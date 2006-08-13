Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 45,889 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,675$2,194 Below Market
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2006 Bentley Continental GT 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 6.0L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Full Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W36C030688
Stock: C0688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 70,802 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,495
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery. Take advantage of our Peace of Mind Buying Experience with the availability of on-site personal vehicle inspections or an independent third-party inspection of your choice. Adam Auto Group is your premier destination for premium used cars trucks and SUV's in the Chicago Land Area and we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free transparent experience. Shipping available anywhere in the Continental USA and most vehicles come with a FREE Limited Warranty. Call us to schedule an appointment or for details at (708) 972-7914.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W06C036559
Stock: 678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,829 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$44,972
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Our hard to find 2006 Bentley Continental GT AWD in Black Metallic has been created for those who desire only the finest in design and technology. Powered by the Twin TurboCharged 6.0 Liter V12 offering 616hp mated with a lightning-quick 8 Speed Automatic transmission that can launch you to 60mph in an astonishing 5 seconds. This advanced All Wheel Drive Coupe will keep you poised and confident in all types of driving and weather conditions. The unmistakable profile of our Bentley is a classic, yet imposing with the iconic grille and bold wheels. Inside our GT, finely crafted materials fuse with modern elements with an attention-to-detail that is simply unmatched. Hand-stitched leather on fabulously supportive seats, aluminum, chrome and rich wood accents all combine to provide a treat for all of your senses. Enjoy top-shelf amenities such as heated front seats, a full-color navigation system with Google maps and a vibrant touchscreen that places the car's audio system, telephone and comfort settings at your fingertips. Our Continental is meticulously designed to keep you safe from harm with advanced safety features as well. Make no compromises. Reward yourself with a masterpiece in motion that can only be provided by Bentley. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63WX6C038836
Stock: 038836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,169 miles
$43,900
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
This is a True Garage kept low miles ,Clean Carfax local Dallas car ,serviced locally. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Bentley Continental GT . Well-known by many, the Continental GT has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Once you see this Bentley, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Bentley Continental GT's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! You can tell this 2006 Bentley Continental GT has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 41,169mi and appears with a showroom shine. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W66C036906
Stock: 6C036906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 28,944 miles
$48,988
Lexus of Rockville Centre - Rockville Centre / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W76C036865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,770 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$41,966$6,418 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Bentley Continental GT is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. Want a car with low miles? This Bentley Continental GT has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 29,770. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. The 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. The best thing about this Bentley Continental GT is that its features have features. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Potomac.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W35C025747
Stock: 025747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,486 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$49,990$3,927 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
Non-Smoker vehicle, Excellent Condition, SUPER LOW MILES, ONLY 15,413! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, PORTLAND, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats.WHY BUY FROM USHave you been looking for a luxury auto dealership that won't merely sell you a fine car but also cater to your needs in a personalized environment? That's exactly what you'll get when you shop at Mercedes-Benz of Flemington. We're a boutique luxury dealership, serving drivers near Clinton, Whitehouse Station, Ringoes, Frenchtown, and Stockton, and we're committed to delivering excellence and 100% customer satisfaction to everyone who steps foot on our premium facility.OPTION PACKAGES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W15C026489
Stock: 20056489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 13,256 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$59,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Bluetooth *, Premium Package*, Wood Trim Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, Beluga w/Leather Seat Trim. Red 2007 Bentley Continental GT AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedOdometer is 25685 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR73WX7C050119
Stock: SR-B05119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 30,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$42,900$5,062 Below Market
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W45C024509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,499 miles
$41,966
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Bentley Continental GT Coupe 6-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 47,499 miles, you can feel confident that this Continental GT Coupe 6-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. The powerful 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. With amazing deals at Global Auto Outlet, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Cheltenham.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W75C025122
Stock: 025122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$36,959
Birmingham Broker - Birmingham / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W85C027431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,530 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$56,999
Prestige Cadillac - Warren / Michigan
EXTRA LOW MILES, fully inspected and freshly detailed. Smart styling designed for handling and performance make this sporty ride enthusiastically fun to drive. Not one like it - in this prime condition or at this price - anywhere around!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W15C028677
Stock: P9736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 51,507 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$42,900
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W35C028924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,927 miles
$39,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2004 Bentley Continental GT for your consideration. This elegant coupe is powered by a 6.0L turbocharged W12 engine that pumps out an astonishing 552 horsepower. Paired with the smooth-revving motor is a 6-speed automatic transmission that shifts strong between every gear. When you press your foot into the floor, the car takes off and is instantly flying down the road without a deafening roar. Bentley did a great job of making a fast vehicle without ruining the luxury experience. Externally this Continental is finished in Bentley’s silver color of Moonbeam. It is accented by bright chrome throughout the exterior ranging from the grille to the exhaust tips. It rides on the optional 19-inch multi-spoke “octopus” wheels which are wrapped in new tires. Inside one will find a very high-class interior with the two-tone premium leather interior consisting of Portland and Nautic Blue colored hides. Burr walnut accents everything from the door panels, to the dashboard, and center consoles both front and rear. Bentley gave their Continental series 4-place seating meaning there are two bucket seats up front and two in the rear separated by a center console with ventilation and storage compartments. Even though aging luxury cars tend to have failing technology, this Bentley maintains all of its features in working condition including air suspension, navigation, and automatic climate control. Along with the vehicle comes the original window sticker, owners' manual, K40 radar detection system, and receipts documenting maintenance. This Continental has received recent maintenance such as the replacement of the high-temperature fan, thus making sure that it is in tip-top shape and ready to go for the next owner. Bentley was acquired by the Volkswagen Group before the production of the Continental began. It was the first car produced by Bentley that used more of a mass-production style form of production. The Continental GT has since become one of the most recognizable models to come out of the Bentley brand. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W04CO22383
Stock: P4407 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,563 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$58,879
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- THIS ULTRA FAST LUXURY COUPE IS ABSOLUTELY BEST IN CLASS - COMPLETE PEDIGREE DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST - CERTIFIED MILES -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR73W89C059730
Stock: 4643-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 36,432 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$69,995$5,548 Below Market
Auto Connection AL - Montgomery / Alabama
*SALE PENDING* 2012 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT MULLINER! Black Metallic over beige\black leather with dark stained walnut trim Mulliner Package 21-inch wheels Diamond Quilted seats Mulliner brake pedals Mulliner Gas & oil caps NAIM Premium Surround Sound System Satellite radio rear view camera heated & cooled front seats with massage walnut steering wheel Active Cruise Control Bentley Emblem embroidered in the headrest and more! Excellent Condition! Non Smokers car! Carfax Certified! Visit Auto Connection online at autoconnectionllc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 334-396-8877 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFR7ZA8CC070727
Stock: 070727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$69,991$4,810 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Westminster - Westminster / Colorado
AWD --- MULLINER -- SUNROOF -- CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR TRIM -- BACK UP CAMERA -- NAVIGATION -- HEATED SEATS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFR7ZA9CC077881
Stock: 077881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 36,099 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$71,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2012 Bentley Continental GT with 36k miles. Extreme Silver with Beluga Leather. Upgraded Fabspeed exhaust.Factory options include:Mulliner Driving Specification,Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facings,Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats,Wood Veneer Inserts to Front Door & Rear Quarter Panels,Crafted Veneer Case for Center Console,Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear,Single Tone 3-Spoke Steering Wheel,Rear-View Camera with Park Distance Control,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFR7ZA7CC074204
Stock: 005024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
