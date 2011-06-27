Used 2010 Audi A5 Consumer Reviews
50+ Guy's Dream Car
2010 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Cabriolet is a very satisfying car. I love to drop the top and drive this car, if I do not have an errand, I'll cruise to Home Depot for a stroll. It's a bit underpowered if you want to be the first off the line at a redlight, but all the looks and functionality far make up for it. Regarding a comment about the soft top wearing out early, I cannot support that review. I'm on the original soft top at 77000 miles and it show no wear or disintegration. Plainly stated, it is fun drive and my best car buy of my life. UPDATE 2018: I'm now a 60+ guy. I still have the same love for this car. I "find" opportunities to go to Home Depot so that I can drop the top and enjoy the Spring weather in Texas. Sadly, the glue that held in the back window failed and of course we had heavy rains. I ended up replacing the soft top and the interior carpet. The good news: my State Farm Insurance covered it. For me, this car is part of "Living the good life!". UPDATE 2020: I'm getting older. The Audi only gets out of the garage once or twice on the weekend. But my Audi s still a looker. My wife is the Houston organizer for a voluntary group of women sewing and distributing of Masks for the Coronavirus ( masksnow.org ). We drove 60 miles across Houston to pickup a batch. The very first thing the sewing lady said, *I love your car".
Lovely Car..But a Gateway Drug
My A5 has been a great car: reliable, good for all kinds of weather (got me home in a driving snowstorm a couple of times) and eye-catching (guys give me the envious "Nice car!" pretty regularly.) It also knows how to get out of its own way: my favorite "sport" has become seeing how fast I cam merge (aka: come up to 60 mph) on my local highway. This car does pull at the leash: whereas my Range Rover (350 hp) is perfectly happy to lumber along at 35 mph in town, the Audi seems insulted by such speeds. My only complaint (albeit weak) is that all this performance in a 4-cylinder has made me want an R8. I have a feeling that was Audi's plan all along :)
Ex Beamer Adict
I bought this car primarily for its looks. At least once, usually twice a day, I am approached by strangers admiring the car. It rides somewhat more comfortably than the five 3 series I have owned. I got the S-line and love the wheels and handling. A 3 series will out accelerate and out handle but never out cool the A5. Buy this car if you appreciate refinement over edginess. I love it.
A nice change to the typical coupe
I was in the market for a fun car and wanted a coupe. Everyone, and their mother has a 328i, C-class, and G37, all for good reasons. If you want a car that's a complete eye catcher, decent fuel economy, and just fun to get in everyday, this is a great choice. The only thing it lack is a little more power. That is easily fixed with an ECU tune, bringing the car from 211 hp to 240, and 258 tq, to 333 tq. That is is more tq than an S5, and makes the V6 middle option a complete waste of money. My initial ratings are with the car straight from the factory. Since the ECU tune, my I would rate it a 10 for performance and fuel economy.
Since its
Since it inception. I have always wanted this car. I was able to get a great deal on a 2010 in Deep Sea blue with the Premium Plus package. It has not let me down. I love cars but I have never actually had a car that I wanted. I just picked nice cars. As my tastes and desires grew for the kind of car that I liked. Audi created the A5 and it brought all my desires to fruition.
