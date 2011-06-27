2004 Bentley Continental GT Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent interior materials, high-tech controls and features that make sense, all-wheel-drive confidence, "reasonable" price for a car in its class.
- No manual transmission available, four-seat capacity is questionable, styling doesn't work for everyone.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Continental GT raises the bar -- and lowers the price -- of what we expect in the ultrapremium GT segment.
2004 Highlights
The Continental GT is an all-new model in Bentley's lineup.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Larry W,07/09/2007
Fantastic and reliable car. Fun to drive. Very fast with excellent handling. It is beautiful inside and out. An every day car with class. In almost 3 years of daily driving, no problems.
bentley lover,10/17/2004
Best car i everd owned. IF you have the money and your in the market for a coupe this is definately the car for you. Very fun to drive especially in a open road where you can really open it up.
Normboat,10/16/2004
The most unbelievable vehicle I have ever driven, much less owned. It makes most other cars toy-like, and shows the marked difference between cars. Blows away others. A true wonder of the combination of engineering and luxury.
Bentley Auto Fanatic,07/05/2004
Although the styling is very attractive, I am disappointed with the interior finishes as there is rattling and squeaking from the interior. The knobs/switches are rather cheesy considering the Bentley name and price of the car. Also the car has too much of a heavy feel on turns.
MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
