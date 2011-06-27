  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental
  4. Used 2018 Bentley Continental
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2018 Bentley Continental Review

Pros & Cons

  • World-class interior craftsmanship and customization
  • Smooth and strong power
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Not as nimble around turns as some rival exotics
  • Rear seats are a tight fit for adults
  • Lacks the latest advanced safety features
Other years
2020
2018
2017
2003
2002
2001
Bentley Continental for Sale
2018
2017
2003
2002
2001
List Price
$199,888
Used Continental for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Continental does Edmunds recommend?

Any Bentley Continental convertible is going to please the vast majority of drivers, but our pick is the GT Speed. With 633 horsepower and an estimated 0-60 mph time of only 3.9 seconds, it's an inspiring performer. The sport-tuned suspension strikes a good balance of comfort and handling, too.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There's a new 2019 Bentley Continental Coupe set to go on sale this summer, which means this is the finale for this second-generation Continental production run. The 2018 Bentley Continental lineup will consist of just the convertible, but it will continue to be available with five engine varieties.

Unfortunately, the Continental has been showing its age lately since it lacks many of the latest advanced safety features and technological upgrades. While it still has plenty of performance, luxury, refinement and prestige, it's possible that you'll find a rival convertible to be more appealing.

2018 Bentley Continental models

The 2018 Bentley Continental is only offered as a convertible as a new 2019 coupe joins the lineup. The convertible comes in five versions: the GT V8, GT V8 S, GT, GT Speed and the Supersports. The GT V8 features the V8 engine, while the GT V8 S version makes a bit more power. The remaining Continentals all come with the W12 engine. The regular GT serves as the base. The line then expands with the Continental GT Speed, which has a more powerful W12, and the Supersports, which produces even more power. All Continental variants have an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Under the hood of the GT V8 is a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 500 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque. This allows the V8 to accelerate to 60 mph in a claimed 4.7 seconds. Standard feature highlights include 20-inch wheels, a fabric folding top, xenon headlights, an adaptive air ride suspension, an 8-inch infotainment screen, and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio. The GT V8 S increases power output to 521 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque.

The Continental GT uses Bentley's turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, and here it produces 582 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque. One step up in terms of power and performance, the Continental GT Speed has a revised W12 good for 633 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. The Speed receives 21-inch wheels and sits 10 mm lower thanks to a sportier suspension calibration.

At the top, the Continental Supersports takes the power levels up an additional notch to 700 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque by utilizing larger turbos and different internal hardware. The Supersports features the most aggressive suspension, transmission and stability control calibration, and it adds carbon-ceramic brake rotors and brake-based torque vectoring.

Added features for the V8 S, the GT Speed and the Supersports include gloss-black exterior trim, sporty exterior enhancements, a sport-tuned suspension and unique interior trim treatments. As with all Bentleys, buyers can choose from a dizzying array of exterior and interior colors, wheels, embroidery, stitching, piping and wood or metallic trim. Notable options across the lineup include an optional Naim premium audio system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and adaptive cruise control.

Driving

The Continental is a grand touring machine. It's heavy, but the adaptive suspension and all-wheel drive do their best to keep the car composed when you're driving around turns. Thanks to the stout V8 or W12, there's no shortage of smooth, effortless power.

Comfort

Plush leather seats and a quiet interior make the inside of the Continental a great place to spend time. But the car's high beltline can make it a bit hard to see out for some shorter drivers. The rear seats, while convenient for around-town trips, are too small for adults to do any real touring in.

Interior

The Continental doesn't have the latest in-car technology. Instead, Bentley focuses on old-world craftsmanship and the relatively analog nature of the cockpit. The Continental is one of the few performance cars you can just hop in and easily figure out how everything works.

Utility

While the rear seats are beautiful, the seatbacks don't fold down. The trunk itself is deep, but it's difficult to fit larger suitcases or boxes in the back due to the short aperture of the trunk opening. But the trunk carpeting is plush and soft, so you might just want to leave it empty anyway.

Technology

The navigation and climate control systems are easy to use. But the Continental lacks many of the latest in-car technology and advanced driver safety features found on rival cars.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Bentley Continental.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Car of your dreams
TTJ,07/04/2020
GT Supersports 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
This car is easily one of the most sought out cars in awhile 2018 Supersports Convertibles are rare used . Only 150 made it to the US This is your last beautiful ride Smooth , incredible power. Beautiful , Quiet ride . With the windscreen , the Top down is beautiful. Lamborghinis and Ferrari’s are showy Everyone who sees this car is intimidated and inquisitive. Many just want to sit in it You can actually drive this around town Just a true obsession
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 Bentley Continental
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
582 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
700 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
12 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
633 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 2018 Bentley Continental features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Continental models:

Side-Mounted Airbags
Helps prevent abdominal injuries in side-impact collisions by inflating airbags between the passenger and the door.
Antilock Braking
Prevents the wheels from locking up during panic or emergency braking. Keeps the wheels rolling, which promotes traction.
Electronic Stability Control
Keeps the car from going too far out of control by reducing throttle and applying braking to individual wheels.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Bentley Continental

Used 2018 Bentley Continental Overview

The Used 2018 Bentley Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental GT Speed, Continental Convertible, Continental GT Supersports. Available styles include GT 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A), GT Supersports 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and GT Speed 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Bentley Continental?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Bentley Continental trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT is priced between $199,888 and$199,888 with odometer readings between 2035 and2035 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Bentley Continentals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Bentley Continental for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 Continentals listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $199,888 and mileage as low as 2035 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Bentley Continental.

Can't find a used 2018 Bentley Continentals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,595.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,296.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,268.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,765.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Bentley Continental?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Continental lease specials

Related Used 2018 Bentley Continental info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles