Under the hood of the GT V8 is a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 500 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque. This allows the V8 to accelerate to 60 mph in a claimed 4.7 seconds. Standard feature highlights include 20-inch wheels, a fabric folding top, xenon headlights, an adaptive air ride suspension, an 8-inch infotainment screen, and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio. The GT V8 S increases power output to 521 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque.

The Continental GT uses Bentley's turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, and here it produces 582 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque. One step up in terms of power and performance, the Continental GT Speed has a revised W12 good for 633 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. The Speed receives 21-inch wheels and sits 10 mm lower thanks to a sportier suspension calibration.

At the top, the Continental Supersports takes the power levels up an additional notch to 700 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque by utilizing larger turbos and different internal hardware. The Supersports features the most aggressive suspension, transmission and stability control calibration, and it adds carbon-ceramic brake rotors and brake-based torque vectoring.

Added features for the V8 S, the GT Speed and the Supersports include gloss-black exterior trim, sporty exterior enhancements, a sport-tuned suspension and unique interior trim treatments. As with all Bentleys, buyers can choose from a dizzying array of exterior and interior colors, wheels, embroidery, stitching, piping and wood or metallic trim. Notable options across the lineup include an optional Naim premium audio system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and adaptive cruise control.