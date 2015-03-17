Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me
- 47,254 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,777$5,722 Below Market
Auto Quest Inc. (WA) - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W67C050339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$58,999$5,510 Below Market
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This Convertible has a CLEAN TITLE plus an optional extended warranty is available.This Convertible has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners plus it's a rare find with only 11,000 miles - barely driven 846 miles/year.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride, on top of that the 12 Cylinder engine delivers torque and power that will put a smile on any car enthusiast's face.Thanks to the AWD system, you can expect sportier handling and traction.The navigation system will appeal to car buyers who like a clean, high-tech, integrated look while getting the right directions to their destination, furthermore avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors. The Keyless Start contains safeguards to ensure that your car doesn't spring to life at the wrong time while the smoother ride offered by air suspension also will result in a steady, constant aim of the headlights - further improving safety. The soft top convertible is far lighter than a hardtop and does not affect your carâ€™s equilibrium, in addition to the remote engine start is a pleasant way to start your day.The rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months, in addition to the CD-Changer provides for hours of your favorite music. The HID headlights deliver additional safety when driving at night or in rain, in addition to the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection. The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle at the same time the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The power folding mirrors are a great option for parking your car in thigh spaces, not to mention the cruise control can prevent driver fatigue on long journeys. The woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds ... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W17C043489
Stock: 043489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 15,095 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$59,950$2,988 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Come see this 2007 Bentley Continental GT . It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas W12 6.0L/366 engine. This Continental GT features the following options: Front seatback storage pockets, Cruise Control, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), All-wheel drive, Chrome Grille, Front/rear reading lights, Pwr door locks, Rear window defogger, Traction control system. Stop by and visit us at Dean Team Kirkwood VW, 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122. *Internet prices are cash prices without trade-in allowance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W57C046007
Stock: K2221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2015
- 15,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$59,950$2,790 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W77C043108
Stock: K3589-5
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 7,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$69,998
David McDermott Lexus of New Haven - East Haven / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W47C045933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$61,900
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
$206,845 MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W17C047476
Stock: 22882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 30,976 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$59,900
AUTO CONNECTION LLC - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2007 Bentley Continental GT 2dr 2dr Convertible features a 6.0L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Custom Color Paint with a Standard Interior Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Dragan Ijacic at 808-596-0733 or autoconnectionhi@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W27C047759
Stock: 14043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 50,250 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$53,900
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W57C049103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,635 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$53,000$339 Below Market
Lucas Smith Chrysler Center - Festus / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W68C057826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,966 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$62,985
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2008 Bentley Continental GT 2dr 2dr Convertible LOW MILES CLEAN CARFAX IMMACULATE CONDITION features a 6.0L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Standard Interior Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W68C051654
Stock: 051654Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 34,290 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$53,950
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
CALL JOEY @ 919-669-6863 TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE. MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle! Visit Lee's Auto Center online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-585-2444 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W48C051569
Stock: 307619858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,264 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$55,980
Classic Motor Cars - Lubbock / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W88C057861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,139 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$44,966
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Bentley Continental GTC is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. With only 45,139 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. With a powerful 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Bentley Continental GTC. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Bentley Continental GTC. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W28C057354
Stock: 057354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,692 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$51,995
Highline Motor Car - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W88C052532
Stock: 52532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,736 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$67,000
Louisburg Ford Sales - Louisburg / Kansas
2009 Bentley Continental GTC Convertible AWD *** Clean Auto Check History *** PRISTINE CONDITION *** This is a Loaded GTC with the Mulliner Interior upgrade ** Twin Turbo W12 550 hp powertrain ** This car was purchased for the owner of the dealership and was his personal driver that last 3-4 years. It has been meticulously cared for and is in amazing condition. Hey!! Look right here!! There is no better time than now to buy this fun Continental GTC, ready to do-it-all for you!! Less than 14k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this amazing Convertible!!!!! PRICE DROP** This sweet 2009 Bentley Continental GTC Convertible, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Headlight cleaners - Washer...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows.... Louisburg Ford is constantly adding inventory to the already great selection of pre-owned cars and trucks. We set high standards for the quality of pre-owned cars and trucks that we stock. We don’t just stock anything! All our pre-owned inventory must meet our stringent requirements, unlike many dealers. All the pre-owned vehicles have undergone a thorough inspection from our service department before being priced for sale. We have a great selection of value priced Ford factory program vehicles, trade-in and Ford Certified pre-owned cars and trucks. Call 1-877-901-4311 for more details and to schedule a test drive!! We are family owned/operated for over 37 years. Located only 15 miles South of Overland Park on 69 Hwy. Big city selection at small town prices! Louisburg Ford is a current President's Award recipient from Ford Motor Company and has won the award 16 times. This award is given to only the top Ford Dealerships in the country for elite Customer Service. We have been in business for 40 years. YOU CAN BUY WIT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33WX9C059600
Stock: P3770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2016
- 38,608 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$69,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
This Bentley Continental GT has a strong Gas W12 6.0L/366 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Twin stainless steel oval tail pipes, Traction control system. 10 Carfax Service Records. Packages That Make Driving the Bentley Continental GT 2dr Conv An Experience Tire pressure monitoring system, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Stainless steel surfaced foot pedals driver foot rest, Space saver spare tire, Rear bucket seats w/center armrest, trunk pass through, Pwr windows, Pwr tilt steering wheel w/cruise control, Pwr steering, Pwr latching driver passenger doors, P285/45R19 tires, Multi-zone auto climate control, LED tail-lights, Leather 14-position pwr front bucket seats w/memory, adjustable heating lumbar, Leather chrome gear shift knob, Keyless entry ignition w/engine start/stop button. Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 10 Service Records. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W79C060512
Stock: K5130-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- 14,401 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$84,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this special, Pearl White 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Series 51 Special Edition with the 6.0L W12 engine and fully loaded! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Bentley Convertible, Series 51 Special Edition, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 Special Edition at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on the 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 Speciail Edition include: Mulliner Driving Specification Series 51 Special Edition Convenience Specificaton Pearl White Exterior Mulliner Diamond Stitched Seats Beluga Leathers Hide Steering Wheel 5-Spoke Chrome Wheels Upgraded Veneers in Piano Black Diamond Stitched Doors Deep Pile Mats with Contrast Trim Front + Rear Lumbar Massage to to Front Seats Navigation Rear View Camera Power Everything AND MORE! The color combination on this 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 is perfect with a Pearl White exterior and black leather with blue stitching interior with wooden dash. This 2010 Bentley GTC is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have piece of mind as this 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 is a 100% Carfax certified, accident free vehicle and extended warranty programs are available! YOU CAN OWN THIS SPECIAL 2010 BENTLEY GTC SERIES 51 SPECIAL EDITION FOR $748 A MONTH WITH $14000 DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX AND REG IN YOUR STATE WITH APPROVED CREDIT FOR 120 MONTHS AT 6.50%! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions about the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or Evenings 561.756.1933, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR3ZA5AC065403
Stock: 065403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,863 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$69,718
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Beluga / Beluga Interior, Linen Contrast Stitching, Mulliner Driving Specification, 20" Seven Spoke Two-Piece Alloy Sports Wheel, Satellite Radio, Compare to $210,930 MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR3ZA1AC065687
Stock: S1661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-29-2019
