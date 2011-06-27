  1. Home
Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2010 A5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)395.6/516.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
S Line Packageyes
Audi Drive Select Packageyes
Bluetooth/Homelink Packageyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
19" Sport Packageyes
Navigation Package w/Camerayes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Active Braking Guardyes
Premium Plusyes
Dark Walnut Wood Trimyes
Milano Leather Upholsteryyes
Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound Systemyes
Prestigeyes
Nutmeg Laurel Wood Trimyes
Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cableyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Almond Beige Ash Wood Trimyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room46.9 in.
Exterior Options
Exhaust Tipsyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paintyes
Measurements
Front track62.5 in.
Length182.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Height54.4 in.
EPA interior volume91.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arum Beige Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Cardamom Beige, premium leather
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/40R18 96Y tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
