Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,704
|$6,465
|$7,896
|Clean
|$4,408
|$6,061
|$7,377
|Average
|$3,818
|$5,254
|$6,340
|Rough
|$3,227
|$4,447
|$5,302
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,384
|$6,158
|$7,592
|Clean
|$4,108
|$5,773
|$7,094
|Average
|$3,558
|$5,004
|$6,096
|Rough
|$3,008
|$4,236
|$5,098
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,307
|$7,181
|$8,708
|Clean
|$4,974
|$6,733
|$8,136
|Average
|$4,307
|$5,836
|$6,991
|Rough
|$3,641
|$4,940
|$5,847
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,066
|$6,958
|$8,496
|Clean
|$4,748
|$6,524
|$7,938
|Average
|$4,112
|$5,655
|$6,821
|Rough
|$3,476
|$4,787
|$5,705
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,601
|$6,436
|$7,924
|Clean
|$4,312
|$6,035
|$7,403
|Average
|$3,735
|$5,231
|$6,362
|Rough
|$3,157
|$4,428
|$5,320
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,494
|$5,853
|$6,969
|Clean
|$4,212
|$5,487
|$6,511
|Average
|$3,647
|$4,757
|$5,595
|Rough
|$3,083
|$4,026
|$4,680
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,317
|$5,764
|$6,945
|Clean
|$4,046
|$5,404
|$6,489
|Average
|$3,504
|$4,684
|$5,576
|Rough
|$2,962
|$3,965
|$4,664
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,772
|$6,754
|$8,358
|Clean
|$4,472
|$6,333
|$7,809
|Average
|$3,873
|$5,490
|$6,711
|Rough
|$3,274
|$4,646
|$5,612