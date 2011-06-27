Vehicle overview

Few things can compare in elegance to a stately Bentley convertible. Maybe Princess Diana in a couture gown emerging from a stately Bentley convertible. Yet in the early days of Britain's second most prestigious marque, Bentleys were also considered to be among the world's best high-performance machines. In fact, James Bond author Ian Fleming could think of no better car for his rugged secret agent to drive than a 1933 Bentley supercharged convertible.

The 2008 Bentley Continental GTC combines these two historical brand facets perfectly. It's certainly got the elegance thing down. Imposingly graceful styling brings together a modern shape with classical Bentley design cues like the dominant grille and squared-off rear fenders. The sumptuous interior is similarly old-meets-new-world in design, with 17 available leather colors and multiple veneers. Buttons and switches are made of real metal, vent controls feature push-pull chrome knobs and the central clock is made by world-famous timepiece-maker Breitling. The soft-top roof (or "hood" in Brit-speak) is available in seven colors and beautifully hushes the cabin even at the highest speeds.

The performance part of the equation is in no short supply, either. A 6.0-liter twin-turbo 12-cylinder pulses from underneath the chiseled hood, arranged in the unique W formation parent company Volkswagen turns to for its most powerful, prestigious products. The Continental's W12 delivers 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Tipping the scales at 5,500, the GTC needs every horse available, yet still manages to sprint up to 60 mph in a neck-snapping 4.8 seconds. The Continental's bulk and less-than-communicative steering don't make for exceptional handling, but its well-sorted adjustable suspension lends a keen ability to thunder down a lightly winding country road or Monte Carlo boulevard with immense confidence, certainly in keeping with the historic Bentleys that so enticed Mr. Fleming.

Few vehicles live in the vaunted price stratosphere occupied by the 2008 Bentley Continental GTC. Fellow Brit Aston Martin DB9 Volante is of particular note, offering stunning styling and a more sporting driving experience, while lacking some of the Bentley's stately elegance. The Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG is also worth noting, as is the future Maserati GranTurismo convertible. Yet vehicles like these are more about passion than spreadsheet comparisons. Because if rolling like Lady Di or the original 007 is your cup of first-class Darjeeling tea, then the Bentley Continental GTC is the one and only choice.