Used 2018 Bentley Continental for Sale Near Me

Flood Ford of East Greenwich - East Greenwich / Rhode Island

AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Why Buy a Flood Quality Pre Owned Vehicle?? - Flood Special 172 Point Complete Inspection of All Pre Owned Vehicles! - Only Factory Trained Certified Inspectors Look At Each One! - No Shortcuts! If It Does Not Pass Our Inspection We Do Not Sell It! - Peace Of Mind Buying Power! - Always Aim To Provide The Best Possible Price For Every Car We Sell! - No Haggle! No Tricks! What You See Is What You Get! Recent Arrival!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBGB3ZAXJC067570

Stock: P7359

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-31-2019