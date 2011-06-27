Estimated values
1999 Volvo V70 R Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,561
|$2,950
|$3,707
|Clean
|$1,375
|$2,605
|$3,273
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,914
|$2,406
|Rough
|$629
|$1,223
|$1,539
Estimated values
1999 Volvo V70 T5 Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,128
|$1,830
|$2,213
|Clean
|$994
|$1,615
|$1,954
|Average
|$724
|$1,187
|$1,436
|Rough
|$455
|$758
|$919
Estimated values
1999 Volvo V70 XC 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,120
|$1,762
|$2,113
|Clean
|$986
|$1,556
|$1,866
|Average
|$719
|$1,143
|$1,372
|Rough
|$452
|$730
|$877
Estimated values
1999 Volvo V70 Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,147
|$1,839
|$2,218
|Clean
|$1,010
|$1,624
|$1,959
|Average
|$737
|$1,193
|$1,440
|Rough
|$463
|$762
|$921
Estimated values
1999 Volvo V70 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$895
|$1,550
|$1,908
|Clean
|$788
|$1,369
|$1,685
|Average
|$575
|$1,006
|$1,239
|Rough
|$361
|$643
|$792
Estimated values
1999 Volvo V70 GLT Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,010
|$1,697
|$2,073
|Clean
|$889
|$1,499
|$1,830
|Average
|$648
|$1,101
|$1,345
|Rough
|$407
|$704
|$861