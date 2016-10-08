Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Delray has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Bentley Continental GT V8. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Bentley Continental GT V8. The Continental GT V8 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 35,068mi put on this Bentley. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Bentley Continental GT V8, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8: The Bentley Continental is part personal luxury coupe, part performance-oriented grand-tourer--and the specific combination of those traits depends largely on whether one opts for GT models or the edgier GT Speed. Bentleys are built to specification, with a long list of factory options, upgrades and trims, in addition to a bespoke program that lets buyers entirely customize the look, the only limit, is imagination, taste and budget. Regardless of materials or trims, the level of detail and craftsmanship is well above that of most other luxury cars. Interesting features of this model are reasonable gas mileage (V8 models), all-weather traction, no compromises to comfort, hand-crafted look of interior trims, Supercar-quick, and pleasant top-down in optional convertible All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBGT3ZA8EC089649

Stock: EC089649

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-09-2020