Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Bentley Continental GT Coupe 6-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 47,499 miles, you can feel confident that this Continental GT Coupe 6-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. The powerful 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. With amazing deals at Global Auto Outlet, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Cheltenham.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBCR63W75C025122

Stock: 025122

Certified Pre-Owned: No

