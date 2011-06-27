Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,862
|$20,881
|$23,962
|Clean
|$17,338
|$20,261
|$23,225
|Average
|$16,290
|$19,019
|$21,749
|Rough
|$15,242
|$17,778
|$20,273
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,919
|$23,288
|$26,724
|Clean
|$19,335
|$22,595
|$25,901
|Average
|$18,166
|$21,211
|$24,255
|Rough
|$16,998
|$19,826
|$22,609
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,211
|$18,952
|$21,749
|Clean
|$15,736
|$18,389
|$21,079
|Average
|$14,785
|$17,262
|$19,740
|Rough
|$13,834
|$16,135
|$18,400
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,722
|$18,379
|$21,092
|Clean
|$15,261
|$17,833
|$20,442
|Average
|$14,338
|$16,740
|$19,143
|Rough
|$13,416
|$15,647
|$17,844
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,777
|$19,614
|$22,508
|Clean
|$16,285
|$19,031
|$21,815
|Average
|$15,301
|$17,865
|$20,429
|Rough
|$14,316
|$16,699
|$19,043
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,927
|$15,650
|$18,420
|Clean
|$12,548
|$15,184
|$17,853
|Average
|$11,789
|$14,254
|$16,718
|Rough
|$11,031
|$13,323
|$15,584
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,326
|$21,424
|$24,587
|Clean
|$17,788
|$20,788
|$23,830
|Average
|$16,713
|$19,514
|$22,315
|Rough
|$15,638
|$18,240
|$20,801
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,424
|$21,539
|$24,718
|Clean
|$17,883
|$20,899
|$23,957
|Average
|$16,802
|$19,618
|$22,434
|Rough
|$15,721
|$18,338
|$20,912
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,475
|$19,262
|$22,104
|Clean
|$15,992
|$18,689
|$21,423
|Average
|$15,026
|$17,544
|$20,062
|Rough
|$14,059
|$16,398
|$18,700
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,637
|$21,788
|$25,004
|Clean
|$18,090
|$21,140
|$24,234
|Average
|$16,997
|$19,845
|$22,694
|Rough
|$15,904
|$18,549
|$21,154
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,366
|$21,471
|$24,639
|Clean
|$17,827
|$20,833
|$23,880
|Average
|$16,750
|$19,556
|$22,363
|Rough
|$15,672
|$18,279
|$20,845
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,799
|$17,302
|$19,855
|Clean
|$14,365
|$16,787
|$19,243
|Average
|$13,497
|$15,759
|$18,020
|Rough
|$12,628
|$14,730
|$16,797
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,016
|$23,400
|$26,854
|Clean
|$19,429
|$22,704
|$26,027
|Average
|$18,254
|$21,313
|$24,373
|Rough
|$17,080
|$19,922
|$22,719
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,822
|$20,835
|$23,910
|Clean
|$17,299
|$20,215
|$23,174
|Average
|$16,253
|$18,977
|$21,701
|Rough
|$15,208
|$17,738
|$20,228
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,497
|$16,948
|$19,449
|Clean
|$14,072
|$16,444
|$18,850
|Average
|$13,221
|$15,436
|$17,652
|Rough
|$12,371
|$14,429
|$16,454
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,722
|$18,379
|$21,092
|Clean
|$15,261
|$17,833
|$20,442
|Average
|$14,338
|$16,740
|$19,143
|Rough
|$13,416
|$15,647
|$17,844