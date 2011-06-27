Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Blush Edition PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,089
|$5,584
|$6,542
|Clean
|$3,782
|$5,167
|$6,033
|Average
|$3,170
|$4,332
|$5,016
|Rough
|$2,558
|$3,498
|$3,998
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,836
|$4,404
|$5,390
|Clean
|$2,623
|$4,075
|$4,971
|Average
|$2,199
|$3,417
|$4,132
|Rough
|$1,774
|$2,758
|$3,294
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,650
|$5,579
|$6,794
|Clean
|$3,377
|$5,162
|$6,266
|Average
|$2,830
|$4,328
|$5,209
|Rough
|$2,283
|$3,494
|$4,152
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,544
|$3,743
|$4,501
|Clean
|$2,353
|$3,463
|$4,151
|Average
|$1,972
|$2,904
|$3,451
|Rough
|$1,591
|$2,344
|$2,751
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,605
|$4,061
|$4,977
|Clean
|$2,410
|$3,757
|$4,590
|Average
|$2,020
|$3,150
|$3,815
|Rough
|$1,630
|$2,543
|$3,041
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,802
|$5,767
|$7,006
|Clean
|$3,518
|$5,336
|$6,461
|Average
|$2,948
|$4,474
|$5,371
|Rough
|$2,379
|$3,612
|$4,281
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,578
|$3,896
|$4,728
|Clean
|$2,385
|$3,605
|$4,360
|Average
|$1,999
|$3,023
|$3,625
|Rough
|$1,613
|$2,440
|$2,889
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Blush Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,320
|$5,443
|$6,771
|Clean
|$3,072
|$5,036
|$6,244
|Average
|$2,575
|$4,223
|$5,191
|Rough
|$2,077
|$3,409
|$4,137