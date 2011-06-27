Used 2007 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews
Shocked
The first car we test drove was a '07 S60, we both liked the car a lot but we had other cars to test drive. After test driving every 4 door salon on the market we came back to the Volvo, it was everything we wanted. Great performance, very comfortable, good fuel economy and of course being a Volvo very safe. After a month of ownership, well the negative is of course the back seat, if you are traveling with friends make sure the don't have legs, on the other hand if your like us and don't have to worry about people in the back seat then this is a car to look at. On the highway it is a fantastic cruiser, ranking right up there with my 500E. In short, test drive it, you may well be shocked.
Daughter's Volvo
My daughter was in a serious accident in my 2003 S-60. She was hit from behind by a truck while at a red light. The car was totaled she was fine. I leased a 2007 the next day and found it better than the 03, The turbo is very peppy the handling on the awd is excellent and the dtsc is great in wet weather. I would highly recommend this car. Fuel mileage is also very good on regular gas.
Been driving this car for 17 months
I have been driving my S60 AWD since July of 2007. I drive from northern New England to New York City and back every other week. This car has held up well. My fuel economy seems fine (I don't pay very close attention). The comfort of the seats has remained solid, the electronics still work fine, in short, everything is still in working order. It has handled very well in snow/sleet conditions, though I recommend engaging the W option when doing so. The trunk storage is pretty good, the rear seats, while comfortable, don't have a boatload of legroom for adults. When I got this I was considering the BMW 3 Series, the S60 and the Saab 9-3. I am still very happy I decided to get the S60.
Very solid entry level sedan
I recently purchased this vehicle as preowned and after reviewing other consumer reports and reviews, and I am very pleased with it so far. I agree with what other people have noted and it seems pretty accurate far as performance and drivability goes for most drivers like me ( everyday commute for BASIC entry level luxury sedan). It has very nice standard features as noted in specs and does seem utilitarian overall and not as sophisticated as a BMW or Lexus but it seems more functional and solid. I would highly recommend it for someone with kids or someone looking for value in a sedan with good standard features and known for safety.
Great R
Wonderful driving experience. Compared it against the Acura TL, BMW 3 series, hands down the Volvo is the car to own.
Sponsored cars related to the S60
Related Used 2007 Volvo S60 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90