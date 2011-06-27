  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2004 Bentley Continental GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior materials, high-tech controls and features that make sense, all-wheel-drive confidence, "reasonable" price for a car in its class.
  • No manual transmission available, four-seat capacity is questionable, styling doesn't work for everyone.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Bentley Continental GT for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price
$34,999
Used Continental GT for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Continental GT raises the bar -- and lowers the price -- of what we expect in the ultrapremium GT segment.

2004 Highlights

The Continental GT is an all-new model in Bentley's lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Bentley Continental GT.

5(75%)
4(17%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bentley Continental GT
Larry W,07/09/2007
Fantastic and reliable car. Fun to drive. Very fast with excellent handling. It is beautiful inside and out. An every day car with class. In almost 3 years of daily driving, no problems.
Awesome Car
bentley lover,10/17/2004
Best car i everd owned. IF you have the money and your in the market for a coupe this is definately the car for you. Very fun to drive especially in a open road where you can really open it up.
Best Car Ever!
Normboat,10/16/2004
The most unbelievable vehicle I have ever driven, much less owned. It makes most other cars toy-like, and shows the marked difference between cars. Blows away others. A true wonder of the combination of engineering and luxury.
Bentley Cont GT
Bentley Auto Fanatic,07/05/2004
Although the styling is very attractive, I am disappointed with the interior finishes as there is rattling and squeaking from the interior. The knobs/switches are rather cheesy considering the Bentley name and price of the car. Also the car has too much of a heavy feel on turns.
See all 12 reviews of the 2004 Bentley Continental GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT features & specs
More about the 2004 Bentley Continental GT

Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT Overview

The Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT is offered in the following submodels: Continental GT Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT Base is priced between $34,999 and$34,999 with odometer readings between 41142 and41142 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Bentley Continental GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Bentley Continental GT for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Continental GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,999 and mileage as low as 41142 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT.

Can't find a used 2004 Bentley Continental GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental GT for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,972.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,817.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental GT for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,356.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,618.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Bentley Continental GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Continental GT lease specials

Related Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles