2017 Bentley Continental Review
Pros & Cons
- World-class interior craftsmanship and customization
- Smooth and strong power with either engine
- Convertible top available for all variants
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Not as nimble around turns as some rival exotics
- Rear seats are a tight fit for adults
- Lacking the latest advanced safety features
Which Continental does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2017 Bentley Continental offers all the sport and luxury you'll want, and then heaps on a seemingly endless array of customization possibilities. It's an ultra-fast and ultra-luxurious grand tourer for those of the most discerning taste.
Bentley offers this year's Continental in five variants, one of which is the new Supersports version. But the core model continues to be the Continental GT: a supremely confident grand tourer, powered by either a turbocharged V8 or a turbocharged W12 engine. Both send effortless power through an eight-speed transmission and then to an all-wheel-drive system.
The key point for the Continental is that the driving experience isn't diluted with overt amounts of technology. The Continental GT is a car that you can get in and drive with no special instruction, as well as a car you'd want to drive every day or cover some good distance in on a weekend road trip.
2017 Bentley Continental models
The 2017 Bentley Continental comes in five main versions: GT V8, GT V8 S, GT, GT Speed and Supersports. The GT V8 features the V8 engine, while the GT V8 S version makes a bit more power. The remaining Continentals all come with the W12 engine. The regular GT serves as the base. The line then expands with the Continental GT Speed, which has a more powerful W12, and the Supersports, which produces even more power. All Continental variants have an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, and you can get all as either a coupe or convertible.
Under the hood of the GT V8 is a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 500 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque. This allows the V8 to accelerate to 60 in a claimed 4.6 seconds. Bentley upgrades this engine on the GT V8 S to produce 521 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque.
The Continental GT uses Bentley's turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, and here it produces 582 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque. One step up in terms of power and performance, the Continental GT Speed has a revised W12 good for 633 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. The Speed sits 10 millimeters lower thanks to a sportier suspension calibration.
At the top, the new Continental Supersports takes the power levels up an additional notch to 700 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque by utilizing larger turbos and different internal hardware. The Supersports features the most aggressive suspension, transmission and stability control calibration.
As with all Bentleys, buyers can choose from a dizzying array of exterior and interior colors, wheels, embroidery, stitching, piping and wood or metallic trim.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Continental models:
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Helps prevent head injuries in the case of rollover by inflating bags over the side windows. For both front- and rear-seat passengers.
- Anti-Lock Braking
- Prevents the wheels from locking up during panic or emergency braking. Keeps the wheels rolling, which promotes traction.
- Electronic Stability Control
- Keeps the car from going too far out of control by reducing throttle and applying braking to individual wheels.
