Used 2003 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews
Please do not buy this Audi!
I bought the Audi A8L about 14-15 months ago. It STINKS. I am actually going to sell it. One thing after another breaks. Two Audi places cannot figure out what's wrong with the sensors that monitor the tire pressure. The window regulator broke, the adjustable headrests broke on 2 seats, the adjustable lumbar support broke on 2 seats, and MORE. The car is not reliable. The driver controls are NOT well thought out. The NAV STINKS, none of the controls are self explanatory, you cannot see the display with polarized glasses on if you are in the driver's seat. The speakers are not that good, the responsiveness is not good, and gas mileage is BAD. I could go on!
The 740i's & S430's serious alternative
The A8 has provided me thus far with remarkable agility and comfort for a high class sedan. It has given me a unique alternative to its brethren at Mercedes Benz and BMW, a package that offers indivudual styling, the confidence of quattro, and a very stylish and yet conservative-minded atmosphere in the cabin.
Unhappy A8L Owner
This vehicle has been in the shop 3 times since I leased it on 2/1/03 for various problems. The tire pressure warning light came on the very first day I had the car (tire pressure sensors were ultimately replaced). The fuel gage was faulty and I ran out of gas while the gage read 1/3 tank full ("fuel gage sender" was ultimately replaced). The check engine light came on the very next day after having picked up the car from the shop the second time. It would not hold an idle and died unless I kept my foot on the gas ("instrument cluster" was replaced). The navigation system shorted ("navigation cd assembly" was replaced).
Give me a brake (yes brake)
To be in the big league price category you need a reliable well riding automobile. My A8L had brakes replaced 4 times in 50,000 miles. Navigation had to be replaced. Tire pressuer monitor never worked properly. I disconnected it. The timing chain had to be replaced at 51,000 miles. Noise level high, I used to think a window was open. Still do. Forget about the suspension, My sons Civic takes the bumps better as well as the curves.
Simply Outstanding Auto
This is my fourth Audi, my second A8, this time an A8L with most of the options. Best automobile I have ever owned and operated. Quiet, sure-footed, solid vehicle that pampers the occupants in sumptuous surroundings. Contrary to some reviews, I find this car to be quite economical regarding gas consumption as I am getting between 34 and 37 mpg cruising at 60 mph (100 kmh). City mileage around 20 mpg. At 44000 km (27000 mi) changed tires for Michelin Pilot A/S. Any complaints about rough ride and road noise evaporated with the new rubber.
