Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$1,774
|$2,127
|Clean
|$999
|$1,569
|$1,881
|Average
|$732
|$1,158
|$1,389
|Rough
|$466
|$748
|$897
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$915
|$1,423
|$1,701
|Clean
|$807
|$1,258
|$1,504
|Average
|$592
|$929
|$1,111
|Rough
|$377
|$600
|$717
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,119
|$2,529
|Clean
|$1,212
|$1,874
|$2,236
|Average
|$889
|$1,384
|$1,651
|Rough
|$566
|$893
|$1,066
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,945
|$4,026
|$4,623
|Clean
|$2,598
|$3,560
|$4,088
|Average
|$1,905
|$2,629
|$3,018
|Rough
|$1,212
|$1,697
|$1,949
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,081
|$1,701
|$2,041
|Clean
|$954
|$1,504
|$1,805
|Average
|$699
|$1,110
|$1,333
|Rough
|$445
|$717
|$860
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,021
|$1,615
|$1,940
|Clean
|$901
|$1,428
|$1,716
|Average
|$661
|$1,055
|$1,267
|Rough
|$420
|$681
|$818
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,566
|$1,884
|Clean
|$871
|$1,385
|$1,666
|Average
|$639
|$1,023
|$1,230
|Rough
|$406
|$660
|$794
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,142
|$2,555
|Clean
|$1,226
|$1,895
|$2,260
|Average
|$899
|$1,399
|$1,668
|Rough
|$572
|$903
|$1,077
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,048
|$1,570
|$1,859
|Clean
|$925
|$1,389
|$1,644
|Average
|$678
|$1,025
|$1,214
|Rough
|$432
|$662
|$783
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,438
|$2,368
|$2,878
|Clean
|$1,269
|$2,094
|$2,545
|Average
|$930
|$1,546
|$1,879
|Rough
|$592
|$998
|$1,213
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$881
|$1,385
|$1,662
|Clean
|$777
|$1,225
|$1,470
|Average
|$570
|$904
|$1,085
|Rough
|$362
|$584
|$701
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,098
|$1,724
|$2,069
|Clean
|$969
|$1,525
|$1,830
|Average
|$710
|$1,126
|$1,351
|Rough
|$452
|$727
|$872
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,046
|$1,651
|$1,983
|Clean
|$923
|$1,460
|$1,754
|Average
|$677
|$1,078
|$1,295
|Rough
|$431
|$696
|$836
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,423
|$2,188
|$2,609
|Clean
|$1,255
|$1,935
|$2,307
|Average
|$921
|$1,429
|$1,704
|Rough
|$586
|$923
|$1,100
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,312
|$2,264
|$2,785
|Clean
|$1,158
|$2,002
|$2,463
|Average
|$849
|$1,478
|$1,818
|Rough
|$540
|$955
|$1,174
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,259
|$2,191
|$2,699
|Clean
|$1,111
|$1,937
|$2,387
|Average
|$815
|$1,431
|$1,762
|Rough
|$518
|$924
|$1,138
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,078
|$1,610
|$1,904
|Clean
|$951
|$1,424
|$1,684
|Average
|$697
|$1,052
|$1,243
|Rough
|$444
|$679
|$803
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,479
|$1,794
|Clean
|$800
|$1,308
|$1,586
|Average
|$586
|$966
|$1,171
|Rough
|$373
|$624
|$756
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,335
|$4,936
|$6,349
|Clean
|$2,061
|$4,365
|$5,614
|Average
|$1,511
|$3,223
|$4,145
|Rough
|$961
|$2,081
|$2,676
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$2,030
|$2,417
|Clean
|$1,172
|$1,795
|$2,137
|Average
|$859
|$1,326
|$1,578
|Rough
|$547
|$856
|$1,019
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,216
|$1,896
|$2,269
|Clean
|$1,073
|$1,677
|$2,006
|Average
|$787
|$1,238
|$1,481
|Rough
|$501
|$799
|$956
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,321
|$1,993
|$2,361
|Clean
|$1,165
|$1,762
|$2,088
|Average
|$855
|$1,301
|$1,542
|Rough
|$544
|$840
|$995
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,339
|$2,275
|$2,788
|Clean
|$1,181
|$2,012
|$2,465
|Average
|$866
|$1,486
|$1,820
|Rough
|$551
|$959
|$1,175
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,187
|$1,853
|$2,219
|Clean
|$1,047
|$1,639
|$1,962
|Average
|$768
|$1,210
|$1,449
|Rough
|$488
|$781
|$935
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,215
|$2,165
|$2,683
|Clean
|$1,072
|$1,914
|$2,372
|Average
|$786
|$1,413
|$1,752
|Rough
|$500
|$913
|$1,131
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$2,072
|$2,474
|Clean
|$1,183
|$1,832
|$2,187
|Average
|$867
|$1,353
|$1,615
|Rough
|$552
|$873
|$1,043
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,883
|$2,286
|Clean
|$1,013
|$1,665
|$2,022
|Average
|$743
|$1,230
|$1,493
|Rough
|$473
|$794
|$964
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,017
|$1,781
|$2,199
|Clean
|$897
|$1,575
|$1,945
|Average
|$658
|$1,163
|$1,436
|Rough
|$419
|$751
|$927
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,496
|$2,495
|$3,043
|Clean
|$1,320
|$2,207
|$2,691
|Average
|$968
|$1,629
|$1,987
|Rough
|$616
|$1,052
|$1,283
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$907
|$1,395
|$1,662
|Clean
|$800
|$1,233
|$1,470
|Average
|$587
|$911
|$1,085
|Rough
|$373
|$588
|$701
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,153
|$1,805
|$2,162
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,596
|$1,912
|Average
|$746
|$1,178
|$1,412
|Rough
|$475
|$761
|$911
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$793
|$1,478
|$1,852
|Clean
|$700
|$1,307
|$1,638
|Average
|$513
|$965
|$1,209
|Rough
|$327
|$623
|$781