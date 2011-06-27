Used 2016 Volvo XC60 Consumer Reviews
Well worth the money &everything is well designed!
I shopped around for months. First of all, don't be afraid to internet shop outside of your geographic area. I bought mine 300+ miles away and got an extraordinary deal on exactly the car I wanted. Otherwise, I am very pleased with the car--everything is well thought out, intuitive, and the car is a true pleasure. I opted for the platinum/BLIS/heated seats etc. pkgs. and all of the added safety features are amazing. The workmanship, build quality and thoughtfulness of design shows here. Frankly, I haven't had anything to criticize or second guess. I would suggest that u drive several models to find the right engine, AWD v. FWD etc before choosing. The combo I chose emphasizes a more cushy ride which is what I was seeking. Remember, that you have the option of getting 19 or 20 inch tires. I stuck with the 18's and no complaints although some may find this model not "sporty" enough. I did rent an AWD while in Canada for a week, and found that model to be faster and sportier. The choice is yours! Also, I chose the base engine and it is more than adequate and zippy. REVIEW UPDATE after 6 1/2 months and 6,500 miles: Great car. No complaints and drives quietly and smoothly. No squeaks, rattles etc--top notch workmanship here! Only very minor complaint is I wish the handling were slightly more sporty. Interestingly, sadly I was rear ended while at a light. The other car had major damage in to the engine compartment. My car had barely a scratch! This car is a keeper. UPDATE on 12/11/17: So far I have almost 20K miles and this car has been perfect in reliability. No issues whatsoever. I only wish for more storage in the front of the car and for slightly sportier handling characteristics but overall i would definitely buy it again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Problems with ECO+ mode
I loved my Volvo for the first 5k miles. Then I started noticing the efficiency/eco mode was acting sluggish. A fuse was recalled related to the function and I had it replaced, but there's been no improvement. My car has died on me 3xs in the last few months while in Eco mode, and even when I'm not in Eco mode, my transmission is sluggish and choppy. I've taken it in to the dealer and they can't find any error messages or issues, and so the problem with my expensive, new lux suv remains. I should've gotten the Audi .....
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Safe, Comfortable, Practical Luxury Car
My vehicle priorities have included safety, comfort, durability/fuel economy, and carrying capacity (cargo, dogs etc.), in about that order. This is our 4th Volvo since 1990. The other 3 were wagons (a 240 and 2 V70s). The last one we bought now is about 12 years old with over 220K miles; until this past month it has required little more than routine maintenance but now it is starting to show its age. Good price incentives in July encouraged me to buy new. I chose the XC60 over another 70 series mostly for the styling and extra ground clearance in the XC60, and because cargo capacity isn't as big a priority for us anymore. The XC60 is a very comfortable car with supportive front seats and enough leg, shoulder and head room for my above average male body size. The drive-e engine delivers surprisingly good fuel economy for a car this heavy, yet acceleration also is more than adequate for my needs. The leather seats are beautiful, although I would have preferred the cloth upholstery that has held up so well in my old V70 for 12 years. Another thing I miss is the fold-flat front passenger seat in the V70, which allowed me occasionally to carry long items such as lumber (but then, I wouldn't want to do that in a car this nice). The infotainment system keeps me entertained and informed with more choices than I really need. It's a little more complicated than I would have preferred and I'm afraid it will seem dated within a few years. The "premier" version is nicely equipped as-is, without adding expensive options. If you're comparing alternatives, Subaru is another (less expensive) make I'd consider, especially if you want AWD. Volvo prices seem to run lower than you'd pay for most Lexus, Audi, BMW or Mercedes models (unless you get into the bigger, more expensive 90 series, which would've been more than we need).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
2016 T6
This car is definitely one of the best when comparing price, luxury brands, as-well-as performance. Leased a 2016 Volvo XC 60 T-6 AWD for my company and it definitely doesn't lack in performance. The shifting is smooth, no lag in power, & fast is definitely the way to describe it, around 6.5 sec from 0-60. The interior has a lot of room for all the passengers and gear, especially for going out of town. Handling can use a little bit of work, but for the size & height of the vehicle it meets my expectations. Compared to my previous Audi Q5 & Mercedes ML the Volvo is an Excellent car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Great car for a long commute
I bought a 2016 XC60 T5 Premier in Flamenco Red with the Soft Beige leather interior. The only option is the BLIS package. I drive 160 miles a day, mostly on interstate. The XC60 is great on the highway: Smooth, fast enough, quiet, stable, and big enough to inspire confidence. I get about 28 MPG on the highway using regular gas. I generally cruise between 75 and 80 mph, and the XC60 is a fun, satisfying, soothing car to get home in. And while it’s not a sports car, the XC60 is also fun and comfortable on twisty back roads. It’s small enough to feel nimble and pointable—not at all trucky. I can’t compare it to an X3 or Q5, but it compares favorably to my previous Mazda3, especially given the Volvo’s different mission in life. Good steering feel, balance, grip, and braking. The seats are great once you get them right. That took some doing but now I have a great position saved in memory. The leather and other materials seem nice now, but a year-old used one I looked at had not held up well. It had done time in New Mexico—I’m hoping the heat was a factor. The only feature I would change is the start-stop system. It’s an interesting idea and sometimes works well, but more often is an annoyance. It should be permanently defeatable, instead of having to be turned off every time. I also think a back-up camera should be standard, especially from a company known for safety. And it’s a little more rattly than the Japanese cars I’ve owned, but I kind of expected that. Overall this is a great car for me right now. Comfortable, classy, fuel-efficient, satisfying to drive, and, as long as it’s reliable, I’m looking forward to my three daughters using up whatever’s left of it when I’m done.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the XC60
Related Used 2016 Volvo XC60 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90