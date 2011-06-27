Vehicle overview

Imagine for a moment that you're filthy rich and desire a convertible touring car with the same presence on the road as your investment portfolio has on paper. The list of candidates is short, but quite distinguished.

The 2013 Bentley Continental GTC, the convertible version of the powerful and opulent Continental GT coupe, would likely top that list. As with the GT, the convertible GTC follows Bentley's "too much is almost enough" ethos. But this year, the notion of "less is more" works into the luxury lexicon with the introduction of a smaller V8 engine, offering an alternative to the massive W12 power plant.

Downsizing to a smaller twin-turbo V8 may sound like a penalty, but we think it might very well be the better engine. With 500 horsepower, there's no lack of grunt under the hood. The W12 makes 67 hp more, but it's unlikely anyone will miss them. The V8 and a new eight-speed automatic transmission (the W12 stays with the previous six-speed) combine for better fuel economy than the W12, and the V8 also offers improved throttle response from smaller, quicker-spooling turbos.

No matter which engine you choose, the expected levels of opulence and craftsmanship remain blissfully intact, from the GTC's elegant design to its impeccable materials and contemporary electronics. Unfortunately, most of the drawbacks -- miniscule rear seats and heavy curb weight among them -- also remain. The V8 manages to feel a bit lighter, though.

With these faults in mind, some competitors are worth consideration. The Aston Martin DB9 Volante handles better, while the Maserati GranTurismo convertible still turns heads with its sexy styling. Overall, the 2013 Bentley Continental GTC is still the front-runner, and the new V8 proves that less can indeed be more.