Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Beluga Beluga; Leather Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Cerritos's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with 22,244mi. This Bentley includes: BELUGA *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S convertible. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Bentley Continental GT V8 S . With less than 22,244mi on this Bentley Continental GT V8 S, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. More information about the 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S: The Bentley Continental is part personal luxury coupe, part performance-oriented grand-tourer--and the specific combination of those traits depends largely on whether one opts for GT models or the edgier GT Speed. Bentleys are built to specification, with a long list of factory options, upgrades and trims, in addition to a bespoke program that lets buyers entirely customize the look, the only limit, is imagination, taste and budget. Regardless of materials or trims, the level of detail and craftsmanship is well above that of most other luxury cars. Strengths of this model include reasonable gas mileage (V8 models), all-weather traction, pleasant top-down in optional convertible, hand-crafted look of interior trims, Supercar-quick, and no compromises to comfort All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBGH3ZA9EC040803

Stock: EC040803

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-22-2020