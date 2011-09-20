Used 1999 Volvo V70 for Sale Near Me

20 listings
V70 Reviews & Specs
  • 1999 Volvo V70
    used

    1999 Volvo V70

    252,634 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,733

    Details
  • 1998 Volvo V70 GLT
    used

    1998 Volvo V70 GLT

    219,910 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4M

    161,895 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    102,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 XC in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 XC

    191,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,375

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T in Red
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    124,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4M

    85,737 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 XC
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 XC

    191,846 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    96,266 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo V70 2.5T in Black
    used

    2005 Volvo V70 2.5T

    145,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,575

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 in Gray
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.4

    119,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.4

    161,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.5T in Light Green
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.5T

    179,161 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V70 2.4 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V70 2.4

    279,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,989

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V70 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V70 2.5T

    136,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    147,079 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    $389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    107,863 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    30,946 miles
    Fair Deal

    $10,399

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V70

Overall Consumer Rating
4.1 61 Reviews
  • 5
    (46%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (21%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Running well
driver110, 09/20/2011
We purchased this V-70 over a year ago. Yup, the tail gate cover was loose, but it was easy to fix. Oxygen sensor went out, a little pricy but another easy fix. Gets 22.7 city and 28.9 hwy which increased a bit with new plugs. Overall this is a great little car, I hope to run it to 300,000 which is where my last two Fords gave up the ghost.
