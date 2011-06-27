Used 2003 Acura MDX Consumer Reviews
I love my MDX
I have had my Acura for about 7 years now and I absolutely love it. I bought it with 70,000 miles on it and I currently have 209,000 miles. I have never had any major problems with it. I actually drove about 2000 miles from Chicago to California and it drove great. I hope to have it for another 200,000 miles.
Thinking of an '03 Acura MDX? Run Away!!!!!!
My husband and I have owned a lot of different makes and models in our time, but we have had the WORST experience with our '03 Acura MDX. We are the 2nd owner of the car, clean carfax report, bought it with 48K miles. Owing it less than 4 yrs, not including regular maint such as oil changes, brakes and tires, we have spent over $15k on repairs! Two transmissions, a motor, a paint job and breaking down on vacations twice to name some if it! This car has been a nightmare and Acura could care less since we bought it used. When reading other reviews, the transmission is clearly a problem, but has there been a recall? Nope. I hope sharing our experience will help others avoid the same pain
Keeps on going
I was the 2nd owner. Bought in 4 years ago with 100k on the odometer. Super reliable. Changed timing belt at 140k and follow the service recommendations. I do all my own work from fluids to plugs etc. Read some posts about a tranny shift problem and noticed a little hesitation around 170k. I did a triple flush of the AT fluid and care is running just fine. I expect to get it to 200k and then buy the current body style acura. Only real problem is a hum in the stereo and loud whine in the rear dvd system after about an hour of operation. For the money- a super car.
2 yr 3 month ownership (happy)
Bought this SUV for my wife in late 2009 early 2010, with 74,500 miles on it. We've put 23,000 miles on it (+ or -). We've had it dealer maintained as it was from the previous owner (we r 2nd owner). We've made sure to maintain the transmission (both frnt & rear diffs as well) as AWD or 4 x 4 vehicles require this otherwise it breaks. We have replaced shocks, struts, motor mounts, window regulator & a tensioner set. The pwr steering does quit when we hit a large puddle till the belt dries (within a few sec.) Otherwise it's been a great vehicle. She even runs low to mid grade octane gas without issue.
Documented transmission problems
With problem after problem for my 03 MDX I thought I heard it all when local acura dealer informed me that one out of four 01-03 mdx's will need the transmission replaced! This from a so called luxury car? Check the web and you'll see it's true. Don't buy this year range, cause you'll have a 25% chance of failure.
