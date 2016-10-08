Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me
- 14,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$103,000$5,506 Below Market
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2014 Bentley Continental GTC GT V8 Convertible AWD***Navigation System***Breitling Clock***Park Distance Control***Rear View Camera***Heated Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel***Keyless Entry & Ignition***Bulls Eye Air Vents***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Contrast Stitching***Neck Warmer***Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Massage Feature***Embroidered Bentley Emblems To Seat Facings***Full Power Front Seats***Power Boot***Power Cloth Convertible Top***Illuminated Entry***Storage Case To Center Console***Soft Close Doors***Bi-Xenon Projector Headlamps***LED Signature Running Lamps***Headlamp Cleaning***Dark Tint Front & Rear Lamps***Twilight Sensor Control***Rain Sensing Wipers***Red Painted Calipers***Brake Pad Indicator***Ultrasonic Alarm***20" Open Spoke Wheels w/ Red Wheel Centre Badges***4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Engine***Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic w/Quickshift Transmission***Beluga Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Fully Serviced!!! Fully Loaded!!! Original MSRP OF $230,660!!! Excellent Condition!!! Only 14,778 Miles!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA4EC040465
Stock: P2864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 22,245 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$97,700$6,095 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Beluga Beluga; Leather Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Cerritos's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with 22,244mi. This Bentley includes: BELUGA *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S convertible. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Bentley Continental GT V8 S . With less than 22,244mi on this Bentley Continental GT V8 S, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. More information about the 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S: The Bentley Continental is part personal luxury coupe, part performance-oriented grand-tourer--and the specific combination of those traits depends largely on whether one opts for GT models or the edgier GT Speed. Bentleys are built to specification, with a long list of factory options, upgrades and trims, in addition to a bespoke program that lets buyers entirely customize the look, the only limit, is imagination, taste and budget. Regardless of materials or trims, the level of detail and craftsmanship is well above that of most other luxury cars. Strengths of this model include reasonable gas mileage (V8 models), all-weather traction, pleasant top-down in optional convertible, hand-crafted look of interior trims, Supercar-quick, and no compromises to comfort All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA9EC040803
Stock: EC040803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 21,140 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$99,950$693 Below Market
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2014 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 S CONVERTIBLE 4.0L V8 F DOHC 32V GASOLINE ALL WHEEL DRIVE 4.0L Turbocharged 8 Cylinder Engine ABS Brakes All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel Grey with black leather interior with black power convertible top , clean title, clean car fax, only 21K, Low miles, Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, 1' Factory premium Alloy wheels, tires have plenty of tread left, High Value Options Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, CD Changer, Climate Control, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Seat-Massage, Tire Pressure Monitor A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry, Knee Air Bag, Leather Steering Wheel, MP3 Player Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Defrost Rear Floor Mats, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA9EC095235
Stock: 095235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$109,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is very proud to offer this wonderful-looking 2014 Bentley Continental GTC Hallmark Metallic GT V8 S Convertible with the following features:Linen w/Leather Bucket Seats, 21" x 9.5" 7-Spoke Elegant Painted Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheel, Beluga Gloss Exterior Mirrors, Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panel, Compass, Contrast Stitching, Dark Tint Front & Rear Lamps, Drilled Alloy Sport Foot-Pedals, Duo-Tone Hide-Trimmed 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facings, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Jewel Fuel Filler Cap, Knurled Sports Gear Lever, Low tire pressure warning, Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheels, Navigation System, Overmat Contrast Binding, Power Boot Opening and Closing, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Sport Exhaust, Traction control. 2014 Bentley Continental GTC CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA1EC040682
Stock: EC040682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 15,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$113,999
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This Convertible has a CLEAN TITLE and an optional extended warranty is available.. . MULLINER DRIVING SPECIFICATION $12,475.00. SPORT SPECIFICATION $5,100.00. CONTRAST STITCHING $1,905.00. . This is a well cared for 2-OWNER vehicle and it's a rare find with only 15,000 miles - barely driven 2,500 miles/year.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and this 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy.The AWD system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The factory built-in navigation system saves you time, fuel and eliminates frustration when traveling, not to mention parking is much easier and safer with the factory installed parking aid sensors. Having the key in your pocket is one less step and makes it easier to handle armloads of more important things, in addition to the ride potential of this active suspension is truly spectacular. The air suspension systems can be driven over a variety of terrains while maintaining a smoother ride and better handling, additionally the convertible soft top leaves lots of room in your trunk when the time comes for you to take the top down for a cruise.The convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle, furthermore the remote engine start is a pleasant way to start your day. The factory built-in HID headlights are more energy-efficient than halogen lamps, producing three times the light output of a comparably-powered halogen lamp, moreover the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials. The Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving whereas you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player.T... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA4EC096078
Stock: 096078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 20,121 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$117,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing the 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8S, Black exterior with a gorgeous black, Mulliner interior with red stitching! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Bentley Convertible GTC V8S, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Bentley GTC V8S at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on the 2014 Bentley GTC V8S include: Reverse Camera Red Brake Calipers Blacked out Wheels Mulliner Interior Specficiation Red Piping/Stitching Throughout Car Breitling Clock Trim/Front Grille Blacked Out Parking Sensors Navigation Power Everything! You will also have piece of mind as this is a 100% Carfax certified, one owner vehicle and is eligible for our extended LaSalle warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2014 BENTLEY GTC V8S FOR $973 A MONTH WITH $22,000 DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX AND REG IN YOUR STATE WITH APPROVED CREDIT FOR 144 MONTHS AT 6.5%! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions about the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or Evenings 561.756.1933, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA7EC096481
Stock: 096481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- 5,574 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$115,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Contact Manhattan Motorcars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8... This Bentley includes: COLOR SPECIFICATION // SPACE SAVER SPARE WHEEL // DEEP-PILE CARPET MATS W/LEATHER TRIMMING// REAR VIEW CAMERA // POWER BOOT OPENING AND CLOSING // SEAT VENTILATION // EXTENDED PAINT RANGE // DUO-TONE HIDE-TRIMMED 3-SPOKE STEERING WHEEL // CONTRAST STITCHING // EMBROIDERED BENTLEY EMBLEMS TO SEAT FACINGS // WOOD VENEER INSERTS TO FRONT DOOR // SPORT EXHAUST // ADDITIONAL CONTRAST STITCHING TO STEERING WHEEL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA3EC092832
Stock: PO3100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 17,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$118,808
Lawless Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woburn / Massachusetts
- LEATHER -, - NAVIGATION -, - NON-SMOKER -, ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, BLUE TOOTH HANDSFREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, 2D Convertible, 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Beluga, Beluga w/Leather Bucket Seats, Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheel, Convertible roof lining, Drilled Alloy Sport Foot-Pedals, Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facings, Glass rear window, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Red Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Wind Deflector. Clean CARFAX. Lawless Jeep Chrysler Dodge Conveniently located in the four corners of Woburn, MA 01801. Pre-Owned Purchasing made simple.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA3EC090429
Stock: P-4443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2016
- 31,298 miles
$95,555
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, AWD - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!, Leather, Beluga Gloss Exterior Mirrors, Four wheel independent suspension, Glass rear window, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Navigation System, Power convertible roof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Red Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Sport Exhaust, Sports Specification, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 21 x 9.5 6 Twin-Spoke Polished Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZAXEC092049
Stock: 092049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 14,246 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$113,759
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2014 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 S EXTERIOR COLOR BLACK INTERIOR COLOR BLACK / RED STITCHING 14,246 MILES - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA0EC096726
Stock: FP4331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 16,557 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$114,650
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2014 Bentley Continental GTC 2dr features a 6.0L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier White with a Imperial blue Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA5EC093994
Stock: C994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 35,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$82,688
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Delray has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Bentley Continental GT V8. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Bentley Continental GT V8. The Continental GT V8 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 35,068mi put on this Bentley. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Bentley Continental GT V8, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8: The Bentley Continental is part personal luxury coupe, part performance-oriented grand-tourer--and the specific combination of those traits depends largely on whether one opts for GT models or the edgier GT Speed. Bentleys are built to specification, with a long list of factory options, upgrades and trims, in addition to a bespoke program that lets buyers entirely customize the look, the only limit, is imagination, taste and budget. Regardless of materials or trims, the level of detail and craftsmanship is well above that of most other luxury cars. Interesting features of this model are reasonable gas mileage (V8 models), all-weather traction, no compromises to comfort, hand-crafted look of interior trims, Supercar-quick, and pleasant top-down in optional convertible All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA8EC089649
Stock: EC089649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 35,470 miles
$98,000
Craig and Landreth Cars - Louisville / Kentucky
With the current COVID-19 pandemic we are taking precautions to make sure our staff and customers stay safe. Each vehicle employee and all paperwork will be sanitized before and after delivery. Any questions please call us at (502) 447-3450FREE HOME DELIVERY WITHIN 100 MILES OF LOUISVILLE KY.Internet price includes $500 Finance Assist Credit and $500 Trade Assist Credit. Customer must finance with lender provided by Craig & Landreth Cars Inc. Using the dealerships assistance to set up financing. Customer must contract in dealerships business office using the dealer's lender of choice to receive $500 Finance Assist Credit. Customer must trade-in a vehicle with an ACV (actual cash value) $2000 or above to receive $500 Trade Assist Credit. Finance Assist Credit and Trade Assist Credit is provided by this dealership on select pre-owned inventory only. Internet price must be presented to sales consultant prior to purchase to receive any advertised price special price or online price. See sales department for complete details. Come see our new pre-owend store at 4156 Shelbyville Rd. In Louisville KY! Hundreds of vehicles in one place! Indoor showroom and friendly knowledgeable staff!Recent Arrival! Hotspur Leather. Clean CARFAX. Granite Metallic AWD 2014 Bentley Continental GTC GT V8 Convertible 4.0L V8 Twin TurbochargedBuy from Kentuckiana's Best! We've been proudly serving our communities for over 40 years with an A+ BBB Rating! Having 7 convenient locations and over 800 vehicles we're sure to have the right car at the right price!Can't make it in the dealership? Ask about our nationwide vehicle delivery service!Inquire to schedule your VIP test drive today. All prices plus tax title lic and dealer processing fee. More pictures and a free CarFax Vehicle History Report are available on our website. Go to www.craigandlandrethcars.com to see our entire inventory. You can apply for financing safely and securely on our website too. Call or Text 502-447-3450 As always all trade-ins are welcome! Now you're thinkin' smart!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA9EC096854
Stock: STK096854TG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$102,121
Jim Hudson Lexus of Augusta - Augusta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA2EC096161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$77,995$9,310 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
Continental GT trim. ONLY 29,938 Miles! JUST REPRICED FROM $85,691. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Captains Chairs, Turbo Charged. AND MORE!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDLeather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control, Alarm. EXPERTS CONCLUDECarAndDriver.com explains All share a handcrafted interior that's artistic in its detailing.. A GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $85,691. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes WHO WE AREUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA2DC079597
Stock: R23943A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 19,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$80,989$7,762 Below Market
McCluskey Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Call McCluskey Chevrolet at 513-741-1111 to schedule your Free 48 Hour Test Drive.Silver Tempest Metallic 2013 Bentley Continental GTC GT V8 Convertible4.0L V8 Twin TurbochargedClean CARFAX.Odometer is 1413 miles below market average!McCluskey's Fully-Certified 172 Point Inspection, Super low miles...won't last long!, LEATHER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE / AWD, CUSTOM WHEELS, Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA6DC083248
Stock: A18163TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 14,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$84,850$3,901 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Black 2013 Bentley Continental GTC GT V8 Convertible AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Disc CD Changer, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Contrast Stitching, Convenience Package, Convertible roof lining, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Upgraded Veneer, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Boot Opening and Closing, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Single-Tone Hide-Trimmed Heated 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valet Parking Key, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 21" x 9.5" 6 Twin-Spoke Polished Alloy.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11398 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA9DC084992
Stock: WD4992T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 19,218 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$89,950$2,510 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Bentley Continental GT has a strong Gas/Ethanol W12 6.0L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Volumetric ultrasonic alarm, Twin stainless steel oval tail pipes, Twin oval stainless steel tailpipes. These Packages Will Make Your Bentley Continental GT 2dr Conv the Envy of Onlookers Twilight sensor control tunnel detection for lighting, Traction control system, Tire pressure monitoring system, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Speed sensitive pwr steering, Ski hatch, Remote controlled garage door opener, Rear window defogger, Rear spoiler, Rear bucket seats w/center armrest, trunk pass through, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Pwr windows, Pwr trunk opening closing, Pwr tilt steering wheel w/cruise control, Pwr latching driver passenger doors. Feel Confident About Your Choice According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA5DC079979
Stock: 4884D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-04-2019
