Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,807
|$29,887
|$33,383
|Clean
|$26,150
|$29,145
|$32,536
|Average
|$24,836
|$27,660
|$30,844
|Rough
|$23,522
|$26,175
|$29,152
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,467
|$28,511
|$31,966
|Clean
|$24,843
|$27,803
|$31,156
|Average
|$23,595
|$26,386
|$29,535
|Rough
|$22,347
|$24,970
|$27,915
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,923
|$33,395
|$37,335
|Clean
|$29,190
|$32,565
|$36,389
|Average
|$27,723
|$30,906
|$34,496
|Rough
|$26,257
|$29,246
|$32,603
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,581
|$38,176
|$42,256
|Clean
|$33,734
|$37,227
|$41,185
|Average
|$32,039
|$35,330
|$39,042
|Rough
|$30,344
|$33,433
|$36,900
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,740
|$33,295
|$37,330
|Clean
|$29,011
|$32,468
|$36,384
|Average
|$27,553
|$30,813
|$34,491
|Rough
|$26,096
|$29,159
|$32,599
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,960
|$31,124
|$34,714
|Clean
|$27,275
|$30,351
|$33,834
|Average
|$25,905
|$28,804
|$32,074
|Rough
|$24,534
|$27,258
|$30,314
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,832
|$27,801
|$31,170
|Clean
|$24,223
|$27,110
|$30,380
|Average
|$23,006
|$25,729
|$28,799
|Rough
|$21,789
|$24,348
|$27,219
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,454
|$30,628
|$34,230
|Clean
|$26,782
|$29,867
|$33,362
|Average
|$25,436
|$28,345
|$31,627
|Rough
|$24,091
|$26,824
|$29,892
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,913
|$33,056
|$36,626
|Clean
|$29,180
|$32,235
|$35,698
|Average
|$27,714
|$30,592
|$33,841
|Rough
|$26,248
|$28,950
|$31,984
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,747
|$36,349
|$40,438
|Clean
|$31,945
|$35,446
|$39,413
|Average
|$30,340
|$33,640
|$37,363
|Rough
|$28,735
|$31,834
|$35,313
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,343
|$33,683
|$37,476
|Clean
|$29,600
|$32,847
|$36,526
|Average
|$28,113
|$31,173
|$34,626
|Rough
|$26,625
|$29,499
|$32,726
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,579
|$28,637
|$32,108
|Clean
|$24,953
|$27,926
|$31,294
|Average
|$23,699
|$26,503
|$29,666
|Rough
|$22,445
|$25,080
|$28,038