2016 Volvo XC60 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,862$20,881$23,962
Clean$17,338$20,261$23,225
Average$16,290$19,019$21,749
Rough$15,242$17,778$20,273
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,919$23,288$26,724
Clean$19,335$22,595$25,901
Average$18,166$21,211$24,255
Rough$16,998$19,826$22,609
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,211$18,952$21,749
Clean$15,736$18,389$21,079
Average$14,785$17,262$19,740
Rough$13,834$16,135$18,400
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,722$18,379$21,092
Clean$15,261$17,833$20,442
Average$14,338$16,740$19,143
Rough$13,416$15,647$17,844
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,777$19,614$22,508
Clean$16,285$19,031$21,815
Average$15,301$17,865$20,429
Rough$14,316$16,699$19,043
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,927$15,650$18,420
Clean$12,548$15,184$17,853
Average$11,789$14,254$16,718
Rough$11,031$13,323$15,584
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,326$21,424$24,587
Clean$17,788$20,788$23,830
Average$16,713$19,514$22,315
Rough$15,638$18,240$20,801
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,424$21,539$24,718
Clean$17,883$20,899$23,957
Average$16,802$19,618$22,434
Rough$15,721$18,338$20,912
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,475$19,262$22,104
Clean$15,992$18,689$21,423
Average$15,026$17,544$20,062
Rough$14,059$16,398$18,700
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,637$21,788$25,004
Clean$18,090$21,140$24,234
Average$16,997$19,845$22,694
Rough$15,904$18,549$21,154
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,366$21,471$24,639
Clean$17,827$20,833$23,880
Average$16,750$19,556$22,363
Rough$15,672$18,279$20,845
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,799$17,302$19,855
Clean$14,365$16,787$19,243
Average$13,497$15,759$18,020
Rough$12,628$14,730$16,797
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,016$23,400$26,854
Clean$19,429$22,704$26,027
Average$18,254$21,313$24,373
Rough$17,080$19,922$22,719
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,822$20,835$23,910
Clean$17,299$20,215$23,174
Average$16,253$18,977$21,701
Rough$15,208$17,738$20,228
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,497$16,948$19,449
Clean$14,072$16,444$18,850
Average$13,221$15,436$17,652
Rough$12,371$14,429$16,454
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,722$18,379$21,092
Clean$15,261$17,833$20,442
Average$14,338$16,740$19,143
Rough$13,416$15,647$17,844
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Volvo XC60 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo XC60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,548 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,184 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volvo XC60 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo XC60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,548 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,184 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Volvo XC60, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo XC60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,548 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,184 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Volvo XC60. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Volvo XC60 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Volvo XC60 ranges from $11,031 to $18,420, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Volvo XC60 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.