Used 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.4 cu.ft.
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3307 lbs.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Height60.9 in.
Wheel base110.9 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Ice White
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Anthracite Black, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, cloth
  • Anthracite Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/55R16 95V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
