Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews
Great car
I bought my passat in 2008 with 140,000 miles on it. It was at a used car lot and I liked everything about it. The exterior/interior were in great shape and after the test drive i was sold. I drive 106 round trip miles per day to work so I needed a car that was good on gas and the passat fit the bill. As of today I have over 250,000 miles on the passat and drives like the day I purchased it. I have had to put minor repairs as well as regular scheduled maint. (oil changes,battery,headlight,wiper relay) but you will have this with any car. Do yourself a favor-do not get repairs done at a dealership. With any car they will charge you 3x more then what a good local mechanic would.
looks can be deceiving...
Bought this car with 100K mile on it. car looked good. ran fine. the little 1.8 turbo engine really runs good. great handling at high speeds. now for the cons... after about two months the ignition coil packs started going out one by one. have replaced some twice. then its the crank position sensor. then the exhaust. next was the windshield. no dings in it but is just cracked for no ryme or reason. when i first saw the car it was love at first sight but that didnt last long... expensive repairs that never stop.
Leaving is a bitter sweet emotion
Traded in 1 01 Malibu, for an 01 Passat. I'm from the UK, and driven a new VW Polo..no problems, and loved the build quality. 64K at purchase, and no problems for a year. Then a CEL..which I ignored..found out to be a MAF sensor, then coil ignitor issues(recall), tie end rods, vacuum hoses, oil cooler went at 120K, and had to flush entire system. With premium fuel, expensive oil changes, brakes, annual coolant flushes, the constant worry of a blown head gasket or turbo failure was not far off. Excellent when new, but get sell after 5 years and don't look back. I was on first name terms with all the mechanics at the local garage. Do NOT buy a used Passat, simple advice.
Reliable
I love this car. It's such a gem of a car. If you simply take care of it, change the oil (full synthetic) every 3,000 miles (it does gum up fast in this car, unfortunately. Just don't go over 3,000 without changing it), put premium gas in it, and generally just take care of it and it will last you forever. I bought mine at 171,000 miles from an owner who took great care of it and it drives like it's brand new! Yes, repairing a VW is generally more expensive, but you get what you pay for and you fix it far less often. I'm confident I will take this car to 250,000 miles easily. It is so reliable. I wouldn't hesitate for one second to recommend this vehicle to anyone!
The Audi A4 of VW's
It drives, smell, looks like its Audi A4 cousin, and just as expensive to run and maintain. It is a great running car, with very good handling characteristics, it has an absolute classic style that I think will never get old. The interior although nice, is made of very poor quality. At the expensive of soft touch and expensive looking coverings, all of that starts to degrade, crack and rub off over time. There are rattles and squeaks happening that I notice does not happen on other cars of this year. The car has great gas mileage, but then its off set by the 1.8 T requires premium gas. It has great space for 5 and loads of head room. It's a great European car if it wasn't for the unreliability, cost of ownership, and expensive fill-ups. You could literally spend $1500 dollars on this car one month and in two months have another bill for 2K. I've had my VW experience so this will probably be the last VW product I purchase, and there is more to life than spending money on fixing a car..lol I rather bite the bullet and buy a Honda.
