2012 Toyota Yaris Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,704$6,465$7,896
Clean$4,408$6,061$7,377
Average$3,818$5,254$6,340
Rough$3,227$4,447$5,302
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,384$6,158$7,592
Clean$4,108$5,773$7,094
Average$3,558$5,004$6,096
Rough$3,008$4,236$5,098
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,307$7,181$8,708
Clean$4,974$6,733$8,136
Average$4,307$5,836$6,991
Rough$3,641$4,940$5,847
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,066$6,958$8,496
Clean$4,748$6,524$7,938
Average$4,112$5,655$6,821
Rough$3,476$4,787$5,705
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,601$6,436$7,924
Clean$4,312$6,035$7,403
Average$3,735$5,231$6,362
Rough$3,157$4,428$5,320
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,494$5,853$6,969
Clean$4,212$5,487$6,511
Average$3,647$4,757$5,595
Rough$3,083$4,026$4,680
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,317$5,764$6,945
Clean$4,046$5,404$6,489
Average$3,504$4,684$5,576
Rough$2,962$3,965$4,664
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,772$6,754$8,358
Clean$4,472$6,333$7,809
Average$3,873$5,490$6,711
Rough$3,274$4,646$5,612
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Toyota Yaris on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Yaris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,108 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,773 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Yaris is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Yaris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,108 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,773 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Toyota Yaris, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Yaris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,108 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,773 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Toyota Yaris. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Toyota Yaris and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Toyota Yaris ranges from $3,008 to $7,592, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Toyota Yaris is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.