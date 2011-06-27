Vehicle overview

If you're looking for an extremely luxurious driving experience then the 2015 Bentley Continental GT is an excellent choice. While the GT may not look vastly different than it did a decade ago, it has received several updates that help it continue to rank amongst the best coupes on the planet.

From the driver seat, there is a clear distinction between the 2015 Bentley Continental GT provides and its rivals. Few automakers can come close to offering the quality of the Continental's interior and even fewer competitors have such an extensive options list. Buyers can customize the stitching, upholstery, seats, neck warmers, carbon fiber and wood trim. You can even specify the placement and frequency of Bentley logos.

It's not just a plush ride built for the discerning leather aficionado, though. The 2015 Bentley Continental GT has the performance to back its excellent trimmings. There are four excellent engines to choose from with varying levels of power: two twin-turbocharged V8's and two twin-turbocharged W12 engines. This year, the optional 6.0-liter W12 in the GT Speed gets an additional bump of 10 horsepower and 15 pound feet of torque, giving it a staggering total of 626 hp and 605 lb-ft of torque. It's worth noting the GT's 5100-pound curb weight and its effects on acceleration, but fear not, because even the slowest GT will go from zero to 60 mph in about 4 seconds.

There are a few luxury vehicles in this price range (and size range) that will handle better around tight bends than the hulking GT. And space in the back seat is limited, both in terms of headroom and legroom. The 2015 Maserati GranTurismo and the Aston Martin DB9 are both extremely upscale options that are a bit sportier than the GT but they may be a bit less comfortable over long journeys as a result. The Mercedes Benz CL600 also provides an excellent interior along with stunning performance. Virtually any vehicle in this class will pamper you, but the 2015 Bentley Continental GT remains a top choice for those who desire the best combination of comfort and extravagance.