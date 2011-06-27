  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GTC
  4. Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2007 Bentley Continental GTC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Top-grade materials quality, unparalleled luxury, beautifully composed ride, minimal wind intrusion in the cabin.
  • Hefty curb weight makes it less sporting than rivals.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Bentley Continental GTC for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$34,846 - $60,008
Used Continental GTC for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Endowed with all the opulence you'd expect from a Bentley, the 2007 Bentley Continental GTC is the only choice for buyers seeking a drop top that places the emphasis squarely on luxury.

Vehicle overview

In recent years, Bentley has become quite adroit at sizing up the wealthy consumers who shop at the top end of the automotive market. Although pedigree and prestige still count for plenty, today's buyers expect real substance behind the exquisitely detailed badging. Accordingly, Bentley's newer entries offer the kind of unbridled, infinitely customizable luxury the traditional British marque has always been known for, while drawing upon the modern-day technology and engineering expertise of Bentley's German benefactor and parent company, Volkswagen AG. The brand's latest offering is the 2007 Bentley Continental GTC, a four-seater that affords buyers the opportunity to savor Bentley opulence with the top down.

Getting that top down is a remarkably simple affair. Press a button and the top vanishes in less than 25 seconds, and it will function at speeds of up to 20 mph. You won't find a "hump" behind the cabin either, as is traditionally the case with convertibles. Bentley has relocated the car's rear suspension to make room for the storage of the Continental GTC's top, resulting in a sleeker profile than you'll find in most drop tops. The look is accentuated by the strip of polished stainless steel that encircles the cabin and runs along the windshield.

This theme of platinum-plated, we've-thought-of-everything efficiency is repeated all throughout the 2007 Bentley Continental GTC. The car weighs 5,500 pounds, but with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine underhood, it's capable of cracking the 5-second threshold in the 0-60-mph test. In addition, the Continental GTC handles itself with a nimbleness that belies its size. Four suspension settings are available, allowing drivers to customize their ride to one that's as plush or firm as they see fit. Speaking of customization, Bentley owners may choose among 17 interior color options and four types of wood trim to create a swank cabin that's uniquely theirs.

The Continental GTC is a touring convertible. Though it offers a more dynamic drive than Bentley's other drop top, the Azure, its heavy curb weight prevents it from being as sporting as its rivals, the Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG convertible and the Aston Martin DB9 Volante. But neither of these cars can touch the Continental GTC when it comes to sheer, all-out luxury. Unbridled sumptuousness is what Bentley buyers expect, and in this respect, the 2007 Continental GTC is in a class all its own.

2007 Bentley Continental GTC models

A four-seat ultraluxury convertible, the 2007 Bentley Continental GTC comes in one feature-laden trim level. Standard amenities include 19-inch wheels, adjustable suspension damping with four settings, a power convertible roof, bi-HID headlights with high-pressure washers, premium leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, 14-way power and heated front seats, a 12-speaker sound system with a six-disc CD changer (mounted in the glovebox), a navigation system and Bluetooth. A wealth of customization options is available, allowing buyers to pick from out-of-range exterior paint colors and special interior trim materials and color schemes. Also available are goodies like 20-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel and lambswool rugs.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Bentley Continental GTC is an all-new four-seat luxury convertible based on the Continental GT coupe. Bentley's twin-turbo W12 engine is standard, as is all-wheel drive.

Performance & mpg

The Continental GTC gets its juice from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 good for 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The W12 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which delivers power to all four wheels through a standard all-wheel-drive system. Bentley says the Continental GTC will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, and is capable of a maximum speed of 195 mph.

Safety

Standard safety features on the Bentley Continental GTC include stability control, traction control, antilock disc brakes, side airbags and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

Driving

The Continental GTC handles with a confidence that allows it to feel buttoned-down during even the boldest of driving maneuvers. By choosing the stiffest of the car's four suspension settings, body roll can be all but eliminated, even around tortuous turns. Despite the car's 5,500 curb weight, acceleration is never less than bracing, though the Continental GTC's heft does prevent it from offering the outright sporting feel of a DB9 Volante. Instead, the 2007 Bentley Continental GTC woos drivers with the kind of serene, well-planted ride Bentley buyers expect.

Interior

Not surprisingly, the Continental GTC offers a cabin that's rich in luxury. Fine wood and premium leather are everywhere, and Bentley's hand craftsmanship is in evidence in details like the Breitling clock and metal bull's-eye air vents. With the top lowered, the Continental's cabin remains placid at speeds of up to 50 mph with the windows down. Raise the windows, and things are quiet enough to facilitate conversation at speeds of up 80 mph. If greater speeds are required, a chrome-and-aluminum windblocker can be erected across the rear seats to settle air currents. Without the blocker, there's room for two passengers in back. Luggage capacity is 8.3 cubic feet  less than that of the Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG, but more than that of the Aston Martin DB9 Volante.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Bentley Continental GTC.

5(62%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stunning. My 5th bentley since 1955
Ray,09/07/2017
2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
Be prepared for pure bliss! Not one problem in nearly 12 years!!!
GTC Bentley Quality Sinking Like Benz
John Lander,01/25/2008
This vehicle has a beautiful interior, but that is about all I can say good about it. Handling is reminiscent of my 10 year old Rolls. I thought this car would be much tighter, and squeak free, just not the case. Electronic gremlins, including a very slow downshift automatic transmission. Dealership says "everything is normal". We will now be selling a pretty new car.
The Best
Bodacious Bentley,02/13/2007
This car is truly amazing. Having come out of Mercedes SL55s and Porsche 911s, I can only say this is an incredible blend of muscle and sheer elegance.
Best of All 3!
jim,12/25/2007
I've owned a GT, Spur and now the GTC and this is the best of all three. Better drive/ride/handling than the GT and Spur - AND, as of 2008 model, they've eliminated all the kinks/idiosyncs out of the electronics, esp. the phone and nav. system from the earlier models. The GTC is a joy to drive and a head turner. Build quality is better than ever and the sound system, in a word, spectacular. The GTC is, in a word, masterful. Even the Breitling clock is improved!
See all 8 reviews of the 2007 Bentley Continental GTC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC features & specs
More about the 2007 Bentley Continental GTC

Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC Overview

The Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC is offered in the following submodels: Continental GTC Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Bentley Continental GTCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Bentley Continental GTC for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC.

Can't find a used 2007 Bentley Continental GTCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental GTC for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,651.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,290.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental GTC for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,100.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,678.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Bentley Continental GTC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Continental GTC lease specials

Related Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles