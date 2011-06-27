Estimated values
2003 Audi A8 L quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,846
|$3,777
|$4,294
|Clean
|$2,527
|$3,359
|$3,818
|Average
|$1,888
|$2,523
|$2,866
|Rough
|$1,248
|$1,687
|$1,914
Estimated values
2003 Audi A8 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,480
|$3,287
|$3,734
|Clean
|$2,202
|$2,923
|$3,320
|Average
|$1,645
|$2,195
|$2,492
|Rough
|$1,088
|$1,468
|$1,664