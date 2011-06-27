Close

AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin - Austin / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Wheels And Fog Lamp Package Chevrolet Mylink Radio Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Sd Preferred Equipment Group Axle; 3.47 Ratio Engine; Ecotec 1.8L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Fog Lamps; Front Jet Black/Dark Titanium; Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim Mocha Bronze Metallic Seats; Front Bucket With Recline And Height-Adjustable Headrests Tires; P205/55R16 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Silver-Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT is proudly offered by AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Sonic. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic: The subcompact segment seems to get larger by the year, and the 2013 Sonic faces stiff competition from established players like the Ford Fiesta and Honda Fit. With its nimble chassis and turbocharged 1.4L engine--the only turbo in its class--the Sonic offers a spirited driving experience its rivals can't match. Sedan or hatchback body styles also give it the edge, and with a low entry price and plenty of convenience options just a click away, the Sonic stands out as a real bargain for shoppers on a budget. This model sets itself apart with available turbocharged engine, fuel efficiency, Aggressive styling, nimble handling, and sedan or hatchback bodystyles All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1JC5SH1D4249961

Stock: D4249961

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020