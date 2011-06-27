Vehicle overview

It's a mile-long stretch to try and equate Bentley with Burger King. But in the sense that you can "have it your way" with both the famous burger chain and the 2016 Bentley Continental GT, we could very well be right. Would you like pickles and onions on your burger, or would you like carbon-ceramic brakes on your Conti that cost as much as a new Nissan Versa? See? Same thing.

The point is that you get plenty of choice with the 2016 Continental GT. A quick look at the numbers makes a compelling case for the "base" V8 car, with just a few tenths of a second separating it and a W12-powered Continental GT, sprinting to 60 or 100 mph. The V8 car is roughly 55 pounds lighter and averages about 4 mpg more in combined city and highway driving. Also, the sound and character of the V8 are excellent and very much befitting the character of a Bentley. That it costs about $20,000 less doesn't hurt, either.

If you simply must have 12 cylinders, though, then Bentley will not deny you this luxury. There are still two versions of the brand's signature W12 engine: one powering the traditional Continental GT and making 582 horsepower, and a hopped-up version with 626 hp sitting under the hood of the Continental GT Speed, the latter capable of exceeding speeds over 205 mph. These larger-engine cars don't really offer much usable benefit in day-to-day driving, but for the discerning luxury car buyer, a 200-mph W12 car is a great conversation-starter.

Regardless of the engine camp you belong to, the interior of every Bentley Continental GT boasts exceptionally high-quality materials and exquisite levels of craftsmanship that stand out even among other high-end luxury cars the GT competes with. Advanced German electronics technology and reliability combined with classic British style results in a cabin fit for royalty, and buyers can further customize it with a seemingly endless array of materials and color choices.

Depending on your needs or desires, there are some competitors that are worth considering. If it's true handling and performance you're concerned with, the 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo is an appealing -- if much more pedestrian -- pick. For some Italian sound and style, the 2016 Maserati GranTurismo will likely turn heads wherever you go. Much of the same could be said for the 2016 Aston Martin DB9 GT, which gets you the restrained style and beauty that Aston Martin does so well. But the 2016 Bentley Continental GT covers many bases well in terms of sport and luxury, and for some will continue to be the only choice when it comes to a proper grand touring car that you can have your own way.