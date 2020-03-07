Used 2014 Audi allroad for Sale Near Me

Truckmasters - Phoenix / Arizona

Our 2014 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is offered in stylish Cuvee Silver Metallic. Motivated by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 220hp which is mated to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive luxury wagon can score up to 27mpg on the highway and offers a composed ride, superb handling, and an attractive exterior enhanced by a Panoramic sunroof, HID headlamps with LED daytime running lights, roof rails, five-spoke alloy wheels, and allroad-specific protective cladding. Our allroad Premium Plus's interior includes high-quality materials and amenities such as heated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry/ignition, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Additionally, the full-color MMI infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, USB/Aux inputs, and a superb sound system is on hand for your entertainment needs. In our Audi, confidence and peace of mind come standard thanks to a back-up camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, and anti-lock brakes. Our allroad has been designed with you in mind, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1UFAFLXEA058989

Stock: T16352A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

