley Continental GT Hallmark Metallic V8 S with the following features:BENTLEY CERTIFIED PRE OWNED VEHICLES ARE ELIGIBLE FOR 12 OR 24 MONTHS OF ESP AT TIME OF SALE, Linen w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Beluga Gloss Painted Door Mirrors, Contrast Stitching, Dual Tone Hide Trimmed 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power convertible roof, Power windows, Radio: Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Nav, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Security system, Spoiler, Sports Dual Tone Hide Trimmed 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Wheels: 21" x 9.5" 6 Twin Spoke Propeller Painted. 2016 Bentley Continental GT CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA3GC058443
Stock: GC058443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- 10,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$131,900$6,463 Below Market
Bentley High Point - High Point / North Carolina
Beluga with Beluga primary and secondary hides, and a Black convertible roof, Embroidered Bentley emblems and contrast stitching in White, Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus, hand stitched and heated single tone steering wheel, deep pile over mats, 21 ten spoke propeller polished alloy wheels. Beneath the bonnet of the new Continental GT V8 is the Bentley four litre twin turbocharged V8 generating 500bhp (373kW/507PS @6,000 rpm. This an exceptional one owner vehicle we sold new, with only 10,596 miles. It is Bentley Pre-Owned Certified with a one-year unlimited miles warranty. it is available for a modest $131,900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA9GC057893
Stock: GC057893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$136,979$5,830 Below Market
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- A NEW ARRIVAL! - WORLD CLASS CRAFTSMANSHIP! - NEW AGE TECHNOLOGY - ULTRA LUXURIOUS - ULTRA FAST -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA2GC055013
Stock: R513A-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 11,858 miles
$139,993
Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Glacier Blue / Burnt Oak Interior, Light Blue Contrast Stitching, Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, Naim Audio System, Neck Warmer, 21" Directional Sports Alloy Wheel Compare to $288,000 MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT Speed with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGJ3ZA3GC059273
Stock: S1662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 2,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$146,990
Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Dark Sapphire Metallic exterior paint and Saffron interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Embroidered Bentley Emblems- Ventilated Front Seats- Front Seats with Massage Function- Neck Warmer- Burr WalnutRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 79 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Transferable Warranty* Roadside AssistanceBentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA3GC058300
Stock: 6880UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 5,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$146,951
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Beluga w/Leather Seat Trim. Granite Metallic Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7002 miles below market average!2016 Bentley Continental GT 2D Convertible AWD 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 12/20 City/Highway MPG www.fueleconomy.gov.Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT Speed with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGJ3ZA7GC050768
Stock: FWC1353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 6,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$149,929
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Recent Arrival! We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2016 Bentley Continental GT, finished in Glacier White over Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.Clean CARFAX.2016BentleyContinental GTW126.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedZF 8-Speed AutomaticAWDOdometer is 7456 miles below market average!Reviews:* World-class interior craftsmanship; powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy and comfortable to drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA3GC053965
Stock: VC-P26477A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 16,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$135,888
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! THIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Leather Seats, Navigation System, NEW TIRES, Wood Trim Package, Linen w/Leather Seat Trim. While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA9GC054330
Stock: U6544A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 32,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$99,000$5,051 Below Market
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Coming Soon! Photos and Complete Details Coming Soon! 1 Owner Florida Vehicle**Original MSRP $225,775**Mulliner Driving Specification w/Directional Wheel**Burr Walnut**Wood and Hide 3 Spoke Steering Wheel**Ventilated Front Seats with Massage**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFH7ZA2GC055049
Stock: P2897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
