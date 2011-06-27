Estimated values
2003 Acura MDX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,928
|$2,633
|$3,001
|Clean
|$1,766
|$2,410
|$2,749
|Average
|$1,441
|$1,964
|$2,246
|Rough
|$1,116
|$1,518
|$1,743
Estimated values
2003 Acura MDX Touring AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,025
|$2,768
|$3,155
|Clean
|$1,854
|$2,533
|$2,891
|Average
|$1,513
|$2,064
|$2,362
|Rough
|$1,172
|$1,595
|$1,833
Estimated values
2003 Acura MDX Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,015
|$2,287
|$2,424
|Clean
|$1,845
|$2,093
|$2,220
|Average
|$1,506
|$1,705
|$1,814
|Rough
|$1,166
|$1,318
|$1,408
Estimated values
2003 Acura MDX Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,157
|$2,499
|$2,671
|Clean
|$1,975
|$2,287
|$2,447
|Average
|$1,612
|$1,863
|$1,999
|Rough
|$1,248
|$1,440
|$1,552
Estimated values
2003 Acura MDX Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,147
|$2,896
|$3,287
|Clean
|$1,966
|$2,651
|$3,012
|Average
|$1,604
|$2,160
|$2,460
|Rough
|$1,242
|$1,669
|$1,909