Estimated values
2010 Volvo V70 3.2 R-Design 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,960
|$6,913
|$8,217
|Clean
|$4,568
|$6,356
|$7,537
|Average
|$3,783
|$5,242
|$6,176
|Rough
|$2,999
|$4,128
|$4,815
2010 Volvo V70 3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,332
|$6,089
|$7,262
|Clean
|$3,989
|$5,598
|$6,660
|Average
|$3,304
|$4,617
|$5,458
|Rough
|$2,619
|$3,636
|$4,255