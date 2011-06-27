Used 2013 Toyota Yaris Consumer Reviews

An impressive small car jscion , 02/11/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I just replaced my Scion xA with a Yaris L 5-door in Classic Silver and I have to say that I really like this car a lot. I'm so glad that Toyota did away with the awful center mounted gauges. I had those in my Scion xA and grew to hate the whole setup after a few years. The interior in the Yaris is extremely well designed with easy to use controls, nice materials and very good fit and finish. It feels like a much larger, more expensive car than it actually is and drives great in the city, on the thruway, and even in the snow and ice. Out the door with tax and everything, the Yaris was a very reasonable $17,700. The Yaris is also one on the most reliable cars you can buy. Report Abuse

I really love this car. septembersrain , 05/14/2013 62 of 86 people found this review helpful I originally had this car as a rental. I actually felt it's reliability and eager anticipation of me using the passing gear. I love how the car feels bigger than it is. The interior could use a bit more softer materials to make it easier to keep clean and scratch/damage free. It also needs arm rests, Unfortunately that isn't a standard feature. When given premium gas, This car actually gets quite perky! Needless to say, I returned the rental but bought one exactly like it with 3 doors instead of 5. I love it! The black pearl paint really glimmers in the sun....

Fun Car to Drive and Easy to Park Angela Glad , 11/17/2015 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Limited Cargo room, but if you are smart you can get everything in. I hauled 4 different peoples sets of camping gear and luggage down to the Keys, and got everything in. Easy to find Parking because it fits in small spaces. This car has a lot of pep for a 4 cylndar car and great on gas! I have driven it to NY and back to FL several times now, and it is a very reliable car. I get about 35-37 MPG Hwy and about 27 City. Its a great commuter car. It is a snap together vehicle made with some plastic parts, but it has 9 air bags... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

First Toyota experience, and won't be the last. Billy Meyer , 07/25/2018 LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I was looking for a fuel efficient car for a two hour round trip commute to work. I went by word of mouth on Toyota's reliability, and bought this car from a rental company. It had 65,000 miles when I purchased it in 2015, and now has 252,000 miles. The only things that I have done to this car are routine oil changes. I've bought two set of new tires, and recently had the coolant flushed. This little car has been bulletproof so far. Gas mileage is great (about 40-42 MPG @ 65MPH highway driving). My average between town and highway is usually around 35-36 MPG. My favorite thing about this car is what my wife calls "tiny car parking". It will fit just about anywhere normal cars can't. The turn radius is my next favorite thing. You can almost do a u-turn in an alleyway. The interior is quite roomy for a small car...a lot better than I had expected. My only complaint is that the body is kind of cheap (plastic bumpers with plastic brackets) but that is most cars nowadays. Toyota has made a believer out of me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value