Used 2009 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me

2009 Bentley Continental GTC Convertible AWD *** Clean Auto Check History *** PRISTINE CONDITION *** This is a Loaded GTC with the Mulliner Interior upgrade ** Twin Turbo W12 550 hp powertrain ** This car was purchased for the owner of the dealership and was his personal driver that last 3-4 years. It has been meticulously cared for and is in amazing condition. Hey!! Look right here!! There is no better time than now to buy this fun Continental GTC, ready to do-it-all for you!! Less than 14k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this amazing Convertible!!!!! PRICE DROP** This sweet 2009 Bentley Continental GTC Convertible, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Headlight cleaners - Washer...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows.... Louisburg Ford is constantly adding inventory to the already great selection of pre-owned cars and trucks. We set high standards for the quality of pre-owned cars and trucks that we stock. We don’t just stock anything! All our pre-owned inventory must meet our stringent requirements, unlike many dealers. All the pre-owned vehicles have undergone a thorough inspection from our service department before being priced for sale. We have a great selection of value priced Ford factory program vehicles, trade-in and Ford Certified pre-owned cars and trucks. Call 1-877-901-4311 for more details and to schedule a test drive!! We are family owned/operated for over 37 years. Located only 15 miles South of Overland Park on 69 Hwy. Big city selection at small town prices! Louisburg Ford is a current President's Award recipient from Ford Motor Company and has won the award 16 times. This award is given to only the top Ford Dealerships in the country for elite Customer Service. We have been in business for 40 years. YOU CAN BUY WIT

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBDR33WX9C059600

Stock: P3770

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-12-2016