Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,132$1,774$2,127
Clean$999$1,569$1,881
Average$732$1,158$1,389
Rough$466$748$897
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$915$1,423$1,701
Clean$807$1,258$1,504
Average$592$929$1,111
Rough$377$600$717
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,374$2,119$2,529
Clean$1,212$1,874$2,236
Average$889$1,384$1,651
Rough$566$893$1,066
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,945$4,026$4,623
Clean$2,598$3,560$4,088
Average$1,905$2,629$3,018
Rough$1,212$1,697$1,949
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,081$1,701$2,041
Clean$954$1,504$1,805
Average$699$1,110$1,333
Rough$445$717$860
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,021$1,615$1,940
Clean$901$1,428$1,716
Average$661$1,055$1,267
Rough$420$681$818
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$987$1,566$1,884
Clean$871$1,385$1,666
Average$639$1,023$1,230
Rough$406$660$794
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,389$2,142$2,555
Clean$1,226$1,895$2,260
Average$899$1,399$1,668
Rough$572$903$1,077
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,048$1,570$1,859
Clean$925$1,389$1,644
Average$678$1,025$1,214
Rough$432$662$783
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,438$2,368$2,878
Clean$1,269$2,094$2,545
Average$930$1,546$1,879
Rough$592$998$1,213
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$881$1,385$1,662
Clean$777$1,225$1,470
Average$570$904$1,085
Rough$362$584$701
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,098$1,724$2,069
Clean$969$1,525$1,830
Average$710$1,126$1,351
Rough$452$727$872
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,046$1,651$1,983
Clean$923$1,460$1,754
Average$677$1,078$1,295
Rough$431$696$836
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,423$2,188$2,609
Clean$1,255$1,935$2,307
Average$921$1,429$1,704
Rough$586$923$1,100
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,312$2,264$2,785
Clean$1,158$2,002$2,463
Average$849$1,478$1,818
Rough$540$955$1,174
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,259$2,191$2,699
Clean$1,111$1,937$2,387
Average$815$1,431$1,762
Rough$518$924$1,138
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,078$1,610$1,904
Clean$951$1,424$1,684
Average$697$1,052$1,243
Rough$444$679$803
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$906$1,479$1,794
Clean$800$1,308$1,586
Average$586$966$1,171
Rough$373$624$756
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,335$4,936$6,349
Clean$2,061$4,365$5,614
Average$1,511$3,223$4,145
Rough$961$2,081$2,676
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,328$2,030$2,417
Clean$1,172$1,795$2,137
Average$859$1,326$1,578
Rough$547$856$1,019
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,216$1,896$2,269
Clean$1,073$1,677$2,006
Average$787$1,238$1,481
Rough$501$799$956
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,321$1,993$2,361
Clean$1,165$1,762$2,088
Average$855$1,301$1,542
Rough$544$840$995
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,339$2,275$2,788
Clean$1,181$2,012$2,465
Average$866$1,486$1,820
Rough$551$959$1,175
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,187$1,853$2,219
Clean$1,047$1,639$1,962
Average$768$1,210$1,449
Rough$488$781$935
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,215$2,165$2,683
Clean$1,072$1,914$2,372
Average$786$1,413$1,752
Rough$500$913$1,131
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,340$2,072$2,474
Clean$1,183$1,832$2,187
Average$867$1,353$1,615
Rough$552$873$1,043
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,148$1,883$2,286
Clean$1,013$1,665$2,022
Average$743$1,230$1,493
Rough$473$794$964
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,017$1,781$2,199
Clean$897$1,575$1,945
Average$658$1,163$1,436
Rough$419$751$927
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,496$2,495$3,043
Clean$1,320$2,207$2,691
Average$968$1,629$1,987
Rough$616$1,052$1,283
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$907$1,395$1,662
Clean$800$1,233$1,470
Average$587$911$1,085
Rough$373$588$701
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat New GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,153$1,805$2,162
Clean$1,017$1,596$1,912
Average$746$1,178$1,412
Rough$475$761$911
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$793$1,478$1,852
Clean$700$1,307$1,638
Average$513$965$1,209
Rough$327$623$781
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $923 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,460 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $923 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,460 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $923 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,460 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $431 to $1,983, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.