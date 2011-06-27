Overall rating

The 2017 Bentley Continental offers all the sport and luxury you'll want, and then heaps on a seemingly endless array of customization possibilities. It's an ultra-fast and ultra-luxurious grand tourer for those of the most discerning taste.

Bentley offers this year's Continental in five variants, one of which is the new Supersports version. But the core model continues to be the Continental GT: a supremely confident grand tourer, powered by either a turbocharged V8 or a turbocharged W12 engine. Both send effortless power through an eight-speed transmission and then to an all-wheel-drive system.

The key point for the Continental is that the driving experience isn't diluted with overt amounts of technology. The Continental GT is a car that you can get in and drive with no special instruction, as well as a car you'd want to drive every day or cover some good distance in on a weekend road trip.