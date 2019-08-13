Used 2018 Bentley Continental for Sale Near Me
- 5,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$189,939$35,317 Below Market
Flood Ford of East Greenwich - East Greenwich / Rhode Island
AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Why Buy a Flood Quality Pre Owned Vehicle?? - Flood Special 172 Point Complete Inspection of All Pre Owned Vehicles! - Only Factory Trained Certified Inspectors Look At Each One! - No Shortcuts! If It Does Not Pass Our Inspection We Do Not Sell It! - Peace Of Mind Buying Power! - Always Aim To Provide The Best Possible Price For Every Car We Sell! - No Haggle! No Tricks! What You See Is What You Get! Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGB3ZAXJC067570
Stock: P7359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2019
- 5,099 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$199,690$3,475 Below Market
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Glacier White exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyO'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGB3ZA4JC067502
Stock: 2589UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 5,914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$184,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is pleased to offer this great-looking 2018 Bentley Continental GT Whitesand W12 with the following features:Portland w/Leather Seat Trim, Active Cruise Control, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille, Contrast Stitching, Drilled Alloy Sport Foot Pedals, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Exterior Hood in Dark Brown, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Jewel Fuel & Oil Filler Caps, Knurled Sports Gear Lever w/Leather, LED Approach Lamps, Mulliner Driving Spec w/Alternative Wheel, Sports Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Function, Wind Deflector. 2018 Bentley Continental GT CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA3JC066996
Stock: JC066996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 17,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$199,780
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the White exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGB3ZAXJC066581
Stock: CS118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 4,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$218,880
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- ONE OWNER - LOCAL CAR - PERFECT PEDIGREE - BIG HORSEPOWER <700HP> - AN INSPIRING PERFORMANCE! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGB3ZA0JC067562
Stock: B1264A-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 2,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$214,500
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGB3ZA7JC066859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$124,950$19,217 Below Market
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Certified. Moonbeam Metallic New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* 79 Point Inspection2017 Bentley Continental GT 2D Coupe AWD 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 15/25 City/Highway MPG www.fueleconomy.gov.Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA1HC059321
Stock: FWT1362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 13,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$123,933$13,109 Below Market
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. NAVIGATION, LEATHER, Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, AWD, Non Smoker, Low Miles, Lease Return / Off Lease, Excellent service history at a Dealership, BLUETHOOTH, Continental GT V8 S, 2D Coupe, 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged, Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift, AWD, Old English White, White w/Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim. Odometer is 1896 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Old English White 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S 2D Coupe AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it. MPG Disclaimer: *Based on current EPA mileage and driving range ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe/MPG and driving range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery age/condition, and other factors. *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFH7ZA2HC059605
Stock: P8223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 15,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$135,999$13,744 Below Market
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Black 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Front and rear parking sensors, Power folding side view mirrors, Bluetooth, Keyless start, Headlight washers, Black Leather, Automatic temperature control, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio: Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Nav, Rear-View Camera, Single Tone Hide Trimmed Heated 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Function, Wheels: 20 x 9.5 6 Tri-Spoke Painted Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA5HC059643
Stock: 059643C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 5,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$151,888$10,688 Below Market
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S Onyx Metallic4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 14/24 City/Highway MPG Boot Carpet Contrast Binding, Carpet Overmats Contrast Binding, Contrast Stitching, Drilled Alloy Sport Foot Pedals, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Front & Rear Deep Pile Overmats, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching, Jewel Fuel & Oil Filler Caps, Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel, Navigation System, Neck Warmer, Radio: Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Nav, Single Tone Hide Trimmed Heated 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Sports Exhaust, Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Function. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA4HC060249
Stock: F6149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 9,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$139,688$18,186 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2017 Bentley Continental GTC V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Glacier White exterior paint and Burnt Oak interior. Other manufacturer options include: Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Burnt Oak Leather, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Burnt Oak Leather, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* 79 Point Inspection* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA7HC059465
Stock: 1538UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 7,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$135,998$11,404 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Anthracite exterior paint and Beluga interior. Other manufacturer options include: Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Beluga Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20 x 9.5 6 Tri-Spoke Painted Alloy. AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Beluga Leather.CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 79 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA1HC060162
Stock: 1533UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 8,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$149,577$9,889 Below Market
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift AWDNew Price!ORIGINAL MSRP $240,84014/24 City/Highway MPGBentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Warranty Deductible: $0* 79 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA2HC059695
Stock: RU118120A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-16-2019
- 16,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$123,950$6,263 Below Market
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
2017 Bentley Continental GT 2D Coupe AWD 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 15/25 City/Highway MPG www.fueleconomy.gov.Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZAXHC059320
Stock: FWP1346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 5,509 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$139,388$10,912 Below Market
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 Beluga4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 15/25 City/Highway MPG 21 x 9.5 6 Twin-Spoke Painted Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Front dual zone A/C, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Memory seat, Navigation System, Radio: Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear dual zone A/C, Speed control, Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Function. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA0HC060122
Stock: W6123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 2,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$165,950$2,337 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is proud to offer this outstanding-looking 2017 Bentley Continental GT Glacier White V8 S with the following features:Beluga w/Leather Seat Trim, Beluga Gloss Strip, Black Edition w/St. James Red Accent, Black Gloss Radiator Matrix, Contrast Stitching, Dark Tint Front & Rear Lamps, Drilled Alloy Sport Foot Pedals, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Front & Rear Lamp Surrounds in Beluga Gloss, GT Design Seats By Mulliner, Jewel Fuel & Oil Filler Caps, Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Directional Wheel, Mulliner Key, Neck Warmer, Rear-View Camera, Single Tone Hide Trimmed Heated 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Sports Steering Wheel, St. James Red Exterior Lower Body Styling Specification, Stainless Steel Window Surrounds, Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers, Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Function, Wheels: 21" 7 Spoke Sports Black Alloy. 2017 Bentley Continental GT CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA7HC063064
Stock: HC063064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 4,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$140,990$1,649 Below Market
Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Meteor exterior paint and Imperial Blue interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Embroidered Bentley Emblems- Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function- Sports Exhaust- Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style GrilleRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 10285 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyBentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFH7ZAXHC059948
Stock: 20B1276A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 4,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$148,500$1,667 Below Market
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
This 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 is proudly offered by Manhattan Motorcars This Bentley includes: KNURLED SPORTS GEAR LEVER W/LEATHER // VENTILATED FRONT SEATS W/MASSAGE FUNCTION // EMBROIDERED BENTLEY EMBLEMS // DUO-TONE HIDE TRIMMED 3 SPOKE STEERING WHEEL // BRIGHT CHROMED LOWER BUMPER MATRIX STYLE GRILLE // INTERIOR STYLE SPECIFICATION W/CONTRAST STITCHING *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA8HC061874
Stock: PO2538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2019
