Used 2016 Volvo XC60 Consumer Reviews

Well worth the money &everything is well designed! Scott , 06/10/2016 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 48 of 49 people found this review helpful I shopped around for months. First of all, don't be afraid to internet shop outside of your geographic area. I bought mine 300+ miles away and got an extraordinary deal on exactly the car I wanted. Otherwise, I am very pleased with the car--everything is well thought out, intuitive, and the car is a true pleasure. I opted for the platinum/BLIS/heated seats etc. pkgs. and all of the added safety features are amazing. The workmanship, build quality and thoughtfulness of design shows here. Frankly, I haven't had anything to criticize or second guess. I would suggest that u drive several models to find the right engine, AWD v. FWD etc before choosing. The combo I chose emphasizes a more cushy ride which is what I was seeking. Remember, that you have the option of getting 19 or 20 inch tires. I stuck with the 18's and no complaints although some may find this model not "sporty" enough. I did rent an AWD while in Canada for a week, and found that model to be faster and sportier. The choice is yours! Also, I chose the base engine and it is more than adequate and zippy. REVIEW UPDATE after 6 1/2 months and 6,500 miles: Great car. No complaints and drives quietly and smoothly. No squeaks, rattles etc--top notch workmanship here! Only very minor complaint is I wish the handling were slightly more sporty. Interestingly, sadly I was rear ended while at a light. The other car had major damage in to the engine compartment. My car had barely a scratch! This car is a keeper. UPDATE on 12/11/17: So far I have almost 20K miles and this car has been perfect in reliability. No issues whatsoever. I only wish for more storage in the front of the car and for slightly sportier handling characteristics but overall i would definitely buy it again.

Problems with ECO+ mode Erin , 05/23/2016 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I loved my Volvo for the first 5k miles. Then I started noticing the efficiency/eco mode was acting sluggish. A fuse was recalled related to the function and I had it replaced, but there's been no improvement. My car has died on me 3xs in the last few months while in Eco mode, and even when I'm not in Eco mode, my transmission is sluggish and choppy. I've taken it in to the dealer and they can't find any error messages or issues, and so the problem with my expensive, new lux suv remains. I should've gotten the Audi .....

A Safe, Comfortable, Practical Luxury Car Tom Keenan , 11/06/2016 T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful My vehicle priorities have included safety, comfort, durability/fuel economy, and carrying capacity (cargo, dogs etc.), in about that order. This is our 4th Volvo since 1990. The other 3 were wagons (a 240 and 2 V70s). The last one we bought now is about 12 years old with over 220K miles; until this past month it has required little more than routine maintenance but now it is starting to show its age. Good price incentives in July encouraged me to buy new. I chose the XC60 over another 70 series mostly for the styling and extra ground clearance in the XC60, and because cargo capacity isn't as big a priority for us anymore. The XC60 is a very comfortable car with supportive front seats and enough leg, shoulder and head room for my above average male body size. The drive-e engine delivers surprisingly good fuel economy for a car this heavy, yet acceleration also is more than adequate for my needs. The leather seats are beautiful, although I would have preferred the cloth upholstery that has held up so well in my old V70 for 12 years. Another thing I miss is the fold-flat front passenger seat in the V70, which allowed me occasionally to carry long items such as lumber (but then, I wouldn't want to do that in a car this nice). The infotainment system keeps me entertained and informed with more choices than I really need. It's a little more complicated than I would have preferred and I'm afraid it will seem dated within a few years. The "premier" version is nicely equipped as-is, without adding expensive options. If you're comparing alternatives, Subaru is another (less expensive) make I'd consider, especially if you want AWD. Volvo prices seem to run lower than you'd pay for most Lexus, Audi, BMW or Mercedes models (unless you get into the bigger, more expensive 90 series, which would've been more than we need).

2016 T6 Bill , 08/09/2016 T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful This car is definitely one of the best when comparing price, luxury brands, as-well-as performance. Leased a 2016 Volvo XC 60 T-6 AWD for my company and it definitely doesn't lack in performance. The shifting is smooth, no lag in power, & fast is definitely the way to describe it, around 6.5 sec from 0-60. The interior has a lot of room for all the passengers and gear, especially for going out of town. Handling can use a little bit of work, but for the size & height of the vehicle it meets my expectations. Compared to my previous Audi Q5 & Mercedes ML the Volvo is an Excellent car.