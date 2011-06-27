Estimated values
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,578
|$21,150
|$23,782
|Clean
|$18,033
|$20,522
|$23,050
|Average
|$16,943
|$19,264
|$21,585
|Rough
|$15,853
|$18,007
|$20,120
Estimated values
2016 Audi Q5 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,129
|$28,111
|$31,171
|Clean
|$24,392
|$27,275
|$30,211
|Average
|$22,918
|$25,604
|$28,291
|Rough
|$21,443
|$23,932
|$26,372
Estimated values
2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,852
|$26,640
|$29,501
|Clean
|$23,152
|$25,848
|$28,593
|Average
|$21,753
|$24,264
|$26,776
|Rough
|$20,354
|$22,680
|$24,959
Estimated values
2016 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,225
|$23,916
|$26,674
|Clean
|$20,603
|$23,205
|$25,852
|Average
|$19,357
|$21,783
|$24,209
|Rough
|$18,112
|$20,361
|$22,567
Estimated values
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,059
|$23,026
|$26,061
|Clean
|$19,470
|$22,342
|$25,258
|Average
|$18,293
|$20,973
|$23,653
|Rough
|$17,117
|$19,603
|$22,048
Estimated values
2016 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,422
|$25,321
|$28,291
|Clean
|$21,764
|$24,568
|$27,419
|Average
|$20,449
|$23,062
|$25,677
|Rough
|$19,133
|$21,557
|$23,935
Estimated values
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,210
|$19,840
|$22,526
|Clean
|$16,705
|$19,250
|$21,832
|Average
|$15,695
|$18,070
|$20,445
|Rough
|$14,685
|$16,890
|$19,058
Estimated values
2016 Audi Q5 TDI Prestige S Line quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,947
|$29,077
|$32,289
|Clean
|$25,185
|$28,213
|$31,295
|Average
|$23,663
|$26,484
|$29,306
|Rough
|$22,141
|$24,755
|$27,317
Estimated values
2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,439
|$23,209
|$26,044
|Clean
|$19,840
|$22,519
|$25,242
|Average
|$18,641
|$21,139
|$23,637
|Rough
|$17,441
|$19,759
|$22,033