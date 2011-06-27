Vehicle overview

It's difficult to argue that the Bentley Continental GTC is anything but a solid choice among ultra-luxury convertibles. But with the likelihood of an improved version on the horizon, the decision to purchase the current 2011 model gets complicated. The 2012 Continental GT coupe is set to receive a slight styling refresh, sharper handling, more rear seat space and updated electronics. Considering this, the 2011 GTC might be akin to waiting in line for last year's iPhone.

If you absolutely must have a Continental GTC now, you can find comfort in the fact that you're still getting an exclusive and opulent form of open-air motoring. For the $200,000-plus price tag, you'll be surrounded by supple leathers, rich wood trim and premium metal accents. And moving all of this finery around is a 6.0-liter 12-cylinder that produces an inspiring 552 horsepower.

But you'll also be saddled with a horse that is ready to be put out to pasture, considering that the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC soon will be "last year's" model. Yet even if "next year's" will be the one to get, it's a still a good idea to check out the Continental GTC's few competitors. The Aston Martin DB9 and DBS Volante convertibles book-end the Conti in terms of price, and both breathe quite a bit of life into this segment with sportier handling and styling.

The 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is one of the most attractive cars on the market and won't set you back quite as much, either. For those less interested in prestige (but still a taste of English luxury), the 2011 Jaguar XK is a stirring ride at half the price of the GTC. All are superb automobiles, but remember that if you've got your heart set on a Bentley, it's a probably a good idea to wait for next year's model.