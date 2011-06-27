Vehicle overview

In recent years, Bentley has become quite adroit at sizing up the wealthy consumers who shop at the top end of the automotive market. Although pedigree and prestige still count for plenty, today's buyers expect real substance behind the exquisitely detailed badging. Accordingly, Bentley's newer entries offer the kind of unbridled, infinitely customizable luxury the traditional British marque has always been known for, while drawing upon the modern-day technology and engineering expertise of Bentley's German benefactor and parent company, Volkswagen AG. The brand's latest offering is the 2007 Bentley Continental GTC, a four-seater that affords buyers the opportunity to savor Bentley opulence with the top down.

Getting that top down is a remarkably simple affair. Press a button and the top vanishes in less than 25 seconds, and it will function at speeds of up to 20 mph. You won't find a "hump" behind the cabin either, as is traditionally the case with convertibles. Bentley has relocated the car's rear suspension to make room for the storage of the Continental GTC's top, resulting in a sleeker profile than you'll find in most drop tops. The look is accentuated by the strip of polished stainless steel that encircles the cabin and runs along the windshield.

This theme of platinum-plated, we've-thought-of-everything efficiency is repeated all throughout the 2007 Bentley Continental GTC. The car weighs 5,500 pounds, but with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine underhood, it's capable of cracking the 5-second threshold in the 0-60-mph test. In addition, the Continental GTC handles itself with a nimbleness that belies its size. Four suspension settings are available, allowing drivers to customize their ride to one that's as plush or firm as they see fit. Speaking of customization, Bentley owners may choose among 17 interior color options and four types of wood trim to create a swank cabin that's uniquely theirs.

The Continental GTC is a touring convertible. Though it offers a more dynamic drive than Bentley's other drop top, the Azure, its heavy curb weight prevents it from being as sporting as its rivals, the Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG convertible and the Aston Martin DB9 Volante. But neither of these cars can touch the Continental GTC when it comes to sheer, all-out luxury. Unbridled sumptuousness is what Bentley buyers expect, and in this respect, the 2007 Continental GTC is in a class all its own.