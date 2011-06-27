Used 2016 Audi Q5 Consumer Reviews

Very Nice Car impressed by audi , 12/28/2015 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful The Q5 is well made, fast, comfortable and quiet. The most impressive thing for me was the power of the 4 cylinder turbo. I was really aiming for the 6 cylinder. But, it was unnecessary as the 4 is fast, powerful and it shifts beautifully. The moon roof and features are impressive. Gas mileage has been very good. Overall, very happy with this decision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not so bad SUV! Bill , 01/26/2016 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful We bought the 2016 3.0 TDI prestige package with all options and initially we are very happy with the choice we made. Fuel economy is still very good and the handling is excellent. The only minor inconveniences are that it lacks USB ports and the color navigation screen is not touch screen which makes it somewhat cumbersome. This model year does not come with apple iPhone interface. This technology is available in much less expensive American and Chinese made SUV's. The steering wheel media/phone controls are very limited in their functions. In order to change audio tracks you need to reach down to the knob that is located on the center counsel making you have to momentarily remove your eyes from the road. The location of the cruise control is also very bad. Again you need to remove your eyes from the road in order to not confuse it with the turn signal switch which is located above the CC switch. The 2015 VW Golf that I use to own has much better steering wheel media and CC equipment integration management. Other then that it has a very confrontable ride for an SUV. All in all compared to other USA brand SUVs in the same luxury category, the 2016 Audi Q5 falls short on the attention to details in the ergonomic/technology department. In my opinion "Made in Germany" is not that good anymore. Its paid for so I have to keep it for a while.

I left my Lexus for an Audi Q5 Linda Nuckolls , 12/27/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 42 of 44 people found this review helpful After 15 years with my beloved Lexus RX300, which I passed to my daughter, it was time for a new ride. I obviously adored my Lexus, but the new RX is huge, and the NX was a good size but had nasty yellowish pleather interior, boring handling and that awful spindle grill. Instead I chose the Audi Q5 in Cuvee silver with Chestnut interior. Gorgeous! It's appearance makes my heart go pitter-pat, and it is SO much fun to drive. My only complaint is the infotainment stuff. Too granny sounding on the voice, and not intuitive enough overall. But, I can forgive that part because I am in love with the classy looks, and the ride that is the perfect combination of buttery smooth and sporty/peppy. So far, I'm proud to be an Audi Q5 owner. I considered an X3 too, but the Audi is just so much better looking. UPDATE, 12/27/2017, 1.5 years of ownership: I still love the looks and ride of my Q5. There are things I don't love, though. The mirrors are too big and block my view a lot, and the sun visors don't extend and aren't long enough for me (I'm 5'3"). Voice control 'granny' is pretty slow. The bluetooth connection with my iphone is quite variable, and the voice with google maps only works about 50% of the time (the built in navigation I don't even use, I'd much rather use my phone apps). The a/c is not as good as the one on my 15 year old Lexus). My windshield wiper sometimes takes a random trip across the window. The doors are very heavy and tend to close when I don't want them to if I'm entering or exiting the car in a parking spot that isn't level. Stuff in the back cargo area consistently shifts around a lot more than it ever did in my RX, though I'm not sure why, and I really don't like that I can't close the back cargo door with an interior button. These are all relatively minor drawbacks, though there are many. However, I really do love the way the car rides and handles, and it's still one of the classiest looking SUVs on the road. 6/2018 UPDATE: Still love my Audi except for the MMI (controls all infomation electronics), which is has gone dead twice in 1.5 years.

2016 Q5 Premium Plus from Naples VinceD , 03/13/2016 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful My 2016 Q5 is an excellent overall car, looks great, interior finish is very good, and 2.0 Turbo runs very well with good acceleration. Gas mileage is ok for 4 cylinder turbo and large gas tank gives you great driving range. Gas mileage should be much higher on highway. I get 26/27 at best on highway. Radio sound is excellent and easy media interface but no USB port. The Navigation system works well and it's great to be able to send your directions to the car from Google or my cell. Overall the Nav is easy and accurate to set. Voice controls works as well as any of them but could use work. The push button start works well and the best feature is the side mirror closure when the locks and alarm are set. Works great and all automatic on closure and on open. The Audi grille and overall look is special and there's plenty of room in the rear compartment. I also like that you can roll the rear seats forward for more cargo room, very nice. Just a great car to drive and a great look and overall good functionality for a mid size SUV. Get great feedback from all on the looks of the Q5. After 52,000 miles this car continues to run very well and I'm still very happy with this Audi SUV.