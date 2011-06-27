Used 2004 Volvo XC90 Consumer Reviews
Updated review - 7/2016
**Update at the end of review** I bought this 2.5T Front Wheel Drive Volvo as a pre-owned, non warranty vehicle form an independent car lot in 2006. I had never owned a preowned vehicle before, I always bought/leased new cars before. But when I stumbled upon this car I fell in love and was willing to take a chance. Nine years on I am still in love with this car. It has not been without the odd issue: - when I first had it, the driver side headlight would randomly go out. I took it to a few garages and they didn't have a clue. I found an independent garage opened by a Volvo Certified Master Tech and he sorted it out right away (nearest Volvo dealership is over 2 hours from me) - the radio died in 2011 (it was 7 years old) but I was able to replace it with one found from a salvaged xc90 in 2012 and saved a lot of money by waiting for a salvaged radio vs. a new replacement ($80 + installation) - In 2014 (at 10 years old) we knew that there were some significant bits that needed to be replaced simply due to wear and tear - belts, water pump, blower fan was starting to go and the starter needed replacing. Thought about selling it but we had a rash of bad luck with BMWs and even a Porshe Cayman. My XC90 was still running great and the estimate to get all of the worn out pieces replaced was far far cheaper than getting another car. We even bought some new floor mats - no one believes this car is 11 years old. It rides and looks like a much newer car. So here I am, 9 years after I bought it and still love it. The driver's seat is getting a bit worn but the rest of the car is still in amazing shape. The fabric on the roof has a bit of a droop in a place behind the backseat light and the weatherstripping is a bit worse for wear but these are all cosmetic. Mechanically it drives as beautifully as the day I bought it. Next year I'm probably going to look at getting a pre-owned XC60 or maybe another XC90 but I'm keeping this 2004 for my daughter. She doesn't start driving for another few years but I have full faith that this car has many more years left. And I'll feel a lot safer with her in the XC90. *Update: Edmunds asked me to update my review; I've now owned the car ten years and I'm still happy. All is well apart from the 6 disk CD changer; it's gone on the fritz and will only play disks inserted into slot 3. But meh...it was an $80 replacement from a salvaged XC90. We have a Volvo iPod adapter and rarely use the CD player anyway. I know in my old review I stated I would probably replace this car this year with a newer model but it's just not on my agenda at the moment. Maybe next year... ;)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2004 Volvo XC90 Transmission Issues
I have an 04 Volvo XC90 and had the bad experience of the Transmission Service Urgent light coming on and the vehicle putting itself into "limp mode" to stop further damage. Of all the blogs I read after this happened, most of them had negative outcomes as far as support from Volvo. I had a great experience and wanted to share that Volvo covered 100% of my damages. I am getting a new transmission, new radiator and new lines installed. I called Volvo's customer service line. I was assigned a customer care rep that was extremely pleasant and helpful. She worked with the Volvo dealer and I had a response in 2 hours of the 100% coverage including the diagnostic fee. Volvo: 1-800-458-1552
Huge Transmission Problems
We loved our 2004 T6 until yesterday when we had to be towed from Lake Tahoe to a Sacramento Volvo Dealer ( 109 miles ). Two different dealers told me this model has a huge transmission problem. There is talk of a law suit on the discussion board as so many owners have had problems. To be fair, some of the owners got full replacement including trnsmission, lines and radiator (around $7000 n). We'll see how it goes ...
2004 XC90 T6
I purchased this car used in 2006 for my wife. It is a great family suv. My wife does not like large vehicles and the XC90 has been an easy adjustment for her, It drives more like a car than truck or big SUV. The pros of the XC90 are a good ride, good handling, and a comfortable interior. The cons of this vehicle are poor fuel economy (16mpg city 21mpg hwy) combined with a small gas tank. The range on the XC90 is about 300-350 miles.
Too many problems dont buy
Bought a used xc90 from volvo. We have averaged a new problem every 2000 miles. Including a breakdown leaving my pregnant wife stranded and now flickering headlights that cant be fixed despite visits to the dealership and throwing money at it. (computers and modules are next on the list) It would be nice if the dealership looked like they knew how to fix what is apparantly a common problem on their vehicles... So its going to be traded in with a 6 mth loss of 5-6k. Looks pretty but its not engineered well nor built well - certainly not the volvos of old.
Sponsored cars related to the XC90
Related Used 2004 Volvo XC90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90