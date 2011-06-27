  1. Home
Used 2010 Volvo V70 3.2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Personal Car Communicator (PCC) w/Keyless Driveyes
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Volvo Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)yes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightyes
Metallic Paintyes
Trailer Hitchyes
17" Canicula Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track62.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3904 lbs.
Gross weight5070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height60.9 in.
EPA interior volume135 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.9 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Ice White
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Seville Grey Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite Black, leather
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/55R16 95V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
