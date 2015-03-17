Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Bentley Continental GTC is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. With only 45,139 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. With a powerful 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Bentley Continental GTC. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Bentley Continental GTC. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBDR33W28C057354

Stock: 057354

Certified Pre-Owned: No

