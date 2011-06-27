Estimated values
2018 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,914
|$48,710
|$53,011
|Clean
|$43,734
|$47,435
|$51,623
|Average
|$41,374
|$44,887
|$48,849
|Rough
|$39,014
|$42,339
|$46,075
Estimated values
2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,250
|$43,959
|$48,163
|Clean
|$39,192
|$42,809
|$46,903
|Average
|$37,078
|$40,510
|$44,382
|Rough
|$34,963
|$38,210
|$41,862