Consumer Rating
(6)
2010 Volvo V70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wonderfully supportive seats, ample cargo capacity, plenty of safety features, integrated rear booster seats.
  • Coarse engine, unintuitive navigation system, dull handling of base model.
Volvo V70 for Sale
List Price
$6,450
Used V70 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Wagons are often a more rational automotive choice for families than crossover SUVs, but the 2010 Volvo V70 makes us think twice. From fuel economy to handling, it doesn't offer any significant advantage.

Vehicle overview

The Volvo wagon is an automotive icon. It's not a flashy one, to be sure -- it's unlikely old 240s and 850s will be showing up at an antique car show near you anytime soon. But for decades, the Volvo wagon has served families everywhere with sensible, safe transportation. Today, wagons are no longer family transport du jour, but the 2010 Volvo V70 carries on as a choice for those who shun crossovers and minivans. Unfortunately, this modern Volvo wagon isn't quite as sensible as those that came before.

Based on Volvo's flagship S80 sedan, the V70 has a whole lot more style than those boxy wagons of old. And with 71 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, there's still plenty of space to transport things. Safety also remains a high priority. Though no government or independent crash tests have been conducted as of this writing, the V70 offers a wide variety of safety features, ranging from the practical (integrated rear booster seats) to the paranoid (a keyless entry system that alerts you to the heartbeats of potential attackers lurking in your backseat) to the preoccupied (driver inattention alert system).

That's the good news. The bad news is that the V70 fails to distinguish itself from any number of top crossover SUVs, including Volvo's own new XC60. Unlike the XC60 and the many Volvo wagons that came before, the V70 comes only with a naturally aspirated 3.2-liter 235-horsepower inline-6. This engine isn't particularly pleasant to the ear, nor does it deliver any significant advantages in terms of acceleration or fuel economy. And though it's a bit more maneuverable, the V70 is not notably fun to drive.

Certainly, the 2010 Volvo V70 delivers the expected amounts of space and safety while adding some style and innovative features to the mix. But overall it does not make for a particularly enticing choice. Crossovers like the Audi Q5, Lexus RX 350 and Volvo's XC60 do most things better than the V70 and have all-wheel drive to boot. And if a wagon is still your thing, we highly recommend looking at the equally roomy Volkswagen Passat or sportier models like the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 328i xDrive or Saab 9-3 SportCombi. This Volvo wagon simply isn't the icon its forebears were.

2010 Volvo V70 models

The 2010 Volvo V70 is a five-passenger wagon available in base 3.2 and R-Design trim levels. Standard equipment includes 16-inch wheels, roof rails, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split-folding rear seat, an eight-way power driver seat with memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, integrated rear booster seats, tech-fabric upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker stereo with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod audio interface. The Premium package adds a sunroof, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat and real wood interior trim.

Going with the new 3.2 R-Design trim level gets you 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and the content of the Premium package as well as special R-Design pedals, trim, floor mats, gearshift knob, steering wheel and gauges.

There are several option packages available on both trims. The Climate package includes heated front seats, heated windshield-washer nozzles, automatic wipers and a high-pressure headlight cleaning system. The Convenience package includes a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, and a grocery bag holder. The Multimedia package adds a navigation system and a 12-speaker Dynaudio surround-sound system with satellite radio and rear-seat headphone jacks and controls.

Spring for the Technology package and the V70 comes with adaptive cruise control and a variety of warning systems (collision warning, vehicle distance alert, driver attention alert and lane-departure). Stand-alone options include bi-xenon headlights, 17-inch wheels, a blind-spot warning system, keyless ignition/entry and a dual-screen rear entertainment system.

2010 Highlights

The Volvo V70 wagon gets a slight fuel economy improvement for 2010, while models sold in states with California emissions standards receive a cleaner partial-zero-emissions (PZEV) tailpipe rating. There's also a new trim level; called 3.2 R-Design, it features bigger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and unique styling elements inside and out. All V70s get some different interior trim and a new grille with a larger logo. The optional packages have also been reorganized and renamed.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Volvo V70 comes with 3.2-liter inline-6 that generates 235 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque. V70s sold in California-emissions states are PZEV rated and have a slightly lower 225-hp rating. All V70s are front-wheel drive and come with a standard six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard on the related Volvo XC70 crossover wagon.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. In performance testing, a V70 with the non-PZEV engine went from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, a bit slower than most compact luxury crossovers but still more than quick enough for most folks.

Safety

Stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and two integrated two-stage child booster seats are all standard on the 2010 Volvo V70. Additional safety features are available such as a blind-spot monitor as well as the Technology package that adds adaptive cruise control, collision warning with "Auto Brake" (which reduces brake reaction time by snugging the brake pads up against the brake discs), a driver fatigue warning (monitors a variety of factors including the driver's face to determine whether he or she is dozing off) and a lane-departure warning.

Driving

The 2010 Volvo V70 has a smooth and refined ride befitting its premium status. The V70's light steering and ample body roll put the kibosh on driving enjoyment, however. This year's new R-Design should be a bit sportier to drive. Acceleration from the six-cylinder is adequate, but the engine is coarse-sounding and just generally off the pace of other luxury wagons and even some crossovers.

Interior

The wood and leather trim in the optional Premium package really dresses up the V70's otherwise austere cabin. In any form, though, the V70 is a showcase of modern Swedish style, with Volvo's trademark "floating" center stack panel and artfully designed controls. The optional navigation system is cumbersome to use, however, because of a hard-to-use interface that utilizes steering-wheel-mounted buttons and a handheld remote that duplicates those controls for the passenger.

The V70's front seats are among the best in the business, achieving a rare combination of proper, chiropractor-approved support and plush, body-hugging comfort. The backseat is also comfortable, though perhaps a bit short on legroom. A 40/20/40-split-folding seatback and a pair of height-adjustable integrated child booster seats bump up the V70's versatility index. With the rear seats folded flat, the V70 can hold 71 cubic feet of cargo, which is big for a modern wagon.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Volvo V70.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2010 V70 R-Design
BoomerZoomer,02/24/2010
We're loving our new Volvo. My wife and I both have lower back pain and the R-Design front seats are the best we've tried. I wanted a new car for our retirement years and the choices are very few for a wagon low enough to easily load canoes and kayaks on the roof, and hold a recumbent trike in the cargo area. The R-Design is a great package so we only added the convenience package (heated seats) and the keyless ignition. I was pleased to be able to get a nice handling package with the standard drivetrain.
Happy with my purchase so far
Greg Rasa,01/04/2010
Had it 1K miles so far. Solid build. Nice ride. Great seats. Nice stereo. Quiet. Reasonably-priced luxury. Beats my old SUV in every way. Getting 21 mpg city so far. As for models I didn't buy: Audi A4 Avant was gorgeous but had terrible rear-seat legroom and bit of road noise. Passat wagon had lots of road noise. V70 won out on those counts and others. Also, it has 5yrs/60K full maintenance. My only beef: It was scarce in my area, so I didn't have many color choices. Scarce because Volvo would rather sell you an XC70 or 60 (for way more money); also most V70s are a factory buy, apparently. But V70's mileage is better than the XCs. V70 is sleek, solid, luxurious ... the quintessential Volvo.
Back to Volvo
Max,03/09/2010
It has been a few years since I owned a Volvo , but this 2010 V70 is a marvelous vehicle. Downsized a little from a Honda Pilot (great vehicle too). The size is perfect for our needs, and the gas mileage is good too for a car of this size and weight(>30mpg on the interstate). Very comfortable and quiet with a solid build quality. Had to order the car from the factory and while it took 3 months to arrive, it was worth the wait.
Finally could get rid of the SUV
SUVFREE,12/07/2009
I am finally able to get back to a wagon after 5 years of SUV (2 XC 90s). What a great car the V70. Extremely comfortable; smooth and responsive engine; brisk and "sporty" handling. Rock solid/ safe feel. Way better gas mileage that the XC90s I test drove the XC 70, but did not like the external sheaths of plastic on the car, nor the raised ground clearance and the rougher ride. I do wish they made the v70 in AWD, but front wheel will be fine in snow with winter tires. The interior of the car is beautiful. better than BMW and rivaling Audi. Rear seat room is tremendous as is the trunk. Base sound system is more than acceptable. Best family hauler I can think of.
See all 6 reviews of the 2010 Volvo V70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6200 rpm
More about the 2010 Volvo V70

Used 2010 Volvo V70 Overview

The Used 2010 Volvo V70 is offered in the following submodels: V70 Wagon. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and 3.2 R-Design 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Volvo V70?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Volvo V70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Volvo V70 3.2 is priced between $6,450 and$6,450 with odometer readings between 104448 and104448 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2010 Volvo V70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Volvo V70 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 V70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,450 and mileage as low as 104448 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Volvo V70.

Can't find a used 2010 Volvo V70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V70 for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,840.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,357.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V70 for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,525.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,558.

