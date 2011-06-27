Estimated values
2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,810
|$8,231
|$9,844
|Clean
|$5,351
|$7,568
|$9,029
|Average
|$4,432
|$6,242
|$7,399
|Rough
|$3,513
|$4,915
|$5,768
Estimated values
2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,112
|$7,241
|$8,661
|Clean
|$4,708
|$6,658
|$7,944
|Average
|$3,899
|$5,491
|$6,509
|Rough
|$3,091
|$4,324
|$5,075
Estimated values
2010 Audi A5 3.2 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,925
|$9,254
|$10,814
|Clean
|$6,378
|$8,508
|$9,919
|Average
|$5,282
|$7,017
|$8,128
|Rough
|$4,187
|$5,526
|$6,337
Estimated values
2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,119
|$7,250
|$8,673
|Clean
|$4,714
|$6,666
|$7,955
|Average
|$3,904
|$5,498
|$6,518
|Rough
|$3,095
|$4,330
|$5,082
Estimated values
2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,702
|$8,831
|$10,260
|Clean
|$6,172
|$8,120
|$9,410
|Average
|$5,112
|$6,697
|$7,711
|Rough
|$4,052
|$5,274
|$6,012