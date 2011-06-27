  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. Used 2018 Audi A5
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Audi A5 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,807$29,887$33,383
Clean$26,150$29,145$32,536
Average$24,836$27,660$30,844
Rough$23,522$26,175$29,152
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,467$28,511$31,966
Clean$24,843$27,803$31,156
Average$23,595$26,386$29,535
Rough$22,347$24,970$27,915
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,923$33,395$37,335
Clean$29,190$32,565$36,389
Average$27,723$30,906$34,496
Rough$26,257$29,246$32,603
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,581$38,176$42,256
Clean$33,734$37,227$41,185
Average$32,039$35,330$39,042
Rough$30,344$33,433$36,900
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,740$33,295$37,330
Clean$29,011$32,468$36,384
Average$27,553$30,813$34,491
Rough$26,096$29,159$32,599
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,960$31,124$34,714
Clean$27,275$30,351$33,834
Average$25,905$28,804$32,074
Rough$24,534$27,258$30,314
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,832$27,801$31,170
Clean$24,223$27,110$30,380
Average$23,006$25,729$28,799
Rough$21,789$24,348$27,219
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,454$30,628$34,230
Clean$26,782$29,867$33,362
Average$25,436$28,345$31,627
Rough$24,091$26,824$29,892
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,913$33,056$36,626
Clean$29,180$32,235$35,698
Average$27,714$30,592$33,841
Rough$26,248$28,950$31,984
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,747$36,349$40,438
Clean$31,945$35,446$39,413
Average$30,340$33,640$37,363
Rough$28,735$31,834$35,313
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,343$33,683$37,476
Clean$29,600$32,847$36,526
Average$28,113$31,173$34,626
Rough$26,625$29,499$32,726
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,579$28,637$32,108
Clean$24,953$27,926$31,294
Average$23,699$26,503$29,666
Rough$22,445$25,080$28,038
Sell my 2018 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Audi A5 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Audi A5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,926 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A5 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Audi A5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,926 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Audi A5, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Audi A5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,926 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Audi A5. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Audi A5 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Audi A5 ranges from $22,445 to $32,108, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Audi A5 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.