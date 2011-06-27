Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews

Good car with a few problems JIm Goekler , 09/03/2010 22 of 22 people found this review helpful My wife and I purchased our 2009 VW beetle with anticipation of giving this car to our granddaughter when she turnes 16 in 2012. However a few problems changed our mind of giving this car to a begining driver. Changing Headlamp is very involved and not recommened for car owner. The procedure for this process is 8 pages long. Ground clearance is so close to the ground that 3 inches of snow ripped front skid plate from the car. The skid plate is made from very thin plastic and is not much use. I also struck a small wooden object approx. 3 inches tall while moving less than 2 mph. while parking the car along side of the road. this knocked a hole in my transmition. Report Abuse

Some Folks Just Don't Understand CZKid , 06/29/2010 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful My bride wanted a convertible, and was about to graduate with a Doctorate of Ministry at 60+. we're both over 6', and we both needed a fun ride. I drove professionally for VW & Porsche in my college days while studying engineering, so I know my vehicles. If you want folks to smile when they see you, and enjoy comfort, reliability, and just plain fun while out get the convert. As a former QC puke, I can find no problems with finish nor performance. My straight laced bride goes nuts driving the car because it's so much fun. So 2 can't fit in the back, so what? So it doesn't have a huge trunk.. so what? It has everything that two old folks needed and more. Try it, you'll like it

Love my bug! Susan , 01/17/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I owned 2 bugs back in the 70's in California. Wow, has the bug changed! This car is a joy to drive. I don't feel like I am sitting lower than other cars. I also have a truck and thought that the change to a bug would leave me feeling "low!" Not the case. I put the top down and my 100 pound mutt and my 150 pound St. Bernard go for a drive. Plenty of room for us all.

Finally Happy NewMoonDaughter , 06/14/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I started collecting cars when I was five. Parents thought I was strange as a girl who loved cars. Most of my collection consisted of Beetles. My mom had two growing up in the early 1980s. I've wanted one all my life. Traded in a 2007 Honda Civic with no regrets! While the Civic was a great car, it's simply BORING. The Beetle, her name is Phoebe, is totally for me. I can't wait to drive. It handles well in the rain, I fit a carseat with no problems in the back and my 19 month old has no problems getting out because of the way the seat lifts forward. The red dashboard lights are great and the trunk space is fine. I fit $250 worth of groceries plus an umbrella stroller with no issues.