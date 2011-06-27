Vehicle overview

There are few choices when it comes to ultra-luxury convertibles. And among this select group, it's hard to beat the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC. It features the best in British opulence, blended with German engineering, combining to deliver just what the target customer wants -- exclusive excellence.

At over $200,000 per example, exclusivity is a given. As far as excellence, just look at what the Continental GTC offers. The cabin is bathed in supple leathers, rich wood trim and metal accents and is sure to please even the most discerning of buyer. Under the hood, a 6.0-liter 12-cylinder churns out 552 horsepower and drives all four wheels. All of this combines to deliver an opulent open-air tourer that is also a stout performer.

Excellence, however, does not equate to perfection. The 2010 Continental body styling is getting a bit stale after seven years without any appreciable changes, and even with the gobs of power under the hood, the GTC's heavy curb weight is hard to mask when cornering. On the inside, the small and outdated infotainment interface sours the overall experience.

For most prospective Bentley owners, these drawbacks will probably do little to dissuade them. Imperfect excellence is still excellent, after all. If anything, the few competitors in this class will give shoppers some pause. The Aston Martin DB9 Convertible represents a sportier alternative with similar exclusivity and is similarly priced. At a slightly lower pricepoint, the striking Maserati GranTurismo is also capable of raising a few heart rates. The Jaguar XKR is also a thriller but at half the price of the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC, it's nowhere near as exclusive.