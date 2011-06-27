More about the 2012 Bentley Continental GTC

Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC Overview

The Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC is offered in the following submodels: Continental GTC Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC ?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC trim styles: The Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC Base is priced between $88,886 and $88,886 with odometer readings between 15495 and 15495 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Bentley Continental GTCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Bentley Continental GTC for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2012 Continental GTCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $88,886 and mileage as low as 15495 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC.

Can't find a used 2012 Bentley Continental GTCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental GTC for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,765 .

Find a used Bentley for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,580 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental GTC for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,001 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,025 .

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Bentley Continental GTC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials

Check out Bentley Continental GTC lease specials