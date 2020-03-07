Used 2014 Audi allroad for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 57,923 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,995$4,346 Below Market
Truckmasters - Phoenix / Arizona
Our 2014 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is offered in stylish Cuvee Silver Metallic. Motivated by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 220hp which is mated to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive luxury wagon can score up to 27mpg on the highway and offers a composed ride, superb handling, and an attractive exterior enhanced by a Panoramic sunroof, HID headlamps with LED daytime running lights, roof rails, five-spoke alloy wheels, and allroad-specific protective cladding. Our allroad Premium Plus's interior includes high-quality materials and amenities such as heated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry/ignition, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Additionally, the full-color MMI infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, USB/Aux inputs, and a superb sound system is on hand for your entertainment needs. In our Audi, confidence and peace of mind come standard thanks to a back-up camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, and anti-lock brakes. Our allroad has been designed with you in mind, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFLXEA058989
Stock: T16352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,032 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,999
Automaxx of San Diego - Spring Valley / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL3EA044069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,503 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,998$1,956 Below Market
Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi allroad includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Buying a new car isn't something you can really do off the cuff. It's a long-term commitment. Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston will take the time to get to know what you want, and work with you to ensure that's exactly what you have when you leave. To learn more about Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston, our impressive lineup of new Toyota vehicles, or rave-worthy service, contact us today. OPTION PACKAGES AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE TFT color, WVGA, 7' display screen, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation, CD and radio functions, 8-color driver information system, MMI high control panel, Bluetooth streaming audio, MOST optical bus connecting all infotainment electronics and Audi connect w/online services , HDD Navi w/Voice Control Controls cellular phone, CD, radio and navigation, speech-to-text engine, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player HD, dual SD card slots and SiriusXM Traffic , Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, rear acoustic warning system, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors, power folding, power-adjustable 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFLXEA159305
Stock: 2025204B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 81,481 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,300
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, NEW TIRES, FRESH OIL CHANGE, FUEL EFFICIENT, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, 8.0J x 18" 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Wheels, Audi Advanced Key, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Audi Xenon Plus Lights w/LED DRLs & Taillights, Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, Lighting Package, Power Tailgate, Premium Plus Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD. 2014 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Gray quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 20/27 City/Highway MPG RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL7EA046671
Stock: T1374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 65,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,103$1,766 Below Market
Torrington Hyundai - Torrington / Connecticut
2014 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium WhiteOdometer is 11838 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGWE WILL NEVER BE UNDERSOLD!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL2EA007921
Stock: P1113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,895$1,798 Below Market
Majestic Honda - Lincoln / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL1EA151783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,983 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,000$1,688 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Chevrolet - Independence / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable - Dahmer Chevrolet Inc offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2014 Audi allroad. quattro 2014 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cruise Control, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power moonroof, Radio: Audi Concert System w/1CD Player, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 650-1809 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL1EA064213
Stock: 98437B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 61,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,397$338 Below Market
Audi West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
*BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE*, *NAVIGATION/GPS*, BACK UP CAMERA, *ONE OWNER*, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *MOONROOF/SUNROOF*, LEATHER, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, HEATED SEATS, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Audi Advanced Key, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Audi Xenon Plus Lights w/LED DRLs & Taillights, Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Electronic Stability Control, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Lighting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Power Tailgate, Premium Plus Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2014 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC Phantom Black Pearl EffectRecent Arrival!With an all-new facility and state-of-the-art equipment, Audi West Chester was designed entirely with our customers' needs in mind. Our goal is to make buying or leasing a new Audi or servicing your current ride when it comes time, as simple as possible. You shouldn't feel overwhelmed when you set out to a dealership, and when you shop with us, you'll see just how easy the car-buying and -servicing processes can be. We make sure you feel right at home with a pressure-free sales environment and all the best amenities to guarantee you're comfortable during your time with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL3EA066707
Stock: YM0779A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 95,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,850$598 Below Market
GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey
ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO PLEASE CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS 2014 AUDI ALLROAD 2.0T QUATTRO AWD PREMIUM PLUS!! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR A 5 YEAR 100K MILE WARRANTY!! IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITI0N!! AND LOADED WITH ALL POWER * NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA * BLIND SPOT WARNING * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * HEATED LEATHER MEMORY SEATS * AM/FM HD SATELLITE RADIO WITH SD CARD SLOTS * BLUETOOTH * STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * REAR PARKING SENSORS * CRUISE CONTROL * TRACTION CONTROL * DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL * HEATED POWER FOLDING MIRRORS * REAR DEFROSTER * POWER REAR LIFTGATE * KEYLESS ENTRY ALARM * PUSH START * XENON HEADLIGHTS * FOG LIGHTS * 18” ALLOY WHEELS!! 95863 HIGHWAY MILES!! MUST SEE!! 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN NO HIDDEN FEE'S NO PRESSURE ENVIRONMENT!! ALL CARS COME WITH A FREE CARFAX .. WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES .. PLEASE CALL .. 856-753-4515 .. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE AND DRIVE .. OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY .. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 30 MINS FROM PHILLY 45 MINS FROM DE AND 90 MINS FROM NYC.. FOR MORE PICTURE AND TO VIEW OUR INVENTORY ONLINE GO TO... WWW.GNSMOTORS.COM ..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL7EA159486
Stock: 59486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,493$638 Below Market
Prestige Imports Audi - Lakewood / Colorado
2014 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Volcano Red Metallic quattro All-Wheel Drive, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, 18-inch 5-arm-allroad-design wheels, Leather interior in Black. Audi MMI Navigation plus package: 1 CD/DVD-player w/ HD radio, Audi MMI Navigation plus w/ voice control, Color driver information display, Audi parking system plus w/ rearview camera. Premium Plus package: Auto-dimming interior mirror w/ compass, Auto-dimming, heated, power-folding exterior mirrors, Heated front seats w/ driver memory, Three-zone automatic climate control, Audi advanced key, Power tailgate, Audi xenon plus lighting w/ LED DRL & taillights. Original Included Options: Audi side assist, Fine grain Ash natural inlays. Clean CARFAX. 20/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL1EA069928
Stock: P10747A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,579 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$23,000
Mercedes-Benz of Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
Brilliant Black 2014 Audi allroadCall us at 303-738-7700 All Mercedes-Benz of Littleton vehicles are fully inspected. We have been in business for over 20 years selling and servicing luxury vehicles in Littleton Colorado. We will do everything we can to earn your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL2EA144703
Stock: P7613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 73,203 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,998
Herb Chambers Porsche of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi allroad includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors, power folding, power-adjustable, memory and LED turn signal indicator, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, fully automatic dual zone climate control w/separate air distribution controls for driver and front passenger, combined pollutant and pollen filter, automatic recirculated-air functions air quality, humidity and sun angle sensors and rear seat HVAC vents in rear of front center console and under each front seat and temperature variation dial, Audi Xenon Plus Lights w/LED DRLs Taillights, static cornering lights, rear fog lights and automatic headlamp leveling, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Audi Advanced Key, keyless start, stop and entry, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM 505 watts, 14 speakers, Dolby Digital 5.1 and noise compensation, AUDI SIDE ASSIST lane change assistant CARFAX 1-Owner PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL2EA158925
Stock: LA65354B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 87,910 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,991$340 Below Market
Shearer Volkswagen of South Burlington - South Burlington / Vermont
New Arrival! Value priced below the market average! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Sunroof -Panoramic Sunroof -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Power Windows -Power Lift Gate -Seat Memory -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1030 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL0EA071251
Stock: 19VW1120A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 76,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,490
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
****CARFAX CERTIFIED****1 OWNER****ENGINE PUSH START****LEATHER INTERIOR*****BLIND SPOT ASSIST****CALL TODAY***WE DELVIER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS****Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFLXEA061455
Stock: 061455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,714 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$18,291
Phil Long Ford Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Premium trim. Clean, GREAT MILES 54,710! Leather, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Bluetooth, Flex Fuel, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Local Trade. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Audi Premium with Brilliant Black exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 220 HP at 4450 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains "High-quality cabin; light-duty off-road ability; sporty handling; excellent government crash-test scores.".WHO WE ARETo see our entire selection of over 800 Pre-Owned or 1300 + New vehicles available visit Phillongdenver.com. Our business is to satisfy customers and provide greater value than our competitors. We do this by empowering the customer with the "MY" philosophy: My ride, my way. Our customers are in the driver's seat- my price, my way, my trade, my peace of mind, my choice.New Vehicle pricing may not include any upfits or aftermarket items. Please call dealer to verify these costs. Pricing analysis performed on 7/3/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL0EA090880
Stock: D09670A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 58,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,999
Emich Volkswagen - Denver / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. Equipped with: Bluetooth, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, 8.0J x 18" 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Xenon Plus Lights w/LED DRLs & Taillights, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Lighting Package, Power moonroof, Power Tailgate, Radio: Audi Concert System w/1CD Player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11347 miles below market average!Denver, Aurora, Littleton, Lakewood, Boulder, Colorado Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL3EA092224
Stock: T092224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 55,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,990
INFINITI Of Marin - San Rafael / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL8EA121183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,031 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,995
Bleskin Motor Company - Great Falls / Montana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL0EA120265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi allroad searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi allroad
- 5(67%)
- 3(33%)
Related Audi allroad info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Nashua NH
- Used Audi S8 Bronx NY
- Used Audi Q7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 Worcester MA
- Used Audi Q7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi S7 Reading PA
- Used Audi Q7 Kansas City MO
- Used Audi A4 allroad Phoenix AZ
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Anaheim CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News