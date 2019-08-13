Used 2018 Bentley Continental for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports in Black
    used

    2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports

    5,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $189,939

    $35,317 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports in White
    used

    2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports

    5,099 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $199,690

    $3,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Continental GT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Bentley Continental GT

    5,914 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $184,950

    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports in White
    used

    2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports

    17,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $199,780

    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports in Black
    used

    2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports

    4,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $218,880

    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports
    used

    2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports

    2,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $214,500

    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Silver
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8

    8,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $124,950

    $19,217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    13,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $123,933

    $13,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Black
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8

    15,526 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $135,999

    $13,744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in Black
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    5,239 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $151,888

    $10,688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 in White
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8

    9,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $139,688

    $18,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Gray
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8

    7,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $135,998

    $11,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Gray
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8

    8,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $149,577

    $9,889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8

    16,137 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $123,950

    $6,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Black
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8

    5,509 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $139,388

    $10,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in White
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    2,114 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $165,950

    $2,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in Gray
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    4,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $140,990

    $1,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8

    4,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $148,500

    $1,667 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Continental

Car of your dreams
TTJ,07/04/2020
GT Supersports 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
This car is easily one of the most sought out cars in awhile 2018 Supersports Convertibles are rare used . Only 150 made it to the US This is your last beautiful ride Smooth , incredible power. Beautiful , Quiet ride . With the windscreen , the Top down is beautiful. Lamborghinis and Ferrari’s are showy Everyone who sees this car is intimidated and inquisitive. Many just want to sit in it You can actually drive this around town Just a true obsession
