Estimated values
2011 Volvo XC70 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,670
|$9,482
|$11,508
|Clean
|$6,197
|$8,795
|$10,649
|Average
|$5,251
|$7,422
|$8,931
|Rough
|$4,304
|$6,048
|$7,213
Estimated values
2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,455
|$7,572
|$9,099
|Clean
|$5,068
|$7,023
|$8,419
|Average
|$4,294
|$5,926
|$7,061
|Rough
|$3,520
|$4,829
|$5,703