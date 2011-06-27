Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$5,995Great Deal | $1,616 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT84,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SBXD4171479
Stock: 171479A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,299Great Deal | $2,559 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT69,431 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT looks great in Cyber Gray Metallic. Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 138hp which is connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive hatchback provides near 35mpg on the highway, precise handling, and charming styling enhanced by a chrome grille and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our Sonic LT's interior is packed with features such as a full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs. Comfortable front seats, a multi-function steering wheel, plenty of storage, and easy-to-use controls make the cabin a fantastic place to spend time.Our Chevrolet boasts traction/stability control, advanced airbags, tire-pressure monitoring, and anti-lock brakes for your peace of mind. Show-off your sleek, sporty, and smart style each time you pull up in your Sonic! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SH2D4164763
Stock: 114892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $7,899Great Deal | $1,886 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT35,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Hills Auto Mall - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SG2D4152775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,595Great Deal | $1,257 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT157,720 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH2D4117887
Stock: 5117887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $3,500Great Deal | $1,867 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ118,651 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Richard Chevrolet - Cheshire / Connecticut
*** Attention: Wholesale priced Vehicle. Sold AS-IS; no warranty. Buyer pays for inspection and, desired repairs. Lot test drives only. Cash only; NO financing. Buyer registers at DMV. No sales to, Mass. Out of state buyer must trailer home.***, *Local Trade-In*, *Free CARFAX History Report*. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Silver Ice Metallic 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT 25/35 City/Highway MPG Richard Chevrolet has been family owned and operated for over 44 years, and is one of the largest Chevrolet dealership in New England! All our vehicles are PRICED at or BELOW MARKET VALUE! Enjoy a HASSLE FREE...HAGGLE FREE purchase experience that can ONLY be found at Richard Chevrolet! Warranty included on all vehicles except 'wholesale'. Credit Problems are NO Problem! Accepting all trade-ins including boats, campers, classic cars, commercial vehicles and more! Contact Chris Swanson at 203-272-1000 for more information. Please visit http://richardchevy.com/UsedCars.com ASK ABOUT OUR Carmax trade Appraisal match policy *Does not apply to Wholesale vehicles. Price does not include tax, registration fees and conveyance fee. Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JE5SH0D4149036
Stock: 21994A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $4,988Great Deal | $1,758 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT109,760 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Market Place Auto - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD6SB5D4106459
Stock: 13548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,550Great Deal | $1,577 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT84,532 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ryan Chevrolet - Minot / North Dakota
KBB Fair Market Range High: $7,768 ***RECENT ARRIVAL, ***VOICE RECOGNITION***, ***LOW SUPPLY HIGH DEMAND***, ***EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS are available***, ***INSPECTION REPORT AVAILABLE ON DEMAND***, ***OVER 30 DIFFERENT LENDERS!!! LOCK IN FINANCING NOW!!!***, .....AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!!!, Sonic LT, 4D Hatchback, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Cyber Gray Metallic, jet black dark titanium Cloth, 3.47 Axle Ratio, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD. 27/37 City/Highway MPG Here at Ryan Chevrolet all of our pre-owned vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use independent software to research internet listings on all vehicles in our market so we can insure that our prices are the most competitive. We would also like you to know that we will provide an up to date market analysis on every car in our inventory to clearly display how our vehicle compares to those in our market. We will review this report with you on any vehicle you are interested in. DON'T SHOP HARDER, SHOP SMARTER!!! COMPETITIVE PRICING PROVIDES REALISTIC VALUE-BASED PRICES ON ALL OUR OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES, ALL THE TIME!! This allows us to price our cars fairly within our market to help pass the savings on to you! WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning the negotiating contest with our guests. We combine value pricing and great customer service. Your trade in value will remain the same regardless of your vehicle of interest. TECHNOLOGY IS THE RIGHT WAY TO THE RIGHT PRICE!!!! 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SB3D4142170
Stock: P6609111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $3,299Great Deal | $1,776 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT161,130 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Chevrolet Sonic also includes Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SB9D4236571
Stock: 121323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,361 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT116,014 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Billion Auto Kia in Rapid City - Rapid City / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH4D4180506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,997Great Deal | $1,423 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT93,877 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunbury Motors Hyundai - Sunbury / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SB6D4179823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,250Great Deal | $757 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT60,504 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rod Hatfield Chevrolet - Lexington / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD6SH5D4227903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,319Good Deal
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT84,680 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin - Austin / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Wheels And Fog Lamp Package Chevrolet Mylink Radio Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Sd Preferred Equipment Group Axle; 3.47 Ratio Engine; Ecotec 1.8L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Fog Lamps; Front Jet Black/Dark Titanium; Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim Mocha Bronze Metallic Seats; Front Bucket With Recline And Height-Adjustable Headrests Tires; P205/55R16 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Silver-Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT is proudly offered by AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Sonic. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic: The subcompact segment seems to get larger by the year, and the 2013 Sonic faces stiff competition from established players like the Ford Fiesta and Honda Fit. With its nimble chassis and turbocharged 1.4L engine--the only turbo in its class--the Sonic offers a spirited driving experience its rivals can't match. Sedan or hatchback body styles also give it the edge, and with a low entry price and plenty of convenience options just a click away, the Sonic stands out as a real bargain for shoppers on a budget. This model sets itself apart with available turbocharged engine, fuel efficiency, Aggressive styling, nimble handling, and sedan or hatchback bodystyles All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH1D4249961
Stock: D4249961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $5,998Fair Deal
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS122,595 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
We have changed the oil and performed a Texas state safety/emissions inspection (our emissions laws are as strict as California's). Just minor blemishes inside and out. It has non-accident damage reported on Carfax. About North Freeway Hyundai; They are one of only a very few members of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program, they have an A+ rating with the BBB, www.bbb.org/houston, they are a winner of the BBB Gold Star Award and they are the only winner in Houston of Hyundai's Board of Excellence Award 4 yrs straight. See our inventory at www.NorthFreewayHyundai.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JA5SH3D4208513
Stock: P208513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $6,801Good Deal | $1,385 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT58,169 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mike Maroone Volkswagen - Colorado Springs / Colorado
LOCAL TRADE, PREMIUM WHEELS **, FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO **, MP3 - USB - AUX PORT **, 60 DAY, 3000 MILE WARRANTY **, PREMIUM SOUND **, Sonic LT, 4D Hatchback, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black Granite Metallic, 3.47 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Premium 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Radio: AM/FM/CD Player/MP3 Playback/WMA, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels & Fog Lamp Package, Wheels: 16 Silver-Painted Aluminum. 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT Black Granite Metallic 27/37 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival!This Sonic also comes with the FULL Mike Maroone a 60-Day 3000 Mileage Powertrain Warranty. We will review the technicianâ s vehicle inspection report with you before purchase. Our intention is to provide you a completely transparent buying experiance. At Mike Maroone our used vehicles are Safety Checked, Warrantied, CarFax, and if you donâ t like it ... Bring it back! For more information or vehicles like it, stop by Mike Maroone North today. We are just north of the Chapel Hills mall behind Walmart in the Chapel Hills Auto Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SB0D4109367
Stock: V109367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $4,990Good Deal | $708 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ122,894 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - THIS IS NO BASE MODEL! ITS A FULLY LOADED LTZ - LEATHER, MYLINK TOUCH RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS - REAR SPOILER - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - 1.8L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - SAFE W/ ABS BRAKES, CURTAIN AIRBAGS, TRAC CONTROL - AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS AND USB/BLUETOOTH RADIO - COLD AC - THIS IS A FUN, EFFICIENT, PEPPY LITTLE CAR! - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GREAT SHAPE - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JE5SH6D4172014
Stock: DF1230243C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,490Good Deal | $1,391 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT68,481 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida
No matter your credit situation or automotive needs, SUPER CAR MIAMI is here to work with you to get you driving a vehicle that fits both your lifestyle and your Budget.No credit?...Bad credit?...New credit?...Divorced?...Open car loan?...Bankruptcy?NO PROBLEM!!!IF YOU BREATHE YOU DRIVE!'NO CREDIT CHECK'CALL ME NOW!!Roger GonzalezBusiness Director Super Car Miami Group LLC10518 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33147Ventas: (800) 219-0339sales@supercarmiamigroup.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SH1D4108877
Stock: 108877R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Good Deal | $1,410 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT74,955 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2013 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic LT features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH7D4180404
Stock: JYC-180404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $4,999Good Deal | $661 below market
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT147,346 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.25/35 City/Highway MPG2013 Chevrolet SonicECOTEC 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT 4D HatchbackLT Black Granite Metallic6-Speed AutomaticAwards:* JD Power APEAL Study * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SH3D4118665
Stock: AB2704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020