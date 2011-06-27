Used 2008 Volvo V70 Consumer Reviews
Wagon Love
I held off on my review until we had several thousand miles logged in the car and a few service intervals. This isn’t our first Volvo as we have had 240’s, 740’s and S70’s through the years. Along with Volvos we have owned everything from Mini Vans to Mercedes, approximately 55 vehicles in all. I was attracted to the V70 because of styling, performance and the need for cargo space. All of which have been fulfilled with this car. We found this previously owned with 48,000 gentle one owner mi. and all service records up to date. We have taken several road trips thus far and use as a commuter during the week. Absolutely no disappointments at all and I enjoy driving a vehicle that doesn’t look like the majority of vehicles on the road. Other reviewers have a tendency to compare this to vehicles that out perform and out handle the V70 but they miss the essence entirely. This wagon has plenty of power provided by the 3.2 Litre ( same motor in the LR1 Land Rover) and delivers well when called upon. The comfort is second to none and the fit and finish throughout the vehicle is way above the standard run of the mill cars for the masses. Our V70 is the silver metallic sans the luggage rack with 6 spoke 16” wheels. It’s amazing how many people compliment on the looks and the younger gen love it! Kinda cool for a station wagon huh ? I will be adding Bilstein HD Struts and Shocks along with rear stabilizer bar soon for ride and sound improvements but that’s it. We continue to service at all intervals and to this point have absolutely no complaints. Go find a well kept V70 and stand out! 20K addl. mile update: Still the one! Replaced motor mounts because of quick deterioration due to driving on brick residential roads and thats been it. The bricks got to the brick! Still quiet, comfortable and turning heads! Interesting to see a Bentley wagon now. Could this be the new statement vehicle?
Excellant alternative to boorish SUV
What the reviewers at Edmunds [and elsewhere] don't seem to grasp, is that many of us don't like the "me too" look and feel of an elevated SUV. Volvo and other EU manufactures offer a sporty driving experience in a very practical design - a station wagon. Not trendy...which is a characteristic that I appreciate. In an era dominated by overweight SUVs and their "cross-over" cousins, the Volvo V70 is a sign of sanity and good taste. If you need an elevated drivers seat to feel important, the V70 is not for you. If you drive with one eye on your cell phone and your brain firmly rooted in cyber-space, please stay in your SUV, and I'll keep an eye out for you.
A great alternative to an SUV
I've put 6,500 miles on this car over the past 6 months and have been very pleased. It replaced a Lexus LS430 and an older Volvo V70. The ride quality is smooth and quiet. While I really enjoyed the super-quiet ride and precise handling of the Lexus, I am also enjoying the sportier driving experience of this Volvo. I much prefer this car to the roughness and sway of the SUV's I have owned. Based on the car's computer readout, fuel mileage is considerably better than the EPA numbers (30 - 32 MPG at 60 MPH). Build quality seems good with no significant problems so far.
subtle, sophisticated, and fun
Swapped for an E320 -- 1" shorter and cavernous in the back, which I don't notice while I am having so much fun in these wonderful front seats, wheeling a surprisingly sporty but beautiful driver cabin. Drives like a high-end sport sedan.
A good old traditional station wagon
Interior comfort is the best feature of the V70. There is plenty of space for both passengers and cargo in a relatively compact package. The power train is generally refined. The transmission is very smooth but the engine growls a tad too loud for an almost 40,000 car. There is way too much shudder and noise when going over bumps but otherwise it feels solid. The highway ride is quiet and serene. We purchased for 25 grand as a rental return. I believe the MSRP was about 38 grand, which is a little spendy. We're getting 22-34 mpg in mixed driving. The heated seats are the best I have ever felt. Very welcome in Minnesota.
